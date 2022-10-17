ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
TEXAS STATE
The List

Ron DeSantis Supporters Are Freaking Out Over His Recent Appearance With Joe Biden

Joe Biden may have gotten some people talking during a hot mic moment while visiting Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but it was Governor Ron DeSantis who stole the show according to his supporters. While introducing the commander in chief, the state leader was photographed behind a lectern emblazoned with the presidential seal, which got folks talking (via New York Post).
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

Two Texas Men Are Accused of Killing a Migrant. Their Governor Blames Joe Biden.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, two West Texas men—one of whom was a former warden of a migrant detention center—were arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a Mexican national who had recently crossed over the border. An affidavit filed by a Texas Ranger alleged that Michael Sheppard, the now-former warden, and his brother Mark, came across a group of 13 Mexican migrants drinking from a reservoir on Tuesday, while driving their truck through a sparsely inhabited area south of the town of Sierra Blanca. When the Sheppards saw the group, the affidavit alleged, “The driver leaned on the hood of the vehicle and fired two shots from a firearm at the group,” and then “re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.”
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
The Independent

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Biden uses controversial Trump policy to deal with influx of Venezuelan migrants at the border even as his Justice Department fights against the policy in court: report

President Biden is using a Trump-era rule to curb Venezuelans from entering the US at the southern border. Title 42 was invoked in 2020 under Trump to send migrants back to Mexico, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden's Justice Department, however, has been fighting the policy in court. President Joe Biden...
CNN

Opinion: Biden's fist bump turned slap in the face

So much for cozying up to the Saudis -- President Joe Biden's much-hyped fist bump back in July with Mohammed bin Salman has turned into something of a slap across the face from the crown prince, writes David Andelman.
The Independent

Biden approval rises to 44 per cent with midterms less than four weeks away

With fewer than four weeks left until Americans choose who will control both chambers of Congress and most governor’s mansions and state legislatures, a new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating jumping six points from the low point it hit over the summer.The survey of 1982 adults — commissioned by CNN and conducted from 3 September to 5 October by SSRS — found 44 per cent of respondents approving of Mr Biden’s job performance. That’s a six-point rebound from the 38 per cent who approved of the president in July and August.Despite the rising approval for the 46th...
Washington Examiner

Biden's economic fairy tale

Pete Buttigieg, President Joe Biden's secretary of transportation, was recently asked about high inflation and the worsening state of the U.S. economy. In response, he spun a lovely tale. "Remember, we have our challenges right now," Buttigieg admitted on ABC’s This Week. "But when the president took office, we were...
Washington Examiner

Biden's inflation disaster

President Joe Biden deserves an "F" for economic policy, especially policy on inflation . The Federal Reserve is at war against inflation . But it is losing. The September consumer price index report released last week offered a shockingly bad number. In spite of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, inflation is rising, not falling.
WashingtonExaminer

Biden has spent more than one-fourth of his time in office in Delaware

President Joe Biden has logged more than one-quarter of his first 20 months in office away from the White House. Since January 2021, Biden has spent 236 days on unofficial rest and relaxation. He has traveled to his homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware, 55 times for a grand total of 174 days, and spent 64 days at the official presidential retreat at Camp David, spread across 19 individual trips.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy