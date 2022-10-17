ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through

It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers

In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

3 Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Put Eagles Over the Top

The Philadelphia Eagles' quest for perfection took another step forward in Week 6 with a major win over the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17. The win gives the Eagles a decided advantage in the NFC East and continues to establish them as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. However, general manager Howie Roseman's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'

New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Why NFL Contenders Should Avoid Trading for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is an electrifying talent with the ball in his hands, but he isn't the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender. With the November 1 trade deadline quickly approaching, the former All-Pro selection is the biggest name that has surfaced in the rumor mill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers are "listening to other teams about a potential trade," although a deal is not imminent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Told Robert Kraft 'Dont F--k with Me' at NFL Meetings

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated altercation during NFL meetings on Tuesday. Before owners voted 31-1 to approve the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones said to Kraft, "Don't f--k with me," sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Will Have to Compete for Panthers QB Job After Injury, Per Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn't commit to Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback once Mayfield recovers from a high ankle sprain. "I can't give you that answer," he told reporters Monday. "But I can tell you right now those guys [in the quarterback room] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions do to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: 'It Hurt a Little' to Be Benched vs. Chargers After 3 Carries

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed frustration Monday over getting benched in favor of Latavius Murray and Mike Boone against the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking to NFL Network's Bridget Condon (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack), Gordon explained how he felt being forced to watch Denver fall to L.A. 19-16 in overtime from the sidelines:
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 7 NFL Picks

As we get deeper into the 2022 NFL season, Bleacher Report’s analysts have gained steam, sort of like a bruising running back who finds a breakthrough in the middle of a game. Well, our experts went into "Beast Mode" with a 10-4 week on consensus picks, and two of them individually went 11-3.
Bleacher Report

Which NFL Teams Are the Most Desperate Heading into 2022 Trade Deadline?

The 2022 NFL season is chugging right along toward its next major milestone: the trade deadline. This could be one of the more interesting lead-ups to a deadline in some time, largely because of the number of projected contenders who are off to slow starts. Several teams projected to be among the league's best are sitting at or below .500 heading into Week 7.
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 7

While it seems like the 2022 fantasy football campaign just started, we're already almost halfway through the regular season. For some fantasy managers, it has been a breeze. Thanks to big numbers from Saquon Barkley of the Giants, Stefon Diggs of the Bills and Mark Andrews of the Ravens, their teams are rolling along at 4-2 or 5-1. Maybe they are even still undefeated.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Expects to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Bears on MNF

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to play in Monday's game against the Chicago Bears after missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Jones has reportedly told teammates that he is progressing from the injury and expects to be cleared this...
Bleacher Report

Report: Mac Jones Still Patriots Starter over Bailey Zappe amid QB Controversy Rumors

Despite the strong play of rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones is reportedly still the New England Patriots' starting quarterback when healthy. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Thursday that sources have indicated there is "no quarterback controversy" in New England, and Jones will be back in the lineup when cleared.

