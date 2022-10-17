ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

CommUnityCare bringing 15,000-square-foot health center to Pflugerville

CommUnityCare leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at the new Pflugerville health center Oct. 20. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Central Texas nonprofit CommUnityCare Health Centers will open a new 15,000-square-foot health center in Pflugerville, replacing its current Pflugerville health center on Foothill Farms Loop. The organization held a groundbreaking ceremony for...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin FC and Q2 to give $150,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Last year’s recipients included Urban Roots, a local farm-based youth leadership organization empowering youth for more than 10 years. (Courtesy Q2) The Austin FC and Q2 are getting ready to give out $150,000 to three local nonprofits dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Texas through their Q-mmunity Gives grant program, which launched in 2021. Applications to apply for the grant are open until Oct. 25.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt

The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills

From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Planet Fitness location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Projects for resealing, replacing street pavement underway in several Georgetown neighborhoods

The city of Georgetown began a series of street maintenance projects in select neighborhoods Sept. 14, with work continuing through October. This includes applying a high-performance surface seal to the top of the roadway in Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing, Meadows of Georgetown, Sun City and Georgetown Village, according to city documents.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pandora to bring affordable and fine jewelry to Northwest Austin

Pandora, a Danish women's jewelry store, opened in the Domain next to H&M and Macy's on Sep. 26. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Pandora opened a second Austin location in the Domain, 11401 Century Oaks Terrace, Ste. 133, on Sept. 26. The jewelry store sells charms, bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants and lab-created diamond jewelry, and is committed to being carbon neutral in operations by 2025. The store will celebrate its grand opening Oct. 22 with complimentary treats, a raffle to win a $250 Pandora gift card and take-home dried flower bouquets with a purchase. 512-543-3414. https://us.pandora.net.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

