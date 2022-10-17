Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about the Georgetown neighborhood of North Lake
A home for sale for $649,000 in the North Lake neighborhood at 111 Wichita Trail is now under contract. Nestled in west Georgetown off Williams Drive, the North Lake neighborhood offers a country feel while still being close to the city. With about 375 homes, the neighborhood has oversized lots,...
SusieCakes to host grand opening celebration Oct. 22 in Westlake
A new SusieCakes location opened in the West Woods Shopping Center on Oct. 8 (Courtesy SusieCakes) SusieCakes, an all-American, homestyle bakery, opened in Westlake at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 123, Austin, in the West Woods Shopping Center Oct. 8. The bakery will have its grand opening celebration on Oct. 22.
CommUnityCare bringing 15,000-square-foot health center to Pflugerville
CommUnityCare leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at the new Pflugerville health center Oct. 20. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Central Texas nonprofit CommUnityCare Health Centers will open a new 15,000-square-foot health center in Pflugerville, replacing its current Pflugerville health center on Foothill Farms Loop. The organization held a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Learn about the Leander neighborhood The Fairways at Crystal Falls
The Fairways at Crystal Falls is a gated section of the larger Crystal Falls community. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Located off Crystal Falls Parkway west of Lakeline Boulevard, this gated section of the Crystal Falls community is hilly offering both canyon and golf course views. Many of the homes are custom-built.
Eden Medical Spa brings relaxing facial, cosmetic treatments to Northwest Austin
Eden Medical Spa opened near Lakeline Mall on Sept. 6, offering a range of facial treatments and cosmetic services. (Courtesy Unsplash) Eden Medical Spa opened in the Shops at Walden Park near Lakeline Mall on Sept. 6. Located at 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive, Ste. 100, Austin, the medical spa provides...
Pool Scouts now providing cleaning, maintenance services in Cedar Park, surrounding areas
Pool Scouts of Cedar Park began business on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Referred to as a “go-to source for a perfect pool,” Pool Scouts started serving the Cedar Park community on Sept. 1. While the business mostly provides high-level pool cleaning and maintenance services, it can also offer...
Austin FC and Q2 to give $150,000 in grants to local nonprofits
Last year’s recipients included Urban Roots, a local farm-based youth leadership organization empowering youth for more than 10 years. (Courtesy Q2) The Austin FC and Q2 are getting ready to give out $150,000 to three local nonprofits dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Texas through their Q-mmunity Gives grant program, which launched in 2021. Applications to apply for the grant are open until Oct. 25.
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
Hotel-based restaurant Brix and Ale prioritizes quality dining, hospitality in Georgetown
Halibut steak: A new entree on the menu is an 8 oz. steak of halibut topped with shaved carrots, asparagus and watermelon radishes, served with a side of roasted yellow bell pepper coulis and capers. ($25) (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) With a new fall 2022 menu, manager Mario Barrero and Executive...
Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills
From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Planet Fitness location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Shop Small Society to launch holiday shopping passport to support area businesses Oct. 25
A coalition of Williamson and Bell County business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping passport on Oct. 25 to encourage support of locally owned businesses. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A coalition of Williamson and Bell county business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping...
Trends show active home listings are the highest in over a decade in the Austin metro
In the city of Austin, the median sales price rose 5.8% year-over-year in September to $555,000. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) September data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows active home listings in the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area are skyrocketing, and houses are staying on the market for longer periods.
Firehouse Animal Health Center now providing veterinary care to animals in Cedar Park
Firehouse Animal Health Center opened its sixth Austin-area location in Cedar Park on Sept. 19, providing animals a range of veterinary care options. (Courtesy Firehouse Animal Health Center) Veterinary provider Firehouse Animal Health Center opened at 3219 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. 300, Cedar Park, on Sept. 19. Firehouse is a...
Developers to construct 18-building office park in Georgetown
Known as Highland Vista Office Park, the development will include 46 single-story units across 18 buildings. (Rendering courtesy Commerce Realty Partners) Commerce Realty Partners Inc. will develop a new 46,000-square-foot office park at 2951 FM 1460, Georgetown, the development company’s President Ross J.R. McIver said. The project will consist...
Spikeball Tour Series Championship 2022 coming to Round Rock Oct. 21-23
The Spikeball Tour Series Championship 2022 will be hosted Oct. 21-23 at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) The Spikeball Tour Series Championship 2022 will be hosted Oct. 21-23 at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. The three-day tournament for Spikeball, also known as roundnet, will kick...
Projects for resealing, replacing street pavement underway in several Georgetown neighborhoods
The city of Georgetown began a series of street maintenance projects in select neighborhoods Sept. 14, with work continuing through October. This includes applying a high-performance surface seal to the top of the roadway in Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing, Meadows of Georgetown, Sun City and Georgetown Village, according to city documents.
Pandora to bring affordable and fine jewelry to Northwest Austin
Pandora, a Danish women's jewelry store, opened in the Domain next to H&M and Macy's on Sep. 26. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Pandora opened a second Austin location in the Domain, 11401 Century Oaks Terrace, Ste. 133, on Sept. 26. The jewelry store sells charms, bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants and lab-created diamond jewelry, and is committed to being carbon neutral in operations by 2025. The store will celebrate its grand opening Oct. 22 with complimentary treats, a raffle to win a $250 Pandora gift card and take-home dried flower bouquets with a purchase. 512-543-3414. https://us.pandora.net.
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
