When the Seahawks go to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, a lot of the focus will be on Seattle’s defense. It makes sense why, as the Hawks are coming off a great game defensively against the Arizona Cardinals after five rather tough weeks on that side of the ball to open the year. Additionally, the Chargers have one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and dangerous weapons like running back Austin Ekeler and receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO