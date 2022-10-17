Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Draft Preview: What is the strength of this upcoming class?
The Seahawks are playing better than expected at 3-3 and tied for first place in the NFC West entering a Week 7 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, but they own two picks in both the first and second rounds thanks to the Denver Broncos. While the Seahawks entered the...
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: The rookie defender that will be Seahawks’ X factor vs Chargers
When the Seahawks go to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, a lot of the focus will be on Seattle’s defense. It makes sense why, as the Hawks are coming off a great game defensively against the Arizona Cardinals after five rather tough weeks on that side of the ball to open the year. Additionally, the Chargers have one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and dangerous weapons like running back Austin Ekeler and receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
MyNorthwest.com
Ryan Neal confident in Seahawks’ turnaround, Tariq Woolen’s play
Seahawks safety Ryan Neal saw something. He needed someone to jog his memory first, which happened during an interview with The Huddle Thursday. Host Michael Bumpus mentioned that he remembered hearing Neal saying he recognized a situation from the New Orleans Saints — down and distance, formation — and was communicating with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen. Did he have an “I told you so moment”? Bump wanted to know.
MyNorthwest.com
Wyman & Bob: What happens to Seahawks’ DBs when Tre Brown returns?
One of the best stories of the Seahawks’ 2022 season has been the play of the rookies, especially when looking at the secondary. Fifth-round cornerback Tariq Woolen has been arguably the best rookie in the NFL – and perhaps the best corner in football – this year as he leads the league in interceptions with four and also has blocked a field goal and recovered two fumbles.
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: How Seahawks can get after 2 Chargers stars in Week 7
After a Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks are back to .500 and are tied for first place in the NFC West. Now, Seattle hits the road to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. K.J. Wright: What changed for Seahawks’ D in ‘phenomenal performance’
MyNorthwest.com
K.J. Wright: What changed for Seahawks’ D in ‘phenomenal performance’
The Seahawks’ defense had a lot of struggles to open the season, especially against the run. Entering a Week 6 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks ranked at or near the bottom of the league in total defense, run defense and points allowed. But Seattle’s defense turned in...
Misery Index Week 8: Miami's first season under Mario Cristobal just keeps getting worse
A 45-21 loss to Duke shows Miami is actually getting worse as coach Mario Cristobal's first season goes along.
MyNorthwest.com
Just how good can Matty Beniers become for the Seattle Kraken?
Prior to the Kraken home opener against the Vegas Golden Knights, each player on Seattle’s roster was introduced and lined up on the blue line. The loudest cheer wasn’t for Yanni Gourde, or Jared McCann, or Brandon Tanev. Instead, the fans let teenage rookie Matty Beniers hear it...
Comments / 0