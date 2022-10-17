Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed after firing on Hall County deputy, sheriff says
A man who fired on a Hall County deputy was killed Tuesday night when the deputy returned fire, sheriff’s officials said.
accesswdun.com
Seriously injured Martin man faces DUI, possession charge
DUI is suspected in a pre-dawn crash Tuesday in Stephens County. The Georgia State Patrol says the wreck on Ga. 17 near Hayes-Wilbanks Road seriously injured 52-year-old Timothy Doyle Dodgins after his van left the road and came to rest on top of the guardrail. Dodgins was flown from the...
First Coast News
Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
Multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring in St. Pete stopped, police said
St. Petersburg Police said a joint operation with multiple Tampa Bay area law enforcement departments and FDLE brought to a violent drug trafficking operation to an end.
Florida Troopers Arrest Escaped Convicted Murderer From Georgia Walking On I-75
A convicted murderer from Georgia is behind bars in Florida after state troopers found him walking along I-75 in Southwest Florida. Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted
Largo man charged for alleged battery of pregnant girlfriend: PCSO
A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend in a parking lot on Saturday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.
my40.tv
Macon County motel owner believes fire that partially gutted business was arson
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are investigating a late-night fire that gutted part of a motel in Macon County. No one was seriously injured, but guests had to scramble to find other places to stay. The Macon County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire at the Relax Inn...
WYFF4.com
Oconee County woman scammed out of $93,000, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was scammed out of $93,000 and deputies are using her experience to warn others. According to Oconee County deputies, the woman met the scammer, who claimed to live in Russia, online in December 2020 and also exchanged text messages. (Watch video above...
Florida Man Charged With Murder After Randomly Beating Victim To Death With Tire Iron
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police homicide detectives have charged Jermaine Adrian Bennett, 26, with first-degree murder in the Friday morning homicide on Mandalay Avenue that left Jeffrey Chapman dead. Bennett was booked into the Pasco County Jail after being arrested at his workplace Friday
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
Tampa Man Indicted After Confronting People On The Riverwalk With A Gun
TAMPA, Fla. – Meccos Donta Allen, 38, Tampa, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. If convicted, Allen faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, and up to life, in federal prison. Prosecutors alleged in court that on July 29,
2 NC men accused in plot to traffic fentanyl across US-Mexico border to pay cartels
Florida authorities arrested two central North Carolina men accused of planning to traffic fentanyl into Florida from Mexico, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release posted on Friday. Sheriff Grady Judd said during an undercover operation, his detectives seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is...
Florida man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
accesswdun.com
White County wreck seriously injures one driver
A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
accesswdun.com
Former Gainesville Chief City Marshall passes away
The Gainesville Police Department announced that Debbie Jones, who served as the Chief City Marshall for 18 years, was laid to rest on Saturday. In addition to serving as the Chief City Marshall, Jones also worked in the Finance Department for two years until her retirement in 2021. “Debbie was...
Woman dies following house fire in Macon Co.
A woman died following a house fire early Monday morning in Macon County.
Hernando County Murder Suspect Arrested In Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Hernando County murder suspect has been arrested in Putnam County. On Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office regarding Reynol Gonzalez Jr, who was possibly hiding out in Putnam County. Gonzalez was
News4Jax.com
Parents concerned after student unknowingly brings dangerous drug to St. Johns County elementary school
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what was confirmed as meth inside an Elkton elementary school. The sheriff’s office originally said in a statement Friday that it was not confirmed that the substance was fentanyl, but as of Saturday morning, officials provided the following update regarding testing of the substance:
my40.tv
Part of tractor trailer hangs off of overpass following crash, section of highway closed
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash that resulted in part of a tractor trailer dangling off of an overpass in Western North Carolina prompted authorities to shut down one side of a major highway. Jackson County Emergency Management says crews responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer...
