Rabun County, GA

accesswdun.com

Seriously injured Martin man faces DUI, possession charge

DUI is suspected in a pre-dawn crash Tuesday in Stephens County. The Georgia State Patrol says the wreck on Ga. 17 near Hayes-Wilbanks Road seriously injured 52-year-old Timothy Doyle Dodgins after his van left the road and came to rest on top of the guardrail. Dodgins was flown from the...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
WYFF4.com

Oconee County woman scammed out of $93,000, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was scammed out of $93,000 and deputies are using her experience to warn others. According to Oconee County deputies, the woman met the scammer, who claimed to live in Russia, online in December 2020 and also exchanged text messages. (Watch video above...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
accesswdun.com

White County wreck seriously injures one driver

A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Former Gainesville Chief City Marshall passes away

The Gainesville Police Department announced that Debbie Jones, who served as the Chief City Marshall for 18 years, was laid to rest on Saturday. In addition to serving as the Chief City Marshall, Jones also worked in the Finance Department for two years until her retirement in 2021. “Debbie was...
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Free Press - TFP

Hernando County Murder Suspect Arrested In Putnam County

  PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Hernando County murder suspect has been arrested in Putnam County. On Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office regarding Reynol Gonzalez Jr, who was possibly hiding out in Putnam County. Gonzalez was
News4Jax.com

Parents concerned after student unknowingly brings dangerous drug to St. Johns County elementary school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what was confirmed as meth inside an Elkton elementary school. The sheriff’s office originally said in a statement Friday that it was not confirmed that the substance was fentanyl, but as of Saturday morning, officials provided the following update regarding testing of the substance:
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

