Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
Minnesota Pup To Be Featured On Cans Of Busch's Turkey Beer For Dogs
A Minnesota rescue dog has been picked by Busch beer fans to have her face on cans of the brand's limited edition turkey brew for dogs, according to KNSI Radio. The pup's name is Kira. She was found in a ditch by local police, who took her to a nearby humane society. A day later, she was adopted by a family who live in Perham. The dog beat out three others in the Final Fur com-pet-tion to take home the prize last March.
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
Dog at North Carolina Shelter Who Has Never Had a 'Meet and Greet' Makes Us Want to Sob
Sometimes, dog shelters have too many dogs and not enough interested adopters. This can lead to some dogs sitting in shelters for a long time, waiting day after day for someone to bring them home. One pup who has been at the shelter for nearly half a year is struggling to get adopted, and it is heartbreaking.
If your dog is a picky eater, air-dried dog food could be the answer
I used to think there were two types of dog food: kibble (which is affordable and super easy to serve, but not very nutritious) and fresh dog food (which is often great for your dog, but also expensive, messy, and needs to be refrigerated). When I first got my dog, I started with the former, but soon found that my Maltese-mix rescue wouldn’t tolerate most kibbles due to a sensitive stomach and a picky palate. So, with fresh dog foods as expensive as they are, for a while, I bought chop meat, rice, and sweet potatoes from the grocery store and spent hours every week prepping his meals myself.
Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet
One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
AKC Breeder Spotlight: Traci Mitchell of Carlin Black & Tan Coonhounds
Traci Mitchell is an AKC Breeder of Merit Bronze, who breeds Black and Tan Coonhounds and an occasional Smooth Fox Terrier. The name Carlin is Irish Gaelic, meaning Little Champion in honor of her first Smooth Fox Terrier. She splits her time between southern California and southwest Iowa. She has...
BARK Expands Food Offering To Serve Ten Breeds Plus Puppies
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the Company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005265/en/ https://food.bark.co (Photo: Business Wire)
