I used to think there were two types of dog food: kibble (which is affordable and super easy to serve, but not very nutritious) and fresh dog food (which is often great for your dog, but also expensive, messy, and needs to be refrigerated). When I first got my dog, I started with the former, but soon found that my Maltese-mix rescue wouldn’t tolerate most kibbles due to a sensitive stomach and a picky palate. So, with fresh dog foods as expensive as they are, for a while, I bought chop meat, rice, and sweet potatoes from the grocery store and spent hours every week prepping his meals myself.

12 DAYS AGO