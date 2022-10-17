ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
101.3 KDWB

Minnesota Pup To Be Featured On Cans Of Busch's Turkey Beer For Dogs

A Minnesota rescue dog has been picked by Busch beer fans to have her face on cans of the brand's limited edition turkey brew for dogs, according to KNSI Radio. The pup's name is Kira. She was found in a ditch by local police, who took her to a nearby humane society. A day later, she was adopted by a family who live in Perham. The dog beat out three others in the Final Fur com-pet-tion to take home the prize last March.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mic

If your dog is a picky eater, air-dried dog food could be the answer

I used to think there were two types of dog food: kibble (which is affordable and super easy to serve, but not very nutritious) and fresh dog food (which is often great for your dog, but also expensive, messy, and needs to be refrigerated). When I first got my dog, I started with the former, but soon found that my Maltese-mix rescue wouldn’t tolerate most kibbles due to a sensitive stomach and a picky palate. So, with fresh dog foods as expensive as they are, for a while, I bought chop meat, rice, and sweet potatoes from the grocery store and spent hours every week prepping his meals myself.
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet

One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
pethelpful.com

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX
The Associated Press

BARK Expands Food Offering To Serve Ten Breeds Plus Puppies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the Company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005265/en/ https://food.bark.co (Photo: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy