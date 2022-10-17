Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Extended Stay shooting, mother, daughter charged
A Texas mother and daughter have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Waukesha Extended Stay hotel on Monday. The daughter ended up getting shot with her own gun.
WISN
Prosecution shows jury videos of Darrell Brooks running yard to yard after parade tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Wednesday, the state played multiple videos before a jury that allegedly show suspect Darrell Brooks running from yard to yard in the area after the Waukesha parade tragedy. Investigators said those were some of Brooks' last moments before his arrest. Prosecutors say that right after...
WISN
LIVE: Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 13: Prosecution plans to its case
DAY 13 - The prosecution is expected to wrap its case Wednesday after the jury is taken to see the red SUV that drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Jurors will be taken to a secure location in the courthouse complex for the viewing. Day 12 Recap: On Tuesday, the...
Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks is kicked out of court AGAIN for interrupting cross-examination of defense witness who told cops a black - not red - SUV plowed into the back of him and threw him 20 feet in the air
Waukesha parade killer Darrel Brooks was kicked out of the court room during his murder trial for a second time - this time, for interrupting the cross-examination of his own defense witness who was thrown up to 20 feet into the air by his SUV. Brooks, 41, is representing himself...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gas station attendant assaulted in armed robbery: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a gas station attendant was assaulted during an armed robbery in the city's Harambee neighborhood late Tuesday night, Oct. 18. It happened near Vel R. Phillips and Center around 11:45 p.m. Police said someone held the attendant at gunpoint and took their wallet. Additionally, police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules
MILWAUKEE - At least one Milwaukee County prosecutor says a court commissioner is consistently setting bail too low. A homicide suspect was released on $2,000 bail Monday, Oct. 17. The suspect was back in court Tuesday when a judge ruled the original $2,000 bail was "completely inappropriate." Homicide case:. Lamar...
nbc15.com
19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department. Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Atkinson shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Police said the shooter(s) fired at the 22-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
WISN
Video released of attempted carjacking in Waukesha last week
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new video has been released of an attempted carjacking and police chase last week in Waukesha. Police said four people tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint at a gas station on Sunset Drive last Wednesday. But the vehicle wouldn't start because the victim walked...
WCPO
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
‘My body just took over’: Teen accused of stabbing girl before running her over
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Fall River teen is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl before running her over with a car, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in the Dodge County Circuit Court. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Police said Saturday that Lenz had struck a juvenile with a vehicle; that juvenile —...
wlip.com
Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
Man accused of killing former Milwaukee reporter denied bail
The former Clark County Public Administrator accused of killing a local journalist is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam stabbing, girl run over, suspect wanted her dead, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and then run over as she tried to escape. It happened outside of a Walmart in Beaver Dam Saturday night, Oct. 15. Police say the 17-year-old suspect told them he wanted to kill her....
WISN
Milwaukee police now investigating video showing white man grabbing Black man by neck
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police now confirm they’re investigating a so-called citizen's arrest captured on cellphone video that's gaining national attention. The video shows a white man grabbing a Black man by the neck. It happened Oct. 10 near 25th and Becher streets in Milwaukee. The man shooting the...
WATCH: White Man Grabs Black Man's Neck, Profiles Him Over Stolen Bike
'He was shaking. He didn’t really know what was going on like he was confused,' the man recording the video said.
4 men arrested after police pursuit in stolen car near 36th and Locust
Three Milwaukee men were arrested after a police pursuit near 36th and Locust on Monday. Officers saw a suspect in a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a shooting.
WISN
Multiple high schools in SE Wisconsin receive active shooter threats; threats deemed not credible
KENOSHA, Wis. — At least nine schools around southeastern Wisconsin received threats of an active shooter Wednesday morning. Reports and scanner traffic started coming in about a threat around 8 a.m. Thursday of a threat at Bradford High School. Kenosha police say there is no evidence of an active...
CBS 58
Video shows fight, chase connected to shooting in Shorewood Metro Market parking garage
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Video shows a struggle at the Metro Market in Shorewood before a gun went off. Shorewood police released this video from Sept. 17. You can see two men fighting in the parking garage. At one point, the man in the white shirt is holding the...
Comments / 1