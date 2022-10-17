ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Mail

Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks is kicked out of court AGAIN for interrupting cross-examination of defense witness who told cops a black - not red - SUV plowed into the back of him and threw him 20 feet in the air

Waukesha parade killer Darrel Brooks was kicked out of the court room during his murder trial for a second time - this time, for interrupting the cross-examination of his own defense witness who was thrown up to 20 feet into the air by his SUV. Brooks, 41, is representing himself...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station attendant assaulted in armed robbery: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a gas station attendant was assaulted during an armed robbery in the city's Harambee neighborhood late Tuesday night, Oct. 18. It happened near Vel R. Phillips and Center around 11:45 p.m. Police said someone held the attendant at gunpoint and took their wallet. Additionally, police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules

MILWAUKEE - At least one Milwaukee County prosecutor says a court commissioner is consistently setting bail too low. A homicide suspect was released on $2,000 bail Monday, Oct. 17. The suspect was back in court Tuesday when a judge ruled the original $2,000 bail was "completely inappropriate." Homicide case:. Lamar...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department. Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

19th and Atkinson shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Police said the shooter(s) fired at the 22-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Video released of attempted carjacking in Waukesha last week

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new video has been released of an attempted carjacking and police chase last week in Waukesha. Police said four people tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint at a gas station on Sunset Drive last Wednesday. But the vehicle wouldn't start because the victim walked...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘My body just took over’: Teen accused of stabbing girl before running her over

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Fall River teen is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl before running her over with a car, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in the Dodge County Circuit Court. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Police said Saturday that Lenz had struck a juvenile with a vehicle; that juvenile —...
FALL RIVER, WI
wlip.com

Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI

