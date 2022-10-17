ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC

As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Which is the best college in NC? Ranking not good for ECU

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Baltimore Times

MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 – North Carolina Central junior quarterback Davius Richard was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today. Howard University junior defensive back Kenny Gallop, Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Morgan State’s Keith Jenkins, Jr. was named both Rookie of the Week and Specialist of the Week, and North Carolina Central sophomore Torricelli Simpkins III earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings

This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Greensboro Sports Interviews Davis Troxler at “Tee It Up Indoors” the Indoor Golf Facility On Battleground Avenue

GreensboroSports went on a guided tour, going inside, at “Tee It Up Indoors”, along with facility owner, Davis Troxler, for a video they put on Youtube. They went to get the inside and the outside story, on “Tee It Up Indoors”, a popular indoor golf location in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s located on Battleground Avenue. Check out the video.
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Turnovers doom Wildcats in loss to Reidsville

DJ Moore (8) and Domorick Blakely (11) celebrates as Ahiyason Bullard’s fumble recovery set up the Wildcats first quarter touchdown. The Wildcats’ offensive line helped the team to 198-yards rushing against Reidsville, averaging nearly five yards per carry. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News. KING – The...
KING, NC
travelawaits.com

10 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina, is quickly making a name for itself as a foodie destination. Undergoing rapid growth, exceptionally wonderful restaurants now abound. In addition to downtown, Glenwood Avenue and the trendy Warehouse District are on the rise as particularly great food districts. Raleigh’s culinary scene is filled with star power....
RALEIGH, NC
wpde.com

Fish truck overturns on North Carolina highway blocking traffic

GODWIN, N.C. (WPDE) — Part of a highway in North Carolina was shut down Tuesday morning after a fish truck overturned. The North Carolina Dept. of Transportation said part of Interstate 95 was closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that was carrying catfish, according to WTVD. Around...
GODWIN, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
SELMA, NC
carolinajournal.com

Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest

An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy