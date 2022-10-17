Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hammerandrails.com
Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 9: Wisconsin Preview
It is Wisconsin week, so who better to talk to than one of Purdue’s greatest running backs of all-time. Travis and Kory are here to preview the Badgers as Purdue looks to end a 15 game losing streak. Among the highlights:. Kory has high praise for Devin Mockobee, including...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Volleyball Recap: Weeks 7 & 8
Overall, Purdue is still in a good situation. While a return to the top five is unlikely, they still have a strong record both overall and in conference play, and there are opportunities for strong wins down the road. However, these last two weeks left a lot to be desired. The last time Purdue hit a bump like this, they were able to refocus and finish the season well. We will see if this year’s squad, which is much younger and less battle-tested, can figure it out.
hammerandrails.com
Does Purdue Break the Losing Streak Against Wisconsin?
With Purdue preparing to head to Wisconsin Casey and I had to hop on the mics to discuss the upcoming game against Wisconsin. Oh man has it been awhile since Purdue beat Wisconsin. In fact it was back in 2003. That’s quite a long time ago. If Purdue is going to break this curse and get this monkey off their backs is this the time to do it? Interim coach. Weak schedule. Losing conference record. We’ve got all of those things going for us.
hammerandrails.com
Nebraska vs Purdue: Gameday Grades
Aside from the really bad AOC Interception, he was fantastic. He completed 35 of 54 for 391 yards and four touchdowns. But, lets not hide the star player of this game, Devin Mockobee had 30 carries for 178 yards and touchdown. He ran hard, mad and fast. He is HIM!
hammerandrails.com
21 Days to Purdue Basketball: Matt Frost
Matt Frost - Sr. Columbus, IN (Columbus East HS) Since Purdue has an extra scholarship this season even with David Jenkins transferring in there is a very good chance it will go to Frost. Coach Painter has often rewarded his walk-on upperclassmen with a scholarship if one is free, so Frost is the likely beneficiary of Jaden Ivey leaving for the NBA and Thompson transferring to FGCU. That opened up two slots, one for Jenkins and one likely for him.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton County Commissioners Approve Spending $5 Million of ARPA Funds
The Clinton County Commissioners approved an ordinance amendment to its American Rescue Plan Tuesday morning at the Frankfort Regional Airport. “This will allow us to spend $5 million of the $6.3 million roughly to be allocated for the renovation of the Courthouse and the Annex,” said Commissioners President Jordan Brewer. “Some of the bills are coming in and we had to clean up cash in order to pay for those.”
Comments / 0