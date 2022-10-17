Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
theadvocate.com
Sixth Matt Flynn Open raises over $45,000 for Heritage Ranch
On Oct. 4, Heritage Ranch hosted the sixth annual Matt Flynn Open at the Copper Mill Golf Club in Zachary. Thirty-two teams gathered to play and eat and drink in the event, which raised over $45,000 was raised in support of Heritage Ranch. “Heritage Ranch is a place my family...
houmatimes.com
Wilmore sisters to share journey to success at River Parishes Community College
Sisters Sherry and Cherry Wilmore are the epitome of strength, resilience and determination. Locally known as “Everybody’s Favorite Twins” the two sisters constantly have boots on the ground in Terrebonne Parish, helping the youth, and community they love. The Wilmore sisters will share their journey from foster care to community pioneers at the River Parishes Community College on Wednesday, October 19. The RPCC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Team will feature the twins in a presentation titled A Resilient Journey.
Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
225batonrouge.com
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
Pastor made off with nearly a million bucks
Sentencing is scheduled for January 17th for Reverend Charles Southall III after he admitted to swindling nearly a million dollars from the First Emanuel Baptist Church of New Orleans and Baton Rouge. He faces up to 10-years in prison.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Family and friends rally for Scott Gray, cancer patient attacked after minor traffic incident
Family and friends of Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who needed surgery following a violent attack after a traffic incident in Prairieville, are rallying together for a medical benefit set for Oct. 23 at Tiger Tavern in Gonzales. Savanah Gray, one of his daughters, told the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Preserving Donaldsonville history: Lemann Art Lofts grand opening set for Oct. 28
A grand opening will be held in Donaldsonville for the new Lemann Art Lofts, part of the renovation of the B. Lemann and Bro. building in the city's historic district. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced during his bi-weekly Facebook Live program Making Progress the event will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 28.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest
In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
postsouth.com
Community meeting urges unity against youth violence
Residents, clergy and law enforcement agree that it will take a united effort for the Plaquemine area to curb youth crimes, and they acknowledge that the solution will not come easy. Approximately 200 residents who gathered for the “Senseless! Restoring Unity in the Community” forum Sunday night at Plymouth Rock...
theadvocate.com
Leader of Louisiana School for the Deaf dismissed, reasons why not disclosed
The leader of the Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge has been dismissed from her post, officials said Tuesday. Heather Laine was removed from her job as director/principal of the school effective last Friday by acting Superintendent Katherine Granier. Granier said Tuesday she cannot discuss details of the...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Friends of Ascension Parish Library hosts fall book sale in Gonzales
The Friends of Ascension Public Library will host its fall book sale Saturday in Gonzales. It will include new and used books of all genres, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks. Purchase books by the inch from the friends to help provide miles of support. Other items may be individually priced. Cash...
fox8live.com
It’s a girl! Rare okapi calf born at Audubon Institute’s breeding center
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 15-month-long pregnancy, an okapi has given birth to a female calf at the Audubon Species Survival Center in Algiers. The mother, Asili, and the calf are doing well, according to keepers. Okapi, native to deep forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are considered...
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"
Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
wbrz.com
Drainage drama: Iberville Parish president welcomes upset EBR residents to move south
BATON ROUGE- In a years-long saga involving drainage drama, Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso welcomed residents of East Baton Rouge to move to Iberville if they don't want a new fee without a vote involving drainage. "If any of those people are not happy in East Baton Rouge, come on...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida dies in crash
Mississippi media outlets reported an Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida died in an Interstate 10 crash. According to reports published by the Biloxi Sun Herald and WLOX-TV, Harrison County's coroner reported 58-year-old Frank Culler of St. Amant was driving a tractor-trailer when it struck another 18-wheeler on the side of the interstate near the Long Beach exit.
KTBS
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
wbrz.com
Mississippi River levels at 10-year low in Baton Rouge, bringing problems and opportunities
BATON ROUGE - The historically low Mississippi River levels in Baton Rouge have brought residents some entertainment. The receding water uncovering a 19th century shipwreck, that has people flocking to the levee downtown for a glimpse of history and allowing for some much needed inspections to be done on the USS Kidd.
