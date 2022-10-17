ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WKBN

Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Women Build Week held by Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, the Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity will be holding their Women Build Week. All three of the sites that are under construction have female construction teams. This tradition is held across the country and helps to empower women. “To be able to provide...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

FIRE organization takes Dauphin Co. Parks & Rec to court over censorship

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE is taking the Dauphin County Parks & Rec to court over their "censorship" of the organization. On June 11, Dave Kocur, and Kevin Gaughen, were asked to leave the Fort Hunter Park for engaging in political activity as they were attempting to get signatures that would place Kocur on the ballot in November, according to FIRE.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

New playground to honor life of 12-year-old Lebanon homicide victim

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lebanon County is memorializing a child who died after being imprisoned and abused for years. "Max's Place" is a new playground at Annville Elementary School, honoring 12-year-old Max Schollenberger who died in September 2020. Officials say the goal is to give kids a chance...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Food giveaway in York County helps hundreds of families

RED LION, Pa. — A food giveaway in York County helped hundreds of families. The distribution was held Wednesday morning at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with Feed the Children, Nabisco, Frito-Lay and the York County Food Bank to provide food and other items.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg S.D. holding community forum on violence Tuesday evening

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is working to address violence in their schools. On Tuesday evening the district is holding a community forum with a goal of finding solutions to keep students safe. The meeting will be held at John Harris High starting at 6:00...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg S.D. holds community forum to address student safety

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With recent incidents of violence, the Harrisburg School District held a community forum Tuesday, to get input from community members and discuss ways to keep students safe in schools. During the presentation, Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman said in some schools in the district, they...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Shippensburg Area S.D. eyes bringing armed officers into schools

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Shippensburg Area School District leaders are looking at options to bring armed officers into schools. The district held a Safety and Security Community forum on Tuesday evening. The acting superintendent says they're looking at three options. Partnering with the Shippensburg Police Department. Contracting with...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Second annual 'Family Fishing Day' at Italian Lake in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, October 22, the City of Harrisburg will have their Family Fishing Day event at Italian Lake with check-in starting at 9 a.m. This is the second year of this annual event, according to the city. “We want to offer everyone in the city the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Sara B

Murder and Witchcraft, The Hex House Murder

November 27th, 1928, three men showed up at Nelson Rehmeyers house and killed him. What happened and drove these three men to kill a 60-year-old local healer?. Rehmeyer's Hollow. (2022, June 25). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rehmeyer%27s_Hollow.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Trunk Treat event in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Some Dauphin County kids are getting a jump start on the best part of Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The annual “Trunk or Treat” event at First Assembly of God Church in Susquehanna Township features trick-or-treating from the trunks of cars instead of door-to-door.
local21news.com

Central Dauphin East High School receives fake shooting threat

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE| In an email to CD East families and the media, Central Dauphin School District Spokesperson Shannon Leib said this:. The threat posted to social media regarding Central Dauphin East High School, last evening, caused a great deal of fear and anxiety for our families and staff.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

UPMC Hanover to host free ‘Baby Shower,’ presenting care options

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC will be hosting a free “Baby Shower” this Saturday that will include information on care options for anyone expecting or planning a pregnancy. The event will take place this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at UPMC Hanover, 300 Highland Ave. in Hanover.
HANOVER, PA

