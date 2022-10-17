Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Recovery center hosts Q&A on fentanyl epidemic in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you have questions about the drug epidemic in our area, tonight is your chance to get answers. JFT Recovery Services is hosting a question-and-answer town hall Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Executive director Steve Barndt says he wants to give everyone in the community a...
Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
abc27.com
Women Build Week held by Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, the Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity will be holding their Women Build Week. All three of the sites that are under construction have female construction teams. This tradition is held across the country and helps to empower women. “To be able to provide...
local21news.com
FIRE organization takes Dauphin Co. Parks & Rec to court over censorship
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE is taking the Dauphin County Parks & Rec to court over their "censorship" of the organization. On June 11, Dave Kocur, and Kevin Gaughen, were asked to leave the Fort Hunter Park for engaging in political activity as they were attempting to get signatures that would place Kocur on the ballot in November, according to FIRE.
local21news.com
New playground to honor life of 12-year-old Lebanon homicide victim
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lebanon County is memorializing a child who died after being imprisoned and abused for years. "Max's Place" is a new playground at Annville Elementary School, honoring 12-year-old Max Schollenberger who died in September 2020. Officials say the goal is to give kids a chance...
Black women voters are hosting a candidates forum in Harrisburg, but no Republicans have accepted their invitation | Social Views
Black women are a pivotal voting bloc in Pennsylvania, so you would think when some of their most powerful organizations hold an election forum, candidates from all parties would be falling over themselves to get through the door. You would be wrong.
WGAL
Food giveaway in York County helps hundreds of families
RED LION, Pa. — A food giveaway in York County helped hundreds of families. The distribution was held Wednesday morning at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with Feed the Children, Nabisco, Frito-Lay and the York County Food Bank to provide food and other items.
local21news.com
Harrisburg S.D. holding community forum on violence Tuesday evening
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is working to address violence in their schools. On Tuesday evening the district is holding a community forum with a goal of finding solutions to keep students safe. The meeting will be held at John Harris High starting at 6:00...
local21news.com
Harrisburg S.D. holds community forum to address student safety
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With recent incidents of violence, the Harrisburg School District held a community forum Tuesday, to get input from community members and discuss ways to keep students safe in schools. During the presentation, Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman said in some schools in the district, they...
local21news.com
Shippensburg Area S.D. eyes bringing armed officers into schools
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Shippensburg Area School District leaders are looking at options to bring armed officers into schools. The district held a Safety and Security Community forum on Tuesday evening. The acting superintendent says they're looking at three options. Partnering with the Shippensburg Police Department. Contracting with...
School violence is a growing concern, here’s some ways to resolve it
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. According to a pew research survey, 32% of parents of children in K-12...
Harrisburg school safety issues have deep roots requiring community action, leaders say
Problems with violent student behavior at Harrisburg schools and the surrounding community aren’t going to be fixed overnight, district officials said at a public forum on the matter Tuesday evening, although there are a number of initiatives and ideas in the hopper to help address the issue. Tuesday’s event...
Harrisburg police responded nearly 20 times to warehouse that held ‘pop-up’ party before shooting
When Harrisburg police were called to a warehouse in the early hours of Sept. 25, they found a “pop-up” party raging long after last call had ended with four people injured by gunfire outside. It was the 19th time police had been called to the vacant warehouse at...
local21news.com
Second annual 'Family Fishing Day' at Italian Lake in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, October 22, the City of Harrisburg will have their Family Fishing Day event at Italian Lake with check-in starting at 9 a.m. This is the second year of this annual event, according to the city. “We want to offer everyone in the city the...
local21news.com
Harrisburg firefighters return from helping on Task Force One following Hurricane Ian
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania’s Task Force 1 returned home from Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday after helping with Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts. Zachary Miller, Aldo Morelli, and Jeremy Saul are firefighters at the Bureau of Fire in Harrisburg and are also members of the task force team that was deployed for 16 days.
Murder and Witchcraft, The Hex House Murder
November 27th, 1928, three men showed up at Nelson Rehmeyers house and killed him. What happened and drove these three men to kill a 60-year-old local healer?. Rehmeyer's Hollow. (2022, June 25). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rehmeyer%27s_Hollow.
abc27.com
Trunk Treat event in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Some Dauphin County kids are getting a jump start on the best part of Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The annual “Trunk or Treat” event at First Assembly of God Church in Susquehanna Township features trick-or-treating from the trunks of cars instead of door-to-door.
local21news.com
Central Dauphin East High School receives fake shooting threat
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE| In an email to CD East families and the media, Central Dauphin School District Spokesperson Shannon Leib said this:. The threat posted to social media regarding Central Dauphin East High School, last evening, caused a great deal of fear and anxiety for our families and staff.
abc27.com
UPMC Hanover to host free ‘Baby Shower,’ presenting care options
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC will be hosting a free “Baby Shower” this Saturday that will include information on care options for anyone expecting or planning a pregnancy. The event will take place this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at UPMC Hanover, 300 Highland Ave. in Hanover.
