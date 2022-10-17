ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why wildfire insurance is getting discounted in California

By Manny Gomez
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The approval of the nation’s first wildfire safety regulation could bring down the cost of wildfire insurance in California by scoring every house by its wildfire risk.

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s new regulation requires insurance companies to provide discounts to consumers under the Safer from Wildfires framework created by the California Department of Insurance (in partnership with the state emergency preparedness agencies).

Insurance companies are now required to submit new rate filings incorporating wildfire safety standards created by the department, as well as establishing a process for releasing wildfire risk determinations to residents and businesses within 180 days.

This regulation gives consumers new transparency as it requires insurance companies to provide them with their properties’ wildfire risk score and the right to appeal that score.

This regulation was written to protect consumers and improve market competition after hearing from consumers and business owners about their frustrations with insurance companies that did not consider wildfire protection in their rating plans. Many said they were subject to wildfire risk scores that didn’t know existed and had no way of appealing.

How to register to vote in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Time is running out for citizens to register to vote in the Mid-Term elections that will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. To register in California people must: Be a United States citizen Be a California resident (Have a valid California driver’s license) Be at least 18 years old or older […]
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
KTLA.com

Can I track my California inflation relief check?

(NEXSTAR) – As California continues to send out the Middle Class Tax Refund straight into residents’ bank accounts, the state is also formulating a more detailed plan on when it will send out the next batches of payments. The state is currently in the first phase of sending...
Fox40

Prop. 31: What it means for flavored tobacco retail in California

SAN DIEGO — Proposition 31 would prohibit in-person stores and vending machines in California from selling certain flavored tobacco products. In 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law banning the retail sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers, but it did not go into effect because a referendum on the law qualified for the ballot, according to the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office. That meant the law had to be held until voters decide whether to put it into effect.
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
solarpowerworldonline.com

1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California

Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About the 7 California Ballot Props in the November 2022 Election

Californians will decide seven ballot propositions Nov. 8 that ask voters to settle matters of abortion rights, sports betting, dialysis clinic rules, flavored tobacco sales and more. Seven is a relatively short list for voters in the nation's most populous state who are regularly asked to decide a raft of...
KTLA

California woman wins $4.2 million on Mega Millions

California has a new millionaire. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Vons in Fresno over the summer. Her jackpot: $4.2 million. “I was making a late dinner the night of the drawing,” said Bailey. “Partway through, I remembered […]
