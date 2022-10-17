ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

Trader Joe’s Just Leaked Info on a Totally Top-Secret Frozen Pastry — And It Might Be Even Better than the Beloved Chocolate Croissants

The folks at Trader Joe’s are notoriously tight-lipped about product launches. But it appears one “totally top-secret” item is just too good to keep under wraps. In the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast, which dropped earlier this week, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan broke news about some limited-edition Chocolate Chocolate Croissants coming to stores soon-ish. And while there’s a lot to still uncover, I already cannot wait to get my hands on one.
Daily Aztec

Fall foods review: Trader Joe’s edition

As temperatures slowly begin to drop, foggy mornings roll in, and oversized hoodies are looking like a real possibility, it’s safe to say that fall is finally here. Trader Joe’s shelves are filled with every possible combination of fall drinks, foods and house goodies. Seriously, if you’re on the hunt for a large cinnamon whisk broom they’ve got you covered. However, with that many options how can you possibly decide what’s worth the money? As a self-proclaimed Trader Joe’s enthusiast, here is a review of some of the store’s most anticipated picks for this season’s fall-treats.
Mashed

Trader Joe's Is Already Cashing In On The Negroni Sbagliato

The latest internet fad, Emma D'Arcy and the negroni sbagliato, is creating a stir, per Insider. Trader Joe's has decided to capitalize on the opportunity. If you are a regular visitor to TikTok, you may have stumbled across Emma D'Arcy eloquently pronouncing the words "negroni sbagliato ... with prosecco in it." The video has netizens swooning, probably watching it on repeat and thinking, "Oh, say it again," while the rest search for cocktail bars to try out the phrase and the drink. "[I] can't believe I'm asking this but ... where in Pittsburgh does one find a Negroni Sbagliato ... ?" a fan tweeted. They need not worry, as it turns out.
Mashed

The Man Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Is Coming For Whole Foods' Mac And Cheese

We all know that times are tough when it comes to grocery shopping. Food inflation is the worst it's been in 40 years, and along with prices being higher than ever, some customers have noticed some allegedly shady practices in the packaging of foods they once loved. Skimpflation, a term used to describe dips in quality in both the service and production industries, seems to be on the rise (via NPR). Additionally, shrinkflation has customers scrutinizing packages.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The 2022 Starbucks Holiday Cup Lineup Is Finally Here

Second only to the anticipation of the hyped new and returning Starbucks holiday drinks — like peppermint mocha, eggnog, and gingerbread lattes, which drop this year on November 2 — is the return of the red cups. The signature Starbucks red holiday cups are emblematic of the start of the cheery season.
Mashed

Why You Should Brown The Broth Ingredients For Chicken Soup

When it comes to chicken soup, there are endless variations. Some people like to add rice, others like to add noodles, and still, others like to keep it simple with just chicken and vegetables. But no matter what ingredients you choose to include in your soup, there's one step that's always essential — browning the broth ingredients.
Mashed

From-Scratch Sourdough Starter Recipe

If you're a sucker for sourdough bread (and who isn't, really?), it may come as a surprise that you can make your very own sourdough starter with just two simple ingredients you likely have on hand. Once you have your starter, you can easily whip up a rustic sourdough bread recipe whenever the craving hits.
Mashed

Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Mashed

Why Pizza Hut Wants To Invite You To A Party For One

According to the Washington Post, the average American will eat approximately 46 slices of pizza each year. While many love to enjoy it on specific days like Superbowl Sunday, Halloween, and the day before Thanksgiving, it is undoubtedly a treat most tend to enjoy year-round (via Hungry Howie's). The problem comes when someone is planning to eat on their own and has to count on an individual slice shop or risk wasting some by ordering an entire pie for just one person.
SheKnows

Target’s Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5

Even though it’s only October and we’re anxiously awaiting Halloween, it’s never too early to begin thinking about the upcoming holiday season and decorating to celebrate. After all, there are only 69 days until Christmas, but who’s counting? Luckily, Target just dropped hundreds of holiday decor items that will add instant joy to your home. The decor is so good, it’s already selling out. Get an early start decorating for the holidays, and make sure you fill your cart ASAP! Now is the best time to stock up on holiday decor, and thanks to Target, you can get everything you need...
Mashed

Mashed

