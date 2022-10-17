Read full article on original website
Related
An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 still in its original box has sold for more than $39,000 at auction
The first-generation iPhone from 2007 just sold at auction for more than 65 times its original retail price when it first came out.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
New iPads and Macs tipped for fall launch — here’s the 6 new Apple products
We should still see some October product launches from Apple featuring new MacBook Pros, a Mac mini, and iPad and iPad Pro models.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off 5G on iPhone?
Although 5G is a new technology with better transmission speed, lower latency, and many more features, you may still want to turn it off for a few reasons. For instance, you may have noticed that your device is draining battery rapidly after switching to a 5G network. Or, you may want to turn it off because your region doesn’t support this feature yet.
TechSpot
iPad Pro refresh with M2 silicon expected any day now
In brief: Apple is reportedly just days away from launching a refreshed version of the iPad Pro featuring an upgraded processor. The upgraded models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be offered with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays like the current versions. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, they'll be powered by the same Apple M2 processor that is already shipping in the MacBook Air.
TechRadar
Apple may be readying a pair of MacBook Pros with new M2 chips to arrive late 2022
Apple’s new MacBook Pro models which will theoretically debut with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips won’t be out this month, but should arrive before the end of the year, according to the grapevine. This comes from one of the more reliable sources on all matters Apple,...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone
Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
AOL Corp
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
CNET
Apple Decreasing Production for iPhone 14 Plus, Report Says
Apple is cutting back production on the iPhone 14 Plus due to low sales, according to a Tuesday report by The Information. The tech giant debuted the phone during its Far Out event in September, along with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Officially released...
IGN
Apple's Original iPhone Just Sold For Nearly $40,000 at Auction
While most original iPhone owners tore open their boxes back in 2007 to use the revolutionary piece of tech, one person who didn't is now reaping nearly $40,000 in profit. As reported by GameSpot, a factory-sealed, original iPhone from 2007 just sold for $39,339.60 in an online action. The 8GB model originally sold for $599, earning the patient owner $38,740.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 is the world's latest Dimensity 9000 Plus-, Android 13- and 5,000mAh battery-powered smartphone
IQOO has used most of the Neo7's upgrades over its 6-series predecessor up for the new smartphone's teasers already; nevertheless, the brand has of course not mssed the opportunity of its official launch to re-hype its combination of a flagship-grade Dimensity 9000+ SoC and "Pro+" dedicated chipset for its FHD+ 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, not to mention the step up to 120W charging for its large battery.
Cult of Mac
Add an iPad mini 4 to your Apple collection for less than $250 with this refurb
New iPads are definitely on the horizon. However, if you have a tight budget, you can still add an iPad to your kit or upgrade from an older model thanks to our Apple Day celebration. You can get a refurbished iPad mini 4 for $225.99 through Apple Day (October 21).
Phone Arena
Apple's own certified refurbished iPad Pro 11 (2018) is on sale at a great price now
The M2-powered iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 (2022) and a perhaps even more highly anticipated 10th Gen "regular" iPad with a USB Type-C port are finally official and up for pre-order ahead of an October 26 release, which appears to make this the ideal time... to purchase an older Apple tablet.
TechRadar
iPhone SE 4 renders suggest this might be the iPhone XR 2 in all but name
We’ve been hearing for a while that Apple might change up the design for the iPhone SE 4, and now unofficial renders have shown us how that design might look. You can see some of these renders below, created by Ian Zelbo and based on information from an anonymous source; provided to famed leaker Jon Prosser, of Front Page Tech (opens in new tab).
Kuo: Next-gen Apple TV to cost less than $100
The new Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip has just been announced, but rumors about a next-generation are already out. One of the top Apple insiders believes the Cupertino company is readying a more affordable set-top box for its customers. If you compare the current model with the...
9to5Mac
iPad 9 still available for $329 as new iPad 10 sees price hike to $449
Apple announced an all-new 10th generation iPad today but at a higher $449 price point than the previous-generation model. The compromise here, however, is that Apple is also leaving the iPad 9 in the lineup at the same $329 price point…. Here are the details on pricing for the new...
Samsung Galaxy S23 specs leak online, point to very minor changes
Something to look forward to: As we get closer to the first quarter of 2023, rumors and leaks of Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy phones are beginning to appear online. Last month, the S23's updated design was leaked. And now the specs for the phone itself have been posted. Samsung's current...
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0