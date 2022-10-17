Read full article on original website
Related
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)
Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
longisland.com
Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year
The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
Drugs that looked like candy sold at stores near schools on Long Island
Investigators say the stores packaged some of the narcotics as name-brand candy bars and advertised the drugs near the front door where children could see them.
wshu.org
300 animals rescued from cruel living condition on Long Island
Nearly 300 animals were rescued Tuesday from poor conditions in a Miller Place home on Long Island. Dubbed “Operation: Open Cage,” authorities found more than a hundred rabbits and birds, over a dozen cats, and several tortoises, snakes, and mice — surrounded by feces and thousands of cockroaches.
dailynurse.com
Nurse of the Week: Meet Long Island’s 2022 Nurse of Excellence
Nurse leaders from Long Island’s hospitals and nursing education programs honored Patricia Woloszyn, DNP, RN, PMHCNS-BC, NPP psychiatric clinical nurse specialist at Stony Brook University Hospital, with the 2022 Nurse of Excellence Award. We’re thrilled to bestow Woloszyn with a second honor by naming her our Nurse of the Week.
27east.com
Judge Says East Hampton Town Cannot ‘Close’ Airport or Limit Flights
A state judge has ruled that East Hampton Town cannot close East Hampton Airport and reclassify it as a private airport — even though the FAA has already reclassified it... more. SAG HARBOR — On October 14, around 6:48 p.m., a woman reported to Village Police that people were...
wshu.org
A growing price tag
The redevelopment of State Pier in New London has run into more issues clearing underwater obstructions.The results are finally in on Bridgeport’s second state house primary vote. Governor Lamont defends the millions of dollars the state has invested in Saudi Arabia, and the Defense Department is moving forward with eliminating Confederate names from military bases and more.
Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
Nearly 300 Animals, Thousands Of Cockroaches Found In Brookhaven Hoarding House, DA Says
A 51-year-old woman is facing charges after hundreds of animals were found living in filthy conditions in her Long Island home. Karin Keyes, the owner of the Brookhaven residence on Miller Place, was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
yonkerstimes.com
Long Island Man Indicted for Fentanyl Pill Conspiracy
Defendant Sold Counterfeit Opioids Containing Fentanyl. This story tells how people unsuspectedly take Fentanly and overdose and die. An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Central Islip charging Fernando Cooper, also known as “Pablo,” with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in Suffolk County more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which was contained in counterfeit opioid pills. Cooper, who was already in custody on state fentanyl charges, is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay.
longisland.com
County Executive Bellone Announces Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise with Naval Postgraduate School
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County department leaders and employees will take part in an Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise on Thursday, October 13th, conducted in partnership with the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS). “We never know when or where an...
eastendbeacon.com
Southold Votes to Restrict House Size
Pictured Above: New construction on the North Fork has begun to echo the extravagance of The Hamptons, dwarfing longstanding modest homes. The Southold Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to limit the size of houses that can be built within its boundaries, in response to rampant residential development in recent years.
islipbulletin.net
Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
27east.com
Water Mill Residents Decry ‘Decimation’ of Roadside Plantings by Town Highway Department
Distraught over the town’s “decimation” of old growth vegetation along the shoulder of Flying Point Road, Water Mill resident Lynda Packard castigated Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle for clearing... more. At an abbreviated work session of Friday, October 14 — rescheduled from Thursday, October 13, ......
Gov. Hochul signs bill to help stop growing catalytic converter thefts
The Comprehensive Catalytic Converter Theft bill requires new car dealers to supply a catalytic converter serial number etching kit, starts a statewide database to track the sale and recycling of catalytic converters at scrap yards, and adds heavy fines for noncompliance. The bill also earmarks more than $20 million for local law enforcement to maintain databases and other tech to track thieves.
Nearly 300 Animals Rescued From Disgusting New York Home
According to a report by Jodi Goldberg of Fox 5 NY, nearly 300 animals living in deplorable conditions were rescued from a New York home that was infested with cockroaches, mites and lice. According to the report, 51-year-old Karin Keyes was arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty...
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
27east.com
Recently Retired McDonald’s CEO and Southampton Graduate Betts Wins Coopers Beach Concession Contract
When Southampton Village residents head to Coopers Beach with beach chairs and towels in tow at the start of the 2023 summer season, they will see some new faces when... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A woman complained to Southampton Village Police that a man described as short, white, in his 60s to 70s, mostly bald and with “a terrible look on his face,” had cut her off twice and raced ahead of her into a local bake shop. She wanted the incident documented on October 11. HAMPTON BAYS — Pedro J. Rivera, 68, of the Bronx faces multiple felony charges after Southampton Town Police were called to a grand larceny in progress at the M&T Bank on Montauk Highway on October 17. Bank staff became suspicious when he tried to withdraw ... 20 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 10.17.22
• We’re expecting showers today, mainly before 5 p.m., with a high temperature near 64 degrees and a light south wind, increasing to 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 50 percent chance of overnight showers, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 49. Showers will continue Tuesday, mainly before 11 a.m., with skies gradually clearing and a high near 59. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 58.
NBC New York
100K Roaches, 300+ Animals Found at Social Worker's Long Island Home: DA
A Long Island home has been condemned and its owner arrested after more than 300 animals and 100,000 roaches were allegedly found on her property, officials said Tuesday. The grotesque storyline started to play out earlier this month when firefighters were called to the Miller Place home, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.
Comments / 1