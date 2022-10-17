ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)

Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year

The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
GREAT NECK, NY
wshu.org

300 animals rescued from cruel living condition on Long Island

Nearly 300 animals were rescued Tuesday from poor conditions in a Miller Place home on Long Island. Dubbed “Operation: Open Cage,” authorities found more than a hundred rabbits and birds, over a dozen cats, and several tortoises, snakes, and mice — surrounded by feces and thousands of cockroaches.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
dailynurse.com

Nurse of the Week: Meet Long Island’s 2022 Nurse of Excellence

Nurse leaders from Long Island’s hospitals and nursing education programs honored Patricia Woloszyn, DNP, RN, PMHCNS-BC, NPP psychiatric clinical nurse specialist at Stony Brook University Hospital, with the 2022 Nurse of Excellence Award. We’re thrilled to bestow Woloszyn with a second honor by naming her our Nurse of the Week.
SMITHTOWN, NY
wshu.org

A growing price tag

The redevelopment of State Pier in New London has run into more issues clearing underwater obstructions.The results are finally in on Bridgeport’s second state house primary vote. Governor Lamont defends the millions of dollars the state has invested in Saudi Arabia, and the Defense Department is moving forward with eliminating Confederate names from military bases and more.
NEW LONDON, CT
CBS New York

Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Daily Voice

Nearly 300 Animals, Thousands Of Cockroaches Found In Brookhaven Hoarding House, DA Says

A 51-year-old woman is facing charges after hundreds of animals were found living in filthy conditions in her Long Island home. Karin Keyes, the owner of the Brookhaven residence on Miller Place, was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Long Island Man Indicted for Fentanyl Pill Conspiracy

Defendant Sold Counterfeit Opioids Containing Fentanyl. This story tells how people unsuspectedly take Fentanly and overdose and die. An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Central Islip charging Fernando Cooper, also known as “Pablo,” with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in Suffolk County more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which was contained in counterfeit opioid pills. Cooper, who was already in custody on state fentanyl charges, is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Southold Votes to Restrict House Size

Pictured Above: New construction on the North Fork has begun to echo the extravagance of The Hamptons, dwarfing longstanding modest homes. The Southold Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to limit the size of houses that can be built within its boundaries, in response to rampant residential development in recent years.
SOUTHOLD, NY
islipbulletin.net

Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BAY SHORE, NY
News 12

Gov. Hochul signs bill to help stop growing catalytic converter thefts

The Comprehensive Catalytic Converter Theft bill requires new car dealers to supply a catalytic converter serial number etching kit, starts a statewide database to track the sale and recycling of catalytic converters at scrap yards, and adds heavy fines for noncompliance. The bill also earmarks more than $20 million for local law enforcement to maintain databases and other tech to track thieves.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Recently Retired McDonald’s CEO and Southampton Graduate Betts Wins Coopers Beach Concession Contract

When Southampton Village residents head to Coopers Beach with beach chairs and towels in tow at the start of the 2023 summer season, they will see some new faces when... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A woman complained to Southampton Village Police that a man described as short, white, in his 60s to 70s, mostly bald and with “a terrible look on his face,” had cut her off twice and raced ahead of her into a local bake shop. She wanted the incident documented on October 11. HAMPTON BAYS — Pedro J. Rivera, 68, of the Bronx faces multiple felony charges after Southampton Town Police were called to a grand larceny in progress at the M&T Bank on Montauk Highway on October 17. Bank staff became suspicious when he tried to withdraw ... 20 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 10.17.22

• We’re expecting showers today, mainly before 5 p.m., with a high temperature near 64 degrees and a light south wind, increasing to 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 50 percent chance of overnight showers, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 49. Showers will continue Tuesday, mainly before 11 a.m., with skies gradually clearing and a high near 59. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 58.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

100K Roaches, 300+ Animals Found at Social Worker's Long Island Home: DA

A Long Island home has been condemned and its owner arrested after more than 300 animals and 100,000 roaches were allegedly found on her property, officials said Tuesday. The grotesque storyline started to play out earlier this month when firefighters were called to the Miller Place home, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.
MILLER PLACE, NY

