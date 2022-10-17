ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In what has become a near-yearly tradition in Houston Astros, the Bayou City squad will appear in the World Series once again in 2022. The Astros reached their fourth World Series in the last six seasons on Sunday, and the victory was extra sweet for Houston given its opponent. The Astros beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4, with the win giving Dusty Baker's team a sweep over its fiercest rival of the franchise's golden era. Judging by the team's reaction on the field and in the clubhouse, Sunday's victory was one of the franchise's sweeter wins in recent memory.
The Houston Astros are going to the World Series to face the Philadelphia Phillies, and pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. isn’t taking any risks. Back when the Astros made it to the ALCS, the star hurler got nailed in the elbow by a champagne bottle, something that I’m surprised doesn’t happen more often giving all the celebrating and whatnot.
The Astros are one win away from sweeping the Yankees and clinching their spot in the 2022 World Series; however, the pivotal game on Sunday will be delayed thanks to rain. The league announced that the game won't start at the scheduled time and another update will come around 7 p.m. If played, Game 4 of the ALCS will likely have to deal with rain, as there is on-again, off-again precipitation forecasted in the Bronx.
Poor Yankees. They wanted Houston. Be careful what you wish for. They never expected to get love bombed by Jeremy Peña, or getting swept out of their own stadium. Another Yankees team eats the Astros’ dust. Thank you, Astros. And thank you, ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña. Here’s...
The Astros are getting some days off before they open the World Series. Houston hosts the Phillies for Game One on Friday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros advanced to their second straight World Series after sweeping the Yankees 4-0 in the American League Championship Series. It was Houston's fourth AL pennant in the past six years. Philadelphia was the sixth seed in the National League, but eliminated the Cardinals, Braves and Padres to advance. The Phillies haven't been to a World Series since 2009.
