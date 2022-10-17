Read full article on original website
Social media reacts to Houston Astros sweep of New York Yankees
In what has become a near-yearly tradition in Houston Astros, the Bayou City squad will appear in the World Series once again in 2022. The Astros reached their fourth World Series in the last six seasons on Sunday, and the victory was extra sweet for Houston given its opponent. The Astros beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4, with the win giving Dusty Baker's team a sweep over its fiercest rival of the franchise's golden era. Judging by the team's reaction on the field and in the clubhouse, Sunday's victory was one of the franchise's sweeter wins in recent memory.
Aaron Boone greets Dusty Baker with hug outside Astros' clubhouse after Houston's ALCS win
American League Championship Series managers Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees and Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros have Cincinnati Reds ties. Boone, the Yankees' manager since 2018, was drafted by the Reds and played for Cincinnati from 1997 to 2003. Baker, the Astros' skipper since 2020, managed the Reds from 2008 to 2013.
Lance McCullers Jr. had a really smart reason for wearing an elbow guard to the Astros' ALCS celebration
The Houston Astros are going to the World Series to face the Philadelphia Phillies, and pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. isn’t taking any risks. Back when the Astros made it to the ALCS, the star hurler got nailed in the elbow by a champagne bottle, something that I’m surprised doesn’t happen more often giving all the celebrating and whatnot.
Houston's Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale closes in on unprecedented $75 million Astros World Series title bet
Earlier this month, Houston-based furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a whopping seven-figure bet on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series.
Astros Insider Michael Connor Details The Dangers Of The Phillies
Michael Connor Details The Dangers Of The Phillies
Mattress Mack betting big on the Astros and his customers
Mattress Mack's $75 million bet on the Astro's winning it all could mean a big win for his customers.
Sporting News
Yankees vs. Astros weather updates: ALCS Game 4 will not start on time due to rain in New York City
The Astros are one win away from sweeping the Yankees and clinching their spot in the 2022 World Series; however, the pivotal game on Sunday will be delayed thanks to rain. The league announced that the game won't start at the scheduled time and another update will come around 7 p.m. If played, Game 4 of the ALCS will likely have to deal with rain, as there is on-again, off-again precipitation forecasted in the Bronx.
Bad weather expected at Yankee Stadium as Yankees try to avoid ALCS sweep vs. Astros
The New York Yankees’ season is now officially on the line. They will look to stave off elimination in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. But the game may be delayed due to weather in New York City. A weather update from the Twitter account New...
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros ALCS Breaking Ts Are Here!
Poor Yankees. They wanted Houston. Be careful what you wish for. They never expected to get love bombed by Jeremy Peña, or getting swept out of their own stadium. Another Yankees team eats the Astros’ dust. Thank you, Astros. And thank you, ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña. Here’s...
Podcast: Astros, Phillies World Series Rooted in Destiny
Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner, Ben Silver and Inside the Astros own Kenny Van Doren discuss the upcoming World Series pitting the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros.
iheart.com
Astros Start World Series On Friday
The Astros are getting some days off before they open the World Series. Houston hosts the Phillies for Game One on Friday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros advanced to their second straight World Series after sweeping the Yankees 4-0 in the American League Championship Series. It was Houston's fourth AL pennant in the past six years. Philadelphia was the sixth seed in the National League, but eliminated the Cardinals, Braves and Padres to advance. The Phillies haven't been to a World Series since 2009.
