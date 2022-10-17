Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s to lower. 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower. to mid 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to. around...
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
Cooler temperatures — and maybe some showers — headed to SoCal this weekend
The weather is expected to cool down this weekend across Southern California, with even a chance of rain in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0