ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

UW-Madison professor says broad student loan forgiveness faces uncertain future

By Ben Jordan
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PElbM_0iclYek000

President Joe Biden says the federal student loan forgiveness application officially opened on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Education says 8 million people already applied for the relief during a beta test over the weekend.

The White House estimates 685,000 Wisconsinites are eligible for the broad federal student loan relief, but a UW-Madison professor who researches student loan programs says one lawsuit, in particular, could upend the forgiveness.

UW-Milwaukee student Olivia Ferguson says she couldn’t have been more excited two months ago when she learned she could get $10,000 worth of student loans wiped out before graduating college. Ferguson says that feeling of joy is now in contrast with worries that a lawsuit could prevail and the forgiveness may not happen.

"Some of that anxiety started to creep back in that it might not be as stable of an idea as we thought it was and just the fear that that really good idea could be overturned,” she said.

Several lawsuits seek to do just that as President Biden acknowledged during a news conference Monday.

“Litigation is underway,” he said. “Our legal judgment is that it won’t, but they’re trying to stop it.”

To date, five lawsuits have reportedly been filed in court. Two of which, including one in Wisconsin, have already been denied due to a lack of legal standing.

"To get standing, you have to prove that you're harmed by these actions and so to prove that you've been harmed by canceling a loan is a really hard needle to thread,” UW-Madison professor Nick Hillman explained.

Hillman says the lawsuits are attacking the forgiveness plan from all sorts of angles to clear the legal standing hurdle and more lawsuits are expected to come now that the application process is officially open.

Out of the three that are currently still awaiting a court decision, Hillman thinks the one filed jointly by six states has the best chance to undo the forgiveness.

TMJ4

"The big one that I think has the most credibility is the student loan servicers are the ones who are potentially directly harmed by these actions,” Hillman said.

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina argue the debt relief would harm loan servicers in their states and ultimately reduce tax revenue.

"If they are found to have standing and can proceed, I wouldn't be surprised if this goes all the way up to the Supreme Court and gets stopped before a single penny is canceled,” he said.

While Hillman believes broad student loan forgiveness is far from certain at this point, the president of a non-profit called The Institute of Student Loan Advisors argues the Biden administration scaled back eligibility for forgiveness in an attempt to ensure the lawsuits fail. For example, 770,000 borrowers are now excluded because their federal student loans are held by private lenders.

“I’m not going to say there's a zero percent chance of something legally getting in the way of the broad debt relief,” Betsy Mayotte said. “My gut tells me that the chances are pretty low that the entire program will be blocked, but as they say, one should never count their chickens until they're hatched.”

Although the forgiveness application is officially open, a court order means the Department of Education cannot begin discharging student loan debt until next Monday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Wisconsin tax burden falls to lowest level in decades

Wisconsin's tax burden hit its lowest level in two decades in 2020, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report looked at new federal data, showing Wisconsin's state and local tax collections rose just 1.7 percent in 2020 — the smallest increase since 2015.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and abortion has been a major issue. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said in the Republican primary that he backed a state law dating to 1849 that makes it a felony for doctors to perform nearly all abortions. But last month Michels had changed course and said he would sign a bill granting exceptions in cases of rape and incest. He repeated that position Tuesday during a Q&A at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, but went a step further. “I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying,” Michels said. “I’m a reasonable guy.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns

Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Offers His Vision For Wisconsin

With election day just over 3 weeks away, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes joined Outside the Box with Ben Cominos earlier today to answer some questions about his what his vision for Wisconsin looks like. The conversation covered several topics, the first of which was bail reform. The Lt. Gov. believes...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin Republican budget architects celebrate record surplus

(The Center Square) – The Republicans responsible for crafting the state budget that resulted in Wisconsin's repeated record surpluses are not taking a victory lap. Rep. Mark Born, Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, didn’t speak publicly about the new $4.3 billion budget surplus until The Center Square reached out.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin’s Could Be Biggest Gubernatorial Race In The Country

With competitive midterm races all across the country, conservatives should not overlook what is quite possibly this year’s most critical gubernatorial race, brewing in Wisconsin. Following a convincing primary win, outsider Tim Michels is keeping pace with the better-funded incumbent. Wisconsin remains vital in the national political landscape. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Tim Michels floats possibility of splitting up DNR

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday floated the idea of breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources into two entities: “one that services the business side, one that services the hunter side, the sportsman side.”. The construction executive’s comments came during a Q&A with the Rotary Club...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin still has no plans to spend record surplus

What would you do if you had billions in your bank account? For the state of Wisconsin, the answer is nothing. The state’s coffers are more full than ever before. The state surplus is now estimated at $4.3 billion, a record amount. That’s $1.5 billion more than projected just nine months ago. The savings are swelling because of decreased state spending and higher tax collections. So you could argue we have been overtaxed. The money actually belongs to us. But our lawmakers are in no hurry to give it back, or do anything with it. This money could be used to provide rebates to taxpayers, like they have already done in Minnesota. In fact, 17 states with swollen bank accounts thanks in part to federal pandemic relief money, have returned money to taxpayers in some form. But Wisconsin lawmakers haven’t even met to discuss what to do with it. That is because our elected members of the State Legislature are in the middle of their ten-month break, with no plans to return to Madison. When the Governor called them back to discuss his proposal to provide a state income tax credit of an average of $221 to each eligible taxpayer, lawmakers dismissed the idea. But they don’t seem eager to come up with their own plan. If our lawmakers in Wisconsin really want to help battle inflation, they would get to work and stop sitting on this big pile of money and give some of it back.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy