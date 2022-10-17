ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Chesapeake, Gloucester, Hampton, Poquoson, James City by NWS

Effective: 2022-10-20 08:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chesapeake; Gloucester; Hampton, Poquoson; James City; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Newport News; Northumberland; Richmond; Westmoreland; York FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures continue to slowly rise this morning. Will therefore allow Frost Advisory to expire on time.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy