San Antonio, TX

kgns.tv

Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is right around the corner for the former agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. In preparation for the trial that is expected to gain national attention, Juan David Ortiz has been transferred to Bexar County Jail. During pretrial in August, Ortiz’s...
LAREDO, TX
Pleasanton Express

POTEET SHOOTING VICTIM AIRLIFTED

At 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, a Poteet Police Department Officer arrived in the 800 block Ave G to find that a 77-year-old year old male (husband) allegedly shot his 76-year old wife twice. She was airlifted with shots to her hip and leg area. Her condition is not known at this time. The husband has been taken into custody and the investigation is on going.
POTEET, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed while walking on Highway 90 on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed while walking on Highway 90 on the West Side on Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. A preliminary report states that the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes in the 3200 block of Highway 90, near Cupples Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man and his stepfather convicted in 2020 murder sentenced to prison

SAN ANTONIO – A man and his stepfather who were convicted this week of murdering a 24-year-old man in December of 2020 were sentenced to prison on Tuesday. Lane Wootan received a sentence of 22 years in prison, and Williams Blankenship was sentenced to 10 years for the murder of Josh Fowler. Both men will be eligible for parole after serving half of their sentences.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

