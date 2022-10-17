Read full article on original website
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
KSAT 12
Man causes rollover after intentionally crashing into vehicle carrying girlfriend on I-35, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of intentionally crashing his truck into another vehicle carrying his girlfriend on IH-35 after finding out the driver was her ex-boyfriend, according to San Antonio police. Jeffry Vanmatter, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
Man pleads guilty to 2019 San Marcos murder, receives life sentence
A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed.
KSAT 12
Bexar County deputies crash, hospitalized after responding to shooting call on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two Bexar County deputies were hospitalized after crashing into each other during a shooting call on the West Side. Investigators said the deputies were responding to a call at a mobile home park near Highway 90 and Colt on Wednesday evening. BCSO said the victim in...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting into group of bikers, seriously injuring 2 outside bar, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for shooting into a group of bikers outside a Northeast Side bar, seriously injuring two of them, according to court documents. Bexar County Jail records show Keith Lamane Henley, 45, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need info on suspect who gunned down teen at Sunday's car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public's help to catch the person who gunned down a teenager during a recent car club meetup. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday along Dunton Street and South Tayman Street on the Southwest Side. Police said Evan Mejia, 18,...
KTSA
Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is now facing assault charges for ramming his truck into a car his girlfriend was in. KSAT-TV reported 39-year-old Jeffry Vanmatter was upset when he found out his girlfriend has been picked up by her ex-boyfriend at a gas station. Vanmatter and his girlfriend had been dating for six months.
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD detective beats felony assault charge after victim disappears
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County prosecutors have dismissed a felony assault charge against a retired San Antonio police detective after the victim in the case disappeared amid his own criminal issues. Cellphone footage captured by the victim in September 2020 showed ex-detective John Schiller pointing a handgun at the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio child psychologist arrested for indecency with a child, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The president and CEO of Texas Psychological & Consultation Services, which specializes in counseling for adolescents, was arrested for indecency with a child by contact, court records obtained by KSAT Tuesday show. Dr. Timothy Kimball, 43, was arrested on Aug. 24. The girl’s mother had a...
‘My heart is broken’ | Family of 18-year-old killed at car club meetup demand answers
SAN ANTONIO — Days later, San Antonio Police are still looking into the deadly attack that happened at a car club meetup. The family of the 18-year-old shot and killed told KENS 5 they’re distraught. The shooting happened Sunday on the southwest side. A man who ran to...
kgns.tv
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is right around the corner for the former agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. In preparation for the trial that is expected to gain national attention, Juan David Ortiz has been transferred to Bexar County Jail. During pretrial in August, Ortiz’s...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
Multiple people detained after eight-liners, weapons, cash seized in 2 gambling busts, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies seized multiple eight-liners, weapons and cash in two gambling busts on Wednesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said two buildings in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street and the 1200 block of Bandera Road were raided before 6 a.m. At...
KSAT 12
Mother shot by daughter’s ex-boyfriend unaware of suspect’s criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother and tying up a teenager following a break-up, San Antonio police said. Officers said the man was upset that his ex-girlfriend went into hiding after she broke up with him and asked him to move out.
Pleasanton Express
POTEET SHOOTING VICTIM AIRLIFTED
At 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, a Poteet Police Department Officer arrived in the 800 block Ave G to find that a 77-year-old year old male (husband) allegedly shot his 76-year old wife twice. She was airlifted with shots to her hip and leg area. Her condition is not known at this time. The husband has been taken into custody and the investigation is on going.
KSAT 12
Driver rescued after hitting pillar, rolling over truck on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was rescued from his vehicle on Thursday morning after he struck a pillar on San Antonio’s north side. The wreck happened at 1:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of San Pedro Avenue, near Basse Road. Police said the driver, a 49-year-old man, was...
KSAT 12
Man killed while walking on Highway 90 on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed while walking on Highway 90 on the West Side on Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. A preliminary report states that the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes in the 3200 block of Highway 90, near Cupples Road.
KSAT 12
Man and his stepfather convicted in 2020 murder sentenced to prison
SAN ANTONIO – A man and his stepfather who were convicted this week of murdering a 24-year-old man in December of 2020 were sentenced to prison on Tuesday. Lane Wootan received a sentence of 22 years in prison, and Williams Blankenship was sentenced to 10 years for the murder of Josh Fowler. Both men will be eligible for parole after serving half of their sentences.
Attorney Ben Crump representing family of San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer
Crump, who now represents the family of Erik Cantu, has done work for the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.
foxsanantonio.com
Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side. Police arrived at the park at Sutton Oaks' apartments Monday afternoon and found the body of a 24-year-old in a car, with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators aren't sure what led to the shooting.
KSAT 12
Murder trial begins Monday for man accused of killing his 72-year-old stepfather in 2019
SAN ANTONIO – The stepson of a 72-year-old man fatally shot more than three years ago will be going to trial Monday. Danny Allen is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Tomas Cervantes Moreno in April 2019. At the time, police said they were called around...
