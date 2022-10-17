Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Related
There’s No Place Like Napa
The wine, the restaurants, the lodgings. So much has happened in Napa Valley in the last few years. Here’s our guide for deciding where to go and what to do. Spoiler alert: Everything is pretty great. The post There’s No Place Like Napa appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
Eater
Bay Area Born-and-Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country
Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
sonomamag.com
8 Best Restaurants in Occidental
Founded in 1857, Occidental is one of a handful of Sonoma County outposts that remains mostly untouched by time, influencers, or wine magnates. But there’s a thriving food scene here, where a classic Negroni and grandma-style ravioli are just steps away from small-batch natural wines and Hawaiian smoked pork bowls with kimchi mayo. Go hungry because you’ll find something delicious from breakfast to dinner. Here’s the scoop on our favorite spots. Click through the above gallery for details.
sonomamag.com
New Chef and Loco Moco at Santa Rosa’s Lazeaway Club
The beachy-fun Lazeaway Club at Santa Rosa’s revamped Flamingo Resort has a new chef at the helm. Chris Ricketts, who helped launch several notable San Francisco restaurants and is an alumni of the Michelin-starred Lord Stanley, has taken the reins at the Cal-Pacific poolside eatery. After heading culinary programs...
northbaybiz.com
Twenty Years of Dining, Willi-Style
Willi’s Wine Bar recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on the cusp of the fifth anniversary of the fire that destroyed its original location, which was lost in the October 2017 Tubbs fire. The beloved roadhouse was the first of Mark and Terri Stark’s seven, highly-awarded restaurants in Sonoma County. The James Beard Award-nominated husband-wife restaurateurs recognized the milestone by inviting guests to share their favorite memories and photos of Willi’s Wine Bar over the years via the restaurant’s social media platform in August. A drawing was held to select 20 submitters (and their guests) to join a friends and family anniversary party held at the restaurant.
sonomamag.com
5 Favorite Restaurants in Cloverdale
The northernmost city in the Bay Area, Cloverdale is home to less than 9,000 residents. But those who frequent its small downtown know it offers some excellent restaurants. This is a place to enjoy a great meal in an old-school setting; while much of Sonoma County is becoming increasingly modern, Cloverdale, settled in 1859, has retained its rural charm. Nestled between oak-studded hills and sprawling vineyards, it is surrounded by quaint farms, small wineries and bucolic parks.
Haruki Sushi House Opening in Vacaville
According to a recent application for an On-Sale Beer and Wine license, the new sushi restaurant is coming to 1041 Alamo Drive.
Anatolian Kitchen Moving to New Palo Alto Address
The restaurant is opening at 340 California Ave following the closure of the its previous Palo Alto location.
Eater
Congrats Russian Hill, You’re Getting Your Very Own Bi-Rite
The first Bi-Rite Market opened in 1940 on 18th Street in the Mission, long before the neighborhood became the hotbed of restaurants and bars it is now. In the decades since, the market has become an insanely popular mini-chain known nationally for its minuscule footprints but oversize selection of high quality and, often, locally sourced food, flowers, and wine.
visityolo.com
California's First French farmhouse-Style Apéritif Tasting Lounge
California’s First French farmhouse-Style Apéritif Tasting Lounge. Historic Downtown Winters is home to a unique new tasting experience. The recently opened L’Apéro les Trois is inspired by French Farmhouse-style apéritifs. This new tasting experience is the culmination of three entrepreneurial spirits: Georgeanne Brennan, Nicole Salengo, and Corinne Martinez. The trio has come together to bring California’s first French farmhouse-style apéritif tasting lounge. Stepping foot into the tasting lounge is like being transported to Paris, complete with black and white wicker chairs, a player piano in the corner, and Gougéres on the tasting menu. Unique and pure, their apéritifs are the result of infusing wine from Berryessa Gap Vineyards with seasonal fruit from the orchards surrounding Winters.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Family-Owned Napa Valley, CA Landfill Operator Selling to Waste Connections
Waste Connections, one of the nation’s largest waste management companies, is set to purchase Napa County’s Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Service and Clover Flat Landfill, two dumpsites serving the northern Napa Valley that have been owned and operated for decades by the Pestoni family. Board members of...
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
NBC Bay Area
The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at Bishop Ranch
Time to get out your winter jackets and mittens! The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink is opening in City Center Bishop Ranch on November 11th. The ice rink will be open on weekdays from 12:00PM to 9:30PM and on weekends from 10:00AM to 9:30PM. For $21, you get a skate rental and 90 minutes of time to explore the ice. Discounts are available for children and Bishop Ranch tenants.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New One of A Kind Home with Designer Finishes in Belmont California hits The Market for $5.695 Million
2280 Ralston Ave, Belmont, California is a brand-new contemporary masterpiece exudes meticulous attention to detail, exemplary craftsmanship, and designer finishes throughout. This Home in Belmont offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2280 Ralston Avenue, please contact Jim Arbeed (Phone: 650-558-4248) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Greater Milwaukee Today
What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
Where to Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Bay Area
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos events around San Francisco. While the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is known for its colorful displays, eye-catching skeletons and elaborate face painting, it is so much more than the fanfare might suggest. Celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a time of remembrance and a celebration of lost loved ones. This joyful Mexican tradition brings families and communities together to eat, sing, dance, celebrate culture and more. Grab your friends and family and get ready to join in on the fun at one of these Bay Area festive celebrations.
climaterwc.com
Peninsula ghosts: some old, some new
Halloween’s near, and it’s a good time for a roll call of Peninsula ghost stories. A few are widely known; others, not so much. The hint of a haunting puts the Fox Theatre in Redwood City in league with the Kohl Mansion in Burlingame, the Moss Beach Distillery near Half Moon Bay and a Redwood City convent demolished decades ago.
iheart.com
Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
Eater
World’s Largest Meal Kit Company Will Lay Off Hundreds of Bay Area Workers
HelloFresh, the food delivery company made rich off the millennial fascination with meal prepping and convenience, will not renew the lease at its Richmond plant. As of December 11, the factory located at 2041 Factory Street will close and terminate 611 positions including 389 production associates. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc., which conducts business as HelloFresh, filed the closure notice on October 10. The company leased the building in 2015 for $13 million.
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
Comments / 0