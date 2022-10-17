Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Related
Eater
Bay Area Born-and-Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country
Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
northbaybiz.com
Twenty Years of Dining, Willi-Style
Willi’s Wine Bar recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on the cusp of the fifth anniversary of the fire that destroyed its original location, which was lost in the October 2017 Tubbs fire. The beloved roadhouse was the first of Mark and Terri Stark’s seven, highly-awarded restaurants in Sonoma County. The James Beard Award-nominated husband-wife restaurateurs recognized the milestone by inviting guests to share their favorite memories and photos of Willi’s Wine Bar over the years via the restaurant’s social media platform in August. A drawing was held to select 20 submitters (and their guests) to join a friends and family anniversary party held at the restaurant.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Family-Owned Napa Valley, CA Landfill Operator Selling to Waste Connections
Waste Connections, one of the nation’s largest waste management companies, is set to purchase Napa County’s Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Service and Clover Flat Landfill, two dumpsites serving the northern Napa Valley that have been owned and operated for decades by the Pestoni family. Board members of...
Haruki Sushi House Opening in Vacaville
According to a recent application for an On-Sale Beer and Wine license, the new sushi restaurant is coming to 1041 Alamo Drive.
Eater
One of Napa Valley’s Best Mexican Food Destinations Just Closed
One of Napa’s favorite under-the-radar Mexican restaurants Lane 33, actually the cafe attached to the bowling alley Napa Bowl, closed on October 15. The outlet was known for its ridiculously good tacos, filled with al pastor pork and fried mashed potato, and its retro vibes. The chef, Alex Soto who worked off and on at Restaurant at Meadowood, told the San Francisco Chronicle a combination of issues led to the shuttering. “I was just trying to survive, to stay alive like any other small business,” Soto said.
marinmagazine.com
7 Marin Chefs Share Their Favorite Comfort Foods, Kitchen Hacks and Recipe Tips
Whether it’s good old mashed potatoes or a full-bodied Tom Kha soup, comfort food is truly mending. Here, some of the county’s top chefs weigh in on their favorites, share kitchen hacks and recipe tips. Erin Miwa — Comforts. What’s your go-to comfort food?. My go-to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
Eater
This Divisadero Italian Restaurant Is Offering a Steeply Discounted Weeknight Menu
The Bay Area is infamous for its pricey lifestyles and inaccessibly expensive luxuries — and increasingly, that includes wild and wacky restaurants, too. Now, Divisadero Street restaurant Che Fico’s smaller neighboring outpost Che Fico Alimentari is hoping to offer something slightly more affordable. Owner and chef David Nayfeld took to Instagram to let fans know about “Cena Presto,” a three-course menu for $55 the restaurant will offer Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. “This is a great way to experience our restaurant on a budget!” the Instagram post reads.
visityolo.com
California's First French farmhouse-Style Apéritif Tasting Lounge
California’s First French farmhouse-Style Apéritif Tasting Lounge. Historic Downtown Winters is home to a unique new tasting experience. The recently opened L’Apéro les Trois is inspired by French Farmhouse-style apéritifs. This new tasting experience is the culmination of three entrepreneurial spirits: Georgeanne Brennan, Nicole Salengo, and Corinne Martinez. The trio has come together to bring California’s first French farmhouse-style apéritif tasting lounge. Stepping foot into the tasting lounge is like being transported to Paris, complete with black and white wicker chairs, a player piano in the corner, and Gougéres on the tasting menu. Unique and pure, their apéritifs are the result of infusing wine from Berryessa Gap Vineyards with seasonal fruit from the orchards surrounding Winters.
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
Food Beast
'PHOZILLA', Is This the Most Ultimate Bowl of Pho?
Pho lovers need to be put on notice about the tantalizing monstrosity that is The PHOZILLA. This ultra aggressive bowl of pho is ready and able to dominate any type of hunger and craving by way of its hefty build. Could this be the greatest bowl of pho on Earth?...
ksro.com
Racing Company Leaving Sonoma Raceway for Arizona
A racing company that has made its home at Sonoma Raceway for almost two decades is set to leave. Flying Lizard Motorsports announced last month that it is transitioning its operations to a new raceway in Arizona. Darren Law, one of the company’s owners, told the North Bay Business Journal that he knows the owners of the new facility outside of Phoenix and that he lives in the area as well. Another owner also recently relocated to the city. San Francisco tech executive Seth Neiman started the company in 2003 and eventually sold it in 2015.
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Bay Area Home Sale Prices Still Falling?
The latest figures from Zillow show home sale prices in Palo Alto have dropped 7.1% since its highest point last year. It is one of the several examples in the region showing how home prices in the Bay Area continues to cool. "I think it's good," Stanford resident Trevor Hastie...
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
KTVU FOX 2
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
Another SF store closes due to retail theft
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce San Francisco show
The co-headlining show is one of three in Northern California.
Comments / 0