Read full article on original website
Related
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
Raptors overcome Mitchell’s 31 points, beat Cavs
The Raptors rallied past the Cavaliers 108-105 on Wednesday night.
DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener
MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan picked up where he left off last season. DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. “Not many guys in this league work as hard as I do,” said DeRozan, who averaged a career-best 27.9 points last season — and got his 14th NBA season off to a flying start in this one. It was the second-most points DeRozan had ever scored in an opener, behind only the 40 he had for Toronto against Detroit on Oct. 26, 2015. He made 14 of 22 shots from the floor.
Former Thunder Players Shine Across League on Opening Night
A handful of former Oklahoma City team members left their mark on the NBA on opening night with impressive performances.
Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
Fiery Donovan Mitchell debut doused in Cleveland Cavaliers loss vs Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers open the season with a close loss. Donovan Mitchell had an explosive outing in his first regular season game in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform, only to see it squandered on a 108-105 loss on the road against Eastern Conference rivals Toronto Raptors. The three-time NBA All-Star guard led...
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their initial injury report for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
NBC Sports
Sixers 2022-23 opening night, season starting lineup projection
The Philadelphia 76ers are just hours away from opening up their 2022-23 NBA season after going unbeaten in the NBA preseason. The Sixers are looking to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and make a legitimate push toward an NBA Finals appearance. With Joel Embiid at center and James Harden at guard leading the way, this team is looking to be a solid contender this year.
BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Updated Status For Bulls-Heat Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Zach LaVine will miss Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.
Pelicans Make Opening-Night Statement, Pound Nets 130-108
The New Orleans Pelicans jumped out to a 32-14 first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 130-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Comments / 0