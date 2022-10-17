ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Commercial Appeal

See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener

MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan picked up where he left off last season. DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. “Not many guys in this league work as hard as I do,” said DeRozan, who averaged a career-best 27.9 points last season — and got his 14th NBA season off to a flying start in this one. It was the second-most points DeRozan had ever scored in an opener, behind only the 40 he had for Toronto against Detroit on Oct. 26, 2015. He made 14 of 22 shots from the floor.
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
NBC Sports

Sixers 2022-23 opening night, season starting lineup projection

The Philadelphia 76ers are just hours away from opening up their 2022-23 NBA season after going unbeaten in the NBA preseason. The Sixers are looking to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and make a legitimate push toward an NBA Finals appearance. With Joel Embiid at center and James Harden at guard leading the way, this team is looking to be a solid contender this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

