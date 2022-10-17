Read full article on original website
One dead, one injured in hit-and-run crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Sorrento Road Wednesday night.
Two bikers hit by vehicle at Blue Angel Parkway and Sorrento Road
Bicyclist killed at Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway. Pensacola, Fla - (OBA) - Two bicyclists were traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) near the edge of the roadway when a Toyota Highlander also traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) struck the bicyclists. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
83-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An 83-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle on D’Olive Street on Saturday night. According to the Bay Minette Police Department, an officer on routine patrol observed an elderly man lying near the entrance to Circle K Gas Station at 401 D’Olive St. around 8:12 p.m.
Mobile Police respond to 2 shots fired scenes Tuesday, looking for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two separate shots fired calls Tuesday, Oct. 18, and are looking for the suspects in both incidents, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bank Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Through investigation, officers learned a “known male […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police seek suspect in gunfire exchange at gas station
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after an exchange of gunfire at a gas station in Mobile, according to police. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chevron at 702 S. University Blvd. Police said an unknown subject showed up and started shooting at another patron....
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore man is accused of following a woman and her two children home, after they left a store on DIP. Investigators say Charles Snider claimed he was a Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy. They say there’s no telling what Snider’s intentions were. Snider...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18. The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant. […]
City of Fairhope searching for solutions as delivery trucks clog everyday traffic
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Fairhope is a staple for residents and visitors. Local businesses and city administrative offices make up most of the downtown area. Section Street is already a small, but when delivery trucks are parked in the middle, it causes a major hazard for some. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police Department said […]
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Bay Minette identified
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.): Officers have identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Bay Minette Saturday. William Thomas Wright, 83, was killed Saturday after being hit near the Circle K Gas Station on D’Olive Street in Bay Minette. A Bay Minette officer noticed an elderly man lying near the entrance of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunshots in Grand Bay following homecoming tradition leave significant damage
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has a first-hand account of what happened in Grand Bay earlier this month. Someone opened fire on a group of teens out rolling toilet paper through yards. One person’s truck was hit by gunfire, so badly he had to replace the whole door.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man beats, chokes woman
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man tries to convince a woman SHE owes HIM money-but when she disagrees, he really makes her pay. That’s according to Mobile Police. Take a look at the mug shot for 30 year old Terrell Moultrie. This past Tuesday morning, the 11th, investigators say he went to the woman’s apartment in the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore Street, around 6:30. But he wasn’t there to ask to borrow some sugar for his coffee. Police tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Moultrie banged on the woman’s door, until she opened it. When she did, he barged in, demanding she pay him the money she owed him. But when she said she didn’t owe him any money, that’s when investigators say Moultrie started punching, then choking her, before stealing her cell phone, and leaving. The woman’s ok, but Moultrie is still out there, some where. According to M-P-D, Moultrie is charged with 3rd Degree Robbery, but also has a prior history of domestic violence, property theft, and drug charges.
Man arrested for armed robbery at Dollar General in Prichard: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have announced they have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Monday morning. According to officials, evidence was found at the crime scene that connected the suspect to the crime. Officers arrested Justin Tyrone Parker, 33, on Oct. 19 and obtained […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
Atmore Advance
2 wrecks occur on Highway 31 Oct. 14 within mile of each other
Two vehicle wrecks occurred within approximately a mile of each other on Highway 31 between the Atmore Country Club and Industrial Drive. The first wreck involved a Superior Ready Mix dump truck at approximately 8:37 a.m. Oct. 14, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The wreck caused a road...
WEAR
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office solves over 20 years long cold case
BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Thanks to technological advancements, a cold case the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office had been working since March 2000 has been successfully solved. In March 2000, an unidentified victim was found in the Styx River. Baldwin County Sheriff's Office's Captain Clint Cadenhead believed that with the latest...
Mobile County to reopen Escatawpa Hollow Park on Friday
Mobile County will reopen its new Escatawpa Hollow Park for free limited day use on Friday, as construction continues on new amenities. The park, located just off U.S. 98 at the Alabama-Mississippi line, was a private campground on the Escatawpa River until the county purchased it in 2019. Since the purchase, the county has added more than 100 acres of additional land, more than doubling its size. It closed the park in spring 2021 for work on “Phase 1″ improvements, which were to include new restrooms, pavilions, RV sites, roadwork, water access points and trails.
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw man arrested following chase on interstate
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Chickasaw man who led them on a high-speed chase through Mobile Monday night. The chase began shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 10 then headed north on Interstate 65 and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before ending in Prichard’s jurisdiction, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Kids were out late teepeeing houses one night, and then their car was shot at. Investigators still don’t know who fired at the teenagers. It happened Oct. 7 near Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Old Pascagoula Road. Witnesses said about 20 teens were rolling houses and a group got in a vehicle and started to drive away when shots were fired at them.
utv44.com
New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
utv44.com
Mobile Fire-Rescue evacuates local businesses due to gas leak
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: C-Spire has confirmed the gas leak has stopped. The company says a third-party contractor was working at the intersection and damaged a natural gas line. The two lanes of traffic at the intersection are now open and flowing once again. MFRD has turned the...
