localocnews.com
Supervisor Donald P. Wagner gives grant to increase job training and transportation for people with disabilities
Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought forward an item to allocate $15,000 from his Third District Discretionary funds to the Best Buddies California Orange County Chapter, in recognition of National Employment Disabilities Month. Part of the grant will establish the first Pre-Employment Transition Program in Orange County. The item passed unanimously at the Board of Supervisors.
localocnews.com
City Takes Further Steps on Playhouse Property Development
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Politics Aside We Are Voting for Joe Stapleton
We’re so much alike, we joke that we’re sisters from another mother. It’s almost comical how much we’re alike. Though we’re not politically aligned, we put our friendship above politics. We’ve voted differently from the White House to Measure B, but on this one, we’re voting exactly the same, and it’s for Joe Stapleton.
localocnews.com
Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox locations in Garden Grove
For the November 8, 2022 General Election, Orange County registered voters can cast their ballot from home or at one of Garden Grove’s Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox sites, or one-day pop-up voting location. Visit www.ocvote.gov for a complete list of Vote Centers and Ballot Dropbox sites throughout Orange County.
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: It’s Not About You, It’s About Us
Accolades. Self-promotion. Endorsements. Plaudits. Photographs. I don’t know about you, but the Newport Beach Council candidate political mailers/emails/instagrams I’m getting are a little bit over the top. Sure, I guess it’s important to have a mega list of supporters, but isn’t there someone missing from this equation?...
localocnews.com
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store
SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
localocnews.com
OC Workforce Solutions to host Open House Events for community members, businesses, and organizations
Garden Grove, Calif. (October 18, 2022) – Orange County (OC) Workforce Solutions is hosting a series of open house events to welcome Orange County residents, businesses, and community-based organizations to tour the center, meet staff members, and learn more about the array of career and employer services provided at no cost.
localocnews.com
Federal judge stops Orange County from opening a cold weather shelter in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The County of Orange will not be allowed to open a planned cold weather shelter operated by the Salvation Army in Santa Ana this winter, a federal judge has ordered. U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter ruled late Friday, October 14, that because both...
localocnews.com
Community invited to Garden Grove Park playground dedication on October 25, 2022
The City of Garden Grove invites the community to attend a dedication event for Garden Grove Park’s new all-inclusive aircraft-themed playground on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at 9301 Westminster Avenue. The free event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, themed giveaways, and treats. The new play area...
localocnews.com
AlertOC to perform emergency mass notification system test
The Seal Beach Police Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00am, with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County. This is the 12th annual regional test of the system and will include cities as well as the county’s unincorporated areas.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Be Well OC Forum, Jamboree Road Construction
Please join us on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., for a free forum featuring Be Well OC. Be Well OC began serving Newport Beach in February and is already making a big difference in our community. Alyssa Guerrero, supervisor...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 20, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 20, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind...
localocnews.com
Free health services coming to Santa Ana and Westminster starting on Oct. 23
Vietnamese Community Health (VCH), a student organization at UCLA will be hosting FREE Health Services on:. For more information, please call (714) 702-5539. VCH aspires to address the issue of preventative health through education, free services, and screenings in the Orange County and greater Los Angeles area. We attempt to accomplish this in three ways: promoting awareness of prevalent health issues affecting low-income families with minimal access to healthcare in southern California; ensuring the growth and expansion of community health by informing and empowering the volunteers and general UCLA members through education and awareness; and collaborating with other health projects from UCLA and the Vietnamese Community of southern California to provide services and host events that would benefit the Vietnamese and other socio-economically disadvantaged communities.
localocnews.com
Upgrades coming to Seal Beach municipal parking lots in October 2022
Payment equipment upgrades are coming to the municipal paid parking lots in Seal Beach. The parking lots along Main Street currently feature single-space parking meters, which will be removed and replaced with pay stations. The 1st Street, 8th Street, and 10th Street beach parking lots currently have pay stations, which will be upgraded. The pay stations will provide an improved user experience, simplify parking operations, and reduce operating costs.
localocnews.com
O.C. oil spill $50M class action settlement deal reached ￼
A preliminary settlement agreement in the OC oil spill class action litigation was filed late last night. The proposed settlement is subject to Court Approval, and a hearing on a motion for preliminary approval is set for November 16, 2022, in Judge David O. Carter’s courtroom. The pipeline, which...
localocnews.com
San Clemente Inventor Synchronizes Puzzles, Timekeeping
localocnews.com
Irvine romance scammer pleads guilty to defrauding nearly 20 victims
An Orange County man pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for defrauding 19 victims – some of whom he developed romantic relationships with – and then laundering the proceeds of his scheme. Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, of Irvine, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and...
localocnews.com
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Raises $45K for Julian’s Lego Corner at CHOC
Julian Dunn loved LEGO products. They helped Julian take his mind off his treatments for brain cancer, a diagnosis Julian received when he was in kindergarten. Julian attended Mariners Elementary School, as did neighbor Lauren Roberts. When she learned that Julian was battling brain cancer, five-year-old Lauren asked her parents to help her open a lemonade stand in support of her friend.
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos announces details for 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest
Decorate your home for the spooky season! The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department would like to invite all City of Los Alamitos residents to participate in the 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest sponsored by Ganahl Lumber. No registration is required; all decorated homes will be judged on Tuesday, October...
localocnews.com
The Seal Beach Police Department reminds drivers to always stop for school busses during National School Bus Safety Week
This National School Bus Safety Week (October 17-21), the Seal Beach Police Department supports efforts throughout the state to keep children and caregivers safe by reminding drivers on the dangers of passing a stopped school bus. Drivers are required to come to a complete stop when a school bus stop-arm is extended, and the red lights are flashing.
