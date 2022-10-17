Community Pet Pantry running low on pet food...needs community support for help

Helping people in need in the community feed their pets.

The Leon County community pet pantry is running very low and they need donations to stock it up. The pet pantry serves people who often can't afford to buy pet food like seniors on a fixed income and people dealing with medical issues.

The pantry has also seen an increase in people relying on their services due to the pandemic. Deidre Hatcher is with the Humane Society and said this is critical to hundreds of pet owners in the Big Bend.

"We like to give out food to people that may otherwise not be able to afford it," said Hatcher. "That can sometimes make the difference of keeping their pets or not and right now with the economy and so much going on a lot of our pet food is depleted so we're not able to provide people with enough food to get through a month and so we definitely want to try and replenish that and help people out that are just trying to do the right thing."

Donations of both wet and dry dog and cat food may be dropped off at the Leon County Humane Society, located at 413 Timberlane Road in Tallahassee, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They also have after-hours drop-off bins. The Humane Society encourages donators to not leave pet food on the porch at night when using after-hour drop-off bins.

To view their updated Pet Pantry Amazon Wishlist, visit Amazon.com . According to the Humane Society, the brands on the wish list provides a good idea of what they're looking for.

The society also added they accept open pet food, as long as it is in good condition and taped up before donating.

