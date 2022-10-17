ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Mayors, Fulton County far apart in sales tax negotiations

By Bob Pepalis
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWinP_0iclXM5F00
Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul speaks at today’s sales tax press conference held by Fulton County’s 15 cities.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called the Fulton County Commissioners’ negotiating position with its cities on the division of sales tax “irresponsible and reckless” during a Tuesday press conference.

Dickens said the county’s demand for a larger portion of local options sales tax (LOST) funds could force the cities to cut public safety services.

Mayors from 15 cities rejected the county’s latest distribution proposal , which would send $341 million more to Fulton than it gets under the current budget.

Fulton County responded in a press release that the county’s last eight offers would keep the cities’ funding dollars at or above their 2021 level.

Dickens said by law the LOST revenue distribution must be renewed every 10 years after the Census or the tax will expire.

“Following our last mediation session, I remain greatly disturbed that Fulton County continues to treat our cities with too much disrespect,” Dickens said. “More importantly, they are not engaging in this process in a way that we’re reaching an appropriate outcome by the deadline.”

The county said in its statement that the cities have not responded to its request to continue mediation last held on Oct. 7, but instead hired a PR firm and held a press conference.

It also said the county and cities provide different services to residents. The cities latest offer would increase the county’s LOST share by $1.2 million a year, the statement said.

“This increase does not come close to addressing the funding needs that Fulton County is facing, especially to address the dual crises in public health and public safety,” the county’s statement said.

The cities rely on Fulton County for its jail and court system, with the county spending $28 million a year to lease jail beds, the statement said. Two hospitals closing in Fulton County increased demands for indigent health care up to $140 million annually.

LOST revenue makes up nearly 20% of Atlanta’s General Fund revenue, which is higher for some other cities. If LOST expired, public safety and quality of life investments would be at immediate risk, Dickens said.

“There are only two options if LOST were to go away: either higher property taxes or severe cuts in vital services like fire and police,” he said.

Despite service failures in just about every area of responsibility, Fulton County just cut their property tax millage rate “only to turn around and make an attempt to pillage the coffers of cities throughout the county,” Dickens said.

Fulton has demanded the City of Atlanta allow the use of its jail due to overcrowding, which Dickens described as the county’s failure of responsibility that allowed people to languish in a court system backlog.

Dickens asked the Fulton Commissioners to step up and work with the mayors when vital services are on the line. He also asked residents to contact their commissioners and tell them to stop playing chicken in such vital stakes.

“As we continue with these good faith negotiations, we will not stoop to turning citizens against our cities – who are supposed to be our partners in service,” the county said in its statement. “Instead, we call upon the mayors to demonstrate true leadership and continue these difficult conversations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yD8WY_0iclXM5F00
Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.

If negotiations aren’t successful, higher property taxes might be in store for some cities. But several cities don’t have that option, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said.

“We’re capped in our millage rate in Sandy Springs. We can’t raise property taxes,” Paul said. “So we only have one option, which is to severely cut services and public safety at a time when public safety is the number one challenge that our communities all face. We would have to make severe cuts.”

Fire trucks that represent about a million-dollar investment each are funded with LOST funds, he said. Sandy Springs pays to have an eight-minute response time with ambulance services using LOST. Without the funds, the ambulance response time will go up 50%. When the city formed the likelihood of survival in cardiac arrest was 1%. That has been raised to double digits.

“This is vital. This is about lives being saved in our community. It’s about keeping our community safe,” Paul said.

The post Mayors, Fulton County far apart in sales tax negotiations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 2

Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs Mayor Paul offers high praise for Atlanta Mayor Dickens as sales tax negotiations stall

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul expressed his appreciation for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during his State of the City presentation before the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 18. “I just want to go on the record. I think the world of the new mayor of Atlanta. He’s doing a phenomenal job,” Paul […] The post Sandy Springs Mayor Paul offers high praise for Atlanta Mayor Dickens as sales tax negotiations stall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Dekalb development authority approves tax incentives for massive mixed-use project

The board of directors of Dekalb County’s development authority, Decide DeKalb, approved a $15 million property-tax incentive for Related Development LLC’s $160 million Brookhaven mixed-use development, Manor Druid Hills. The project, located at 2601 Briarcliff Road and near the future site of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s new facility,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

City Council extends mayor’s moratorium on redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Oct. 17 that authorizes Mayor Andre Dickens’ executive order to halt any redevelopment plans for Atlanta Medical Center’s 25-acre site after it closes in two weeks. Dickens issued an executive order last month directing the Department of City Planning to refuse any applications for rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, […] The post City Council extends mayor’s moratorium on redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Brookhaven starts demolition process for Nancy Creek Drive bridge

A contractor for the city of Brookhaven has started the demolition process for a bridge along W. Nancy Creek Drive. At the beginning of July, the city announced that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) discovered structural issues with a bridge near 1243 W. Nancy Creek Drive during an inspection, and that the bridge would […] The post Brookhaven starts demolition process for Nancy Creek Drive bridge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tensions over Fulton County Schools redistricting proposal

ATLANTA - Fulton County Schools are in the middle of widespread redistricting efforts. Hundreds of parents united for a public meeting at Alpharetta High School, Tuesday. The school district says these changes need to happen due to enrollment and capacity imbalances in north Fulton County elementary and middle schools. The...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

NPU-X to hold special meeting on 1400 Murphy Ave. truck traffic concerns

The redevelopment of Southwest Atlanta’s 1400 Murphy Ave. site into a warehouse complex is being blasted as “shameful” by Neighborhood Planning Unit X (NPU-X) for the lack of a full traffic study and a report showing trucks cannot access it without driving on a sidewalk or the wrong side of the road.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract

The Atlanta City Council could vote Monday, Oct. 17, to move inmates from Fulton County’s overcrowded jail to the city’s detention center sooner than expected. In August, the City Council, in a split vote, approved a contract to lease Fulton County up to 700 beds of the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate […] The post Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta City Council makes former inmates a protected class

Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Monday voted in favor of adopting a measure to establish formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The bill was propagated by Barred Business, an advocate for ex-prisoners. “With this vote, the City of Atlanta is taking the first step in recognizing that we all are human beings,” said Bridgette Simpson, the group’s executive director, adding that people who are out of prison “have the right to move on from the sentences we served.”
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Ribbon-cutting held for the opening of newest BeltLine trail segment

A ribbon-cutting was held Oct. 18 by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and the PATH Foundation to celebrate the opening of Westside Trail – Segment 3. Segment 3 runs 1.22-miles along Marietta Boulevard, extending from Law Street to Huff Road. Clyde Higgs, president and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., says that the newest […] The post Ribbon-cutting held for the opening of newest BeltLine trail segment appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Increased homestead exemption on Rockdale County ballot

CONYERS — Some Rockdale County residents could see an increased homestead exemption on school district property taxes if a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot gains approval. As proposed, the referendum would increase the homestead exemption on school taxes to $50,000 for residents who are 65 years of age or older or who are permanently disabled.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs voters can cast ballots close to home on Oct. 17

Sandy Springs will have both an early voting polling place and an absentee ballot drop box location for county voters beginning today. Early voting begins Oct. 17 and ends Nov. 4, with the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Board of Registration and Elections set 40 early voting polling sites. “Fulton County Registration & […] The post Sandy Springs voters can cast ballots close to home on Oct. 17 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Decatur’s Kimball House restaurant buys its historic train depot space

The Downtown Development Authority of the City of Decatur (DDA) announced they have entered a $1.385 million sales agreement of the old train depot at 303 East Howard Avenue to Kimball House restaurant and bar. The funds from the sale of the property will be reinvested in Downtown Decatur following the new master plan being commissioned […] The post Decatur’s Kimball House restaurant buys its historic train depot space appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DECATUR, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Incumbents are MIA for debates

Several debates were held last week for races in the Coweta County Board of Commissioners and the Georgia House of Representatives. The debates were held at the Central Education Center in Newnan and were hosted by the Newnan-Coweta Chamber, with support from the Hedera Foundation, in an effort to help educate local voters before Georgia’s November 8 general and special elections.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy