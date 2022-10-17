Olentangy's Ethan Grunkemeyer is central Ohio high school football Player of the Week

Olentangy has experienced an up-and-down season in Wade Bartholomew's first year as coach, but maybe the Braves' Week 9 performance was a sign they'll finish on an upswing.

Junior quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer certainly has done his part, including in a 23-20 overtime win Oct. 14 over Dublin Jerome, which is the No. 1 team in the Division I, Region 2 computer ratings. Grunkemeyer completed 22 of 32 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 4-yard score to Jackson Wiley in overtime .

Grunkemeyer's performance earned him our Player of the Week honor with five of nine votes from the ThisWeek staff. Elijah Griffith of New Albany received three votes and Nash Biglin of Worthington Kilbourne received one.

Olentangy is 4-5 and 15th in Region 2 entering its regular-season finale Oct. 21 at Marysville. The top 16 teams qualify for the playoffs.

