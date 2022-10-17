ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Center, OH

Olentangy's Ethan Grunkemeyer is central Ohio high school football Player of the Week

By From staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Olentangy has experienced an up-and-down season in Wade Bartholomew's first year as coach, but maybe the Braves' Week 9 performance was a sign they'll finish on an upswing.

Junior quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer certainly has done his part, including in a 23-20 overtime win Oct. 14 over Dublin Jerome, which is the No. 1 team in the Division I, Region 2 computer ratings. Grunkemeyer completed 22 of 32 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 4-yard score to Jackson Wiley in overtime .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxm2X_0iclX2Vy00

Grunkemeyer's performance earned him our Player of the Week honor with five of nine votes from the ThisWeek staff. Elijah Griffith of New Albany received three votes and Nash Biglin of Worthington Kilbourne received one.

Olentangy is 4-5 and 15th in Region 2 entering its regular-season finale Oct. 21 at Marysville. The top 16 teams qualify for the playoffs.

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Olentangy's Ethan Grunkemeyer is central Ohio high school football Player of the Week

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy explains why Ohio State is not No. 1 in his rankings

Greg McElroy recently broke down his top 10 teams during his Always College Football podcast. While McElroy likes what he sees from Ohio State so far, there’s one area he sees that the Buckeyes are still falling a bit short when compared to other teams. That area is the...
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Stadium at 100: The three knocks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In many ways, Austin Bowman has been training for this role since he was an eighth-grade student. Leading the Ohio State University marching band is a competitive honor that takes strength, flexibility and character; and Bowman is thrilled to be the 64th drum major in the band’s history.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio priests ask Bishops to reconsider Diocese of Steubenville merger with Columbus

OHIO (WTRF) — Some priests have asked Ohio bishops to reconsider their support for a proposal that would merge the Diocese of Steubenville with the Diocese of Columbus.  Bishop Monforton reacts to Dioceses merger between Steubenville and Columbus Last week, Bishop Jeffrey Montforton of the Diocese of Steubenville informed parish priests, deacons and staff of a proposed merger […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Power 107.5/106.3

Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can!  Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police said he was involved in an argument Tuesday evening. Officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the station, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fire damages house near Worthington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
WORTHINGTON, OH
10TV

AEP restores power in northeast Columbus after crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,000 AEP customers were without power Sunday afternoon after wires were knocked down during a vehicle crash in northeast Columbus. The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP. Columbus police said one person was injured in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy