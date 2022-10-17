Weekday Wrap: A tale of two Pendleton motels; homeless services in Gresham and a university’s organic apple orchard in Idaho

Read full article on original website
Weekday Wrap: Bad Oregon air quality; Oregon DEQ ponders dairy air pollution; Astoria camping ordinance and Salem’s mayor leaves
Across Oregon, 8 counties face poor air quality from smoke. Five Oregon counties are again under an air quality advisory due to smoke from several wildfires in the area, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The advisory went into effect this Wednesday morning and lasts through Friday for Columbia, Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties.
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez pledges “tough love” in bet voters are moving to the center
Editor’s note: This is part of a package of stories profiling the two candidates for Portland City Council in the Nov. 8 election, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez. You can read their answers to questions about the biggest challenges facing Portland here and here. On an...
Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt unaware he faces $10K fine from US Coast Guard for alleged illegal charter
Former Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives Dave Hunt faces steep U.S. Coast Guard fines for allegedly operating an illegal charter with the family boat -- a fine for which he says he was unaware he was facing.
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty did what she promised. Now she might lose her seat.
Editor’s note: This is part of a package of stories profiling the two candidates for Portland City Council in the Nov. 8 election, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez. You can read their answers to questions about the biggest challenges facing Portland here and here. Over breakfast...
Portland City Council candidate Jo Ann Hardesty answers OPB’s questions
OPB asked the two candidates for Portland City Council to answer questions about their campaigns and the biggest challenges facing Portland. Here are the unedited answers from incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty. Please provide a brief biography with your relevant experience. I grew up in Baltimore, one of ten children, the...
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster
Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
Portland Wage Garnishment: What is it and How it Works
Wage garnishment happens when your creditor, someone you owe money to, has successfully utilized the Portland area court system (in any of the three counties) to collect on your debt. The most common method to collect your unpaid debt is by garnishing your wages or bank accounts. But before a...
Weekday Wrap: A lawsuit over Labor Day fires, unusual weather and 87 neglected cats
Trial set for high-stakes Labor Day fires suit against Pacific Power. The trial date for a high-stakes class action lawsuit that blames Pacific Power for igniting four of Oregon’s 2020 Labor Day fires is set for April 2023. Plaintiffs include owners of 2,500 properties burned in the Beachie Creek and Santiam Canyon fires, along with the Echo Mountain, 242 and South Obenchain fires. The outcome of the trial will impact anyone harmed by the fires, even if they haven’t taken legal action. (Zach Urness, Statesman Journal)
Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”
(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County caused by ‘pyrotechnic’
The Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County is burning nearly 2,000 acres and causing air quality issues from Portland to Seattle. The fire started on Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Officials said this week they believe it was caused by a “pyrotechnic.”. Clark County Fire Marshal...
Jury awards $10 million in 2016 Northwest Portland gas explosion
A Multnomah County jury has awarded more than $10 million to two people injured in a 2016 gas explosion in Portland. The two plaintiffs, who said they suffered physical and emotional injuries in the Northwest Portland blast, were awarded about $6 million in compensation and $4.6 million in punitive damages, to be paid by the pipeline company Loy Clark. The jury ruled last week.
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
Containment lines hold as firefighters make progress on Nakia Creek Fire
Containment lines are holding as firefighters make progress on the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state.
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
Food truck owners in Multnomah County face new rules or risk being shut down by the county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland food trucks are facing new rules when it comes to how they manage their water. Starting in January they must be connected to a sewage line or have their wastewater pumped on a regular basis. This change has been in the works for years but can cost owners a lot of money.
Bella Organic farm on Sauvie Island is for sale with several options for buyers
Bella Organic Pumpkin Patch & Winery, the nearly 100-acre farm on Sauvie Island known for its long-running farm stand and fall corn maze, is for sale.
Future of Columbia Gorge sternwheeler uncertain as Cascade Locks courts larger cruise line
Your browser does not support the audio element. For generations, members of the Umatilla, Yakima, Warm Springs and Nez Perce tribes have fished for salmon in the Cascade Locks area. In town, you can stop at little tents on the side of the road to buy it. Kim Brigham’s family...
