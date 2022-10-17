BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful with plentiful sunshine but below average temperatures! However, a big warmup is on the way. Big warming starts Thursday as southwest winds take over. Highs soar into the 70s on Friday... pushing 80 by Sunday and Monday! Lows at night will climb as well. Rain is badly needed, but don’t expect to see any until Tuesday. We’re tracking isolated showers by then. Though not much rain will come from it, any rain will help our regional drought. Cooler air returns by the middle of next week.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO