WBKO
Temperatures Heading Upward!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful with plentiful sunshine but below average temperatures! However, a big warmup is on the way. Big warming starts Thursday as southwest winds take over. Highs soar into the 70s on Friday... pushing 80 by Sunday and Monday! Lows at night will climb as well. Rain is badly needed, but don’t expect to see any until Tuesday. We’re tracking isolated showers by then. Though not much rain will come from it, any rain will help our regional drought. Cooler air returns by the middle of next week.
WBKO
Frost AND a light freeze is possible through the next few mornings!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a cool start to the morning, but get ready for even COLDER temperatures these next few days! ALL of our viewing area is under a freeze warning from 9pm tonight until 9am Tuesday. All of southern Indiana and parts of Kentucky have good...
WBKO
UPDATE: Portion of bypass reopens after water main break
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that a portion of the U.S. 31W bypass reopened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, after finishing repairs on a water main break for nearly five hours. The Warren County Water District repaired the water main break at the 500 block...
WBKO
BGPD talks trick-or-treating safety
Tons of Candy, Hot Dogs, Face painting, costumes, and more. This Saturday, October 22nd at the Corvette Museum. Guarantee Pest Control is hosting the event!. Leah Lawrence from the Bowling Green Humane Society is meeting with Allie to introduce Jazzy! She is a couch cuddler, and just wants a new home.
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
WBKO
Ohio County issues Water Boil Advisory
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents in Ohio County are under a water boil advisory. Dry conditions and shifting of the ground caused two major water leaks over the weekend. Ohio County Water Department spent over 30 hours repairing the damage. Employees from the department all pitched in to have the repairs completed, and even had previous employees and retirees assist in the effort.
WBKO
BGPD encouraging Trick-or-treating safety precautions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With Halloween right around the corner, anticipations of a fun-filled night of trick-or-treating arises. Although the festivities surrounding Halloween are exciting, The Bowling Green Police Department, is prioritizing the safety of their citizens first. “Safety is the most important. It really has to do with the...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Meet Jazzy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jazzy is now available for adoption from the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. For more information on adoptions, visit the shelter’s website or call 270-783-9404.
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
WBKO
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
WBKO
VIDEO: All Black Affair Sneaker Edition bringing fun for teens Nov. 12
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Parker-Bennett Community Center will host an All Black Affair, Sneaker Edition, on Nov. 12 from 7-10 p.m. It will be a night to dress in all black, sneakers and have fun with friends, according to organizers. The event will be held at One Roof Event...
wcluradio.com
Interstate traffic congested near Oakland due to incident
OAKLAND — A motor vehicle incident is causing major traffic congestion along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. Officials are on scene of an incident involving a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene said one vehicle had been on fire. The southbound lanes are impeded with heavy traffic as of...
WBKO
Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water honored for excellence
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District, Simpson County Water District, and Butler County Water System received top honor at the seventh annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in Marco Island, Florida last month presented by Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes utilities and municipalities using innovative products and...
wnky.com
Scoops of Joy hosts soft opening at Bowling Green Ballpark
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scoops of Joy unveiled a mission with their soft opening on Saturday. The ice cream shop is partnering with the Buddy House to help teach independence. Employees learn to make ice cream themselves, which is a skill they can take home. Stephanie Morton, executive director...
WBKO
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
WBKO
Sports Connection, 10-16-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re back from Fall Break and the powerhouse matchups only seem to get more intense. Lauren Floyd joins forces with Brian Webb to break down Week 9 of high school football as they are joined alongside Bowling Green Lady Purples golfers Macy Meisel and Hallie Simpson, as well as South Warren quarterback Bryce Button.
WBKO
The All Black Affair Sneaker Edition for all Teens takes place at One Roof Event Space on Nov. 12th
The All Black Affair Sneaker Edition for all Teens takes place at One Roof Event Space on Nov. 12th
WBKO
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
wcluradio.com
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
