Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Temperatures Heading Upward!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful with plentiful sunshine but below average temperatures! However, a big warmup is on the way. Big warming starts Thursday as southwest winds take over. Highs soar into the 70s on Friday... pushing 80 by Sunday and Monday! Lows at night will climb as well. Rain is badly needed, but don’t expect to see any until Tuesday. We’re tracking isolated showers by then. Though not much rain will come from it, any rain will help our regional drought. Cooler air returns by the middle of next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Portion of bypass reopens after water main break

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that a portion of the U.S. 31W bypass reopened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, after finishing repairs on a water main break for nearly five hours. The Warren County Water District repaired the water main break at the 500 block...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGPD talks trick-or-treating safety

Tons of Candy, Hot Dogs, Face painting, costumes, and more. This Saturday, October 22nd at the Corvette Museum. Guarantee Pest Control is hosting the event!. Leah Lawrence from the Bowling Green Humane Society is meeting with Allie to introduce Jazzy! She is a couch cuddler, and just wants a new home.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Ohio County issues Water Boil Advisory

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents in Ohio County are under a water boil advisory. Dry conditions and shifting of the ground caused two major water leaks over the weekend. Ohio County Water Department spent over 30 hours repairing the damage. Employees from the department all pitched in to have the repairs completed, and even had previous employees and retirees assist in the effort.
WBKO

BGPD encouraging Trick-or-treating safety precautions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With Halloween right around the corner, anticipations of a fun-filled night of trick-or-treating arises. Although the festivities surrounding Halloween are exciting, The Bowling Green Police Department, is prioritizing the safety of their citizens first. “Safety is the most important. It really has to do with the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Meet Jazzy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jazzy is now available for adoption from the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. For more information on adoptions, visit the shelter’s website or call 270-783-9404.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Interstate traffic congested near Oakland due to incident

OAKLAND — A motor vehicle incident is causing major traffic congestion along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. Officials are on scene of an incident involving a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene said one vehicle had been on fire. The southbound lanes are impeded with heavy traffic as of...
OAKLAND, KY
WBKO

Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water honored for excellence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District, Simpson County Water District, and Butler County Water System received top honor at the seventh annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in Marco Island, Florida last month presented by Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes utilities and municipalities using innovative products and...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Scoops of Joy hosts soft opening at Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scoops of Joy unveiled a mission with their soft opening on Saturday. The ice cream shop is partnering with the Buddy House to help teach independence. Employees learn to make ice cream themselves, which is a skill they can take home. Stephanie Morton, executive director...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sports Connection, 10-16-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re back from Fall Break and the powerhouse matchups only seem to get more intense. Lauren Floyd joins forces with Brian Webb to break down Week 9 of high school football as they are joined alongside Bowling Green Lady Purples golfers Macy Meisel and Hallie Simpson, as well as South Warren quarterback Bryce Button.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash

BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

