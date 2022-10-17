Read full article on original website
New coalition formed to help Afghan evacuees in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newly formed coalition called Afghan Legal League of Iowa (ALL Iowa) aims to better help Afghan evacuees get permanent legal status. The coalition was formed through a collaboration between the University of Iowa College of Law's Legal Clinic and Center for Human Rights, Drake Refugee Clinic and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice.
Secrecy isn’t how police build trust and respect
Middle ground is not something that often is seen nowadays in Iowa government or our politics. These days, candidates, elected officials and community members often are seen as flawed if they speak in favor of the middle ground. Case in point: Too many people have staked out extreme positions on one of the most important […] The post Secrecy isn’t how police build trust and respect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines' justice center named after controversial county attorney
The Polk County Justice Center was renamed Tuesday in recognition of John P. Sarcone, who is retiring in January after 32 years as county attorney.A resolution to do so was approved by supervisors in a 4-1 vote that came with no public input sessions prior to Tuesday's meeting.Why it matters: Sarcone is a polarizing figure who faced public outrage in recent months for prosecuting George Floyd protesters and attempts to prosecute journalists who covered them.Under his direction, the county also filed a motion in 2007 to block gay marriage until an appeal could be heard following a district court judge's...
Des Moines food pantry contracts terminated over distribution dispute
Agreements between the Food Bank of Iowa and 11 Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries have been terminated, officials from both groups told Axios Wednesday.Disagreement about a new distribution requirement is the source of the break between the groups.Why it matters: The dispute could greatly diminish the amount of food given out to thousands of people in the metro.How it works: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that has partnered with hundreds of charities across 55 of Iowa's 99 counties.It collects and provides food for free or at a discount to the charities.Driving the news:...
Windsor Heights city council aims for clean energy by 2030
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A town of just over 5,000 people might not seem like the type of place you'd expect clean energy to be a hot topic, but Windsor Heights is trying to think ahead. Under a resolution unanimously approved by city council on Monday, the city set...
Mediation fails as legal fight over Ruthie beer heads toward trial
A mediator has failed to resolve a years-old dispute over a popular beer that bears the name of a long-deceased Des Moines bartender. Litigation over Exile Ruthie beer has been working its way through the state and federal court systems for more than two years. The beer is named after Ruthie Bisignano, who was known […] The post Mediation fails as legal fight over Ruthie beer heads toward trial appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack
DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
MercyOne updates visitor guidelines
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
Growing waitlist for services leads to expansion for ChildServe in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit organization to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to...
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
Polk County now using Alert Iowa emergency notification system | Here's how it works
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Those who work and live in Polk County will be getting their emergency alerts a little differently starting October 19. The Polk County/Alert Iowa automated notification system will send alerts on a variety of topics — including weather, manmade disasters, crime updates, search and rescue efforts and more —according to Polk County Emergency Management.
Johnston group works to replenish books thrown away from Little Free Library
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Accusations are swirling in Johnston after books from a Little Free Library were thrown away and replaced with bibles and crucifixes. In a now-deleted Facebook post in the Johnston (Iowa) Parents Group, a woman made a post "@ the person throwing away books from the little libraries and replacing them with specific material, please stop."
How to sign up for Polk County’s new emergency alert system
DES MOINES – Polk County is starting its new emergency alert system Wednesday. The new system, Alert Iowa, sends alerts directly to people’s phones. Polk County Emergency Management is urging all residents to sign up for the alert system on the website. When people sign up they can choose what types of notifications to receive […]
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Officials resume search near Lake Red Rock for missing Oskaloosa man
MARION COUNTY, Iowa – The search for a missing Oskaloosa man is back underway Wednesday morning in the area of Cordova Park, along the shores of Lake Red Rock. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said its search began Sunday morning after being notified by Mahaska County that 41-year-old Raymond William Welch had been at Cordova […]
'Same thing every time': Some Ankeny students feel ignored over complaints of bullying, racism
ANKENY, Iowa — Racial slurs, bullying and little help from teachers. That's what some students of color in Ankeny say they face on a daily basis. They now call on the school district to "do better." During last night's school board meeting, five Ankeny Centennial students spoke up about...
Law enforcement investigating ransomware attack that took down some MercyOne systems
DES MOINES, Iowa — Health care providers in MercyOne's network are still struggling with aransomware attack that took down some computer systems. Online scheduling and other processes are still shut down. MercyOne's former parent company, CommonSpirit, says it is now working with law enforcement and cyber security experts to...
Globe-trotting AP photographer John Gaps III dies, age 63
John Gaps III, an award-winning former Associated Press photographer who documented everything from war zones to the NCAA College World Series, was found dead at his home in Iowa, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 63. Gaps was found by police Monday inside his home in Des Moines when his...
Report: Des Moines area experiencing decline in home sales
The number of homes sold in the Des Moines area slipped to 1,302 in September, an 11% decline from both August 2022 and September 2021, the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors’ monthly report shows. The drop in the number of home sales coincides with the steady increase in...
