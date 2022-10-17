ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New coalition formed to help Afghan evacuees in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newly formed coalition called Afghan Legal League of Iowa (ALL Iowa) aims to better help Afghan evacuees get permanent legal status. The coalition was formed through a collaboration between the University of Iowa College of Law's Legal Clinic and Center for Human Rights, Drake Refugee Clinic and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice.
Secrecy isn’t how police build trust and respect

Middle ground is not something that often is seen nowadays in Iowa government or our politics. These days, candidates, elected officials and community members often are seen as flawed if they speak in favor of the middle ground. Case in point: Too many people have staked out extreme positions on one of the most important […] The post Secrecy isn’t how police build trust and respect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines' justice center named after controversial county attorney

The Polk County Justice Center was renamed Tuesday in recognition of John P. Sarcone, who is retiring in January after 32 years as county attorney.A resolution to do so was approved by supervisors in a 4-1 vote that came with no public input sessions prior to Tuesday's meeting.Why it matters: Sarcone is a polarizing figure who faced public outrage in recent months for prosecuting George Floyd protesters and attempts to prosecute journalists who covered them.Under his direction, the county also filed a motion in 2007 to block gay marriage until an appeal could be heard following a district court judge's...
Des Moines food pantry contracts terminated over distribution dispute

Agreements between the Food Bank of Iowa and 11 Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries have been terminated, officials from both groups told Axios Wednesday.Disagreement about a new distribution requirement is the source of the break between the groups.Why it matters: The dispute could greatly diminish the amount of food given out to thousands of people in the metro.How it works: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that has partnered with hundreds of charities across 55 of Iowa's 99 counties.It collects and provides food for free or at a discount to the charities.Driving the news:...
Mediation fails as legal fight over Ruthie beer heads toward trial

A mediator has failed to resolve a years-old dispute over a popular beer that bears the name of a long-deceased Des Moines bartender. Litigation over Exile Ruthie beer has been working its way through the state and federal court systems for more than two years. The beer is named after Ruthie Bisignano, who was known […] The post Mediation fails as legal fight over Ruthie beer heads toward trial appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
MercyOne updates visitor guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
Growing waitlist for services leads to expansion for ChildServe in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit organization to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to...
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Polk County now using Alert Iowa emergency notification system | Here's how it works

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Those who work and live in Polk County will be getting their emergency alerts a little differently starting October 19. The Polk County/Alert Iowa automated notification system will send alerts on a variety of topics — including weather, manmade disasters, crime updates, search and rescue efforts and more —according to Polk County Emergency Management.
How to sign up for Polk County’s new emergency alert system

DES MOINES – Polk County is starting its new emergency alert system Wednesday. The new system, Alert Iowa, sends alerts directly to people’s phones. Polk County Emergency Management is urging all residents to sign up for the alert system on the website. When people sign up they can choose what types of notifications to receive […]
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions

A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Officials resume search near Lake Red Rock for missing Oskaloosa man

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – The search for a missing Oskaloosa man is back underway Wednesday morning in the area of Cordova Park, along the shores of Lake Red Rock. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said its search began Sunday morning after being notified by Mahaska County that 41-year-old Raymond William Welch had been at Cordova […]
Report: Des Moines area experiencing decline in home sales

The number of homes sold in the Des Moines area slipped to 1,302 in September, an 11% decline from both August 2022 and September 2021, the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors’ monthly report shows. The drop in the number of home sales coincides with the steady increase in...
