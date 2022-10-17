ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

SC Ports President delivers State of the Port Address

By Jordan Cioppa
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin delivered the annual State of the Port Address on Monday.

It was Melvin’s first time giving the speech since she took over the position in July 2022 after longtime leader Jim Newsome retired. She highlighted the accomplishments over the last year, and what is to come in the future.

“Challenging times call for creative solutions. We had to be flexible, we had to be adaptable,” said Melvin during her speech at the Charleston Marriott.

SC Ports celebrated a $63.4 billion economic impact, which made for a record-breaking fiscal year. The ports made up for more than 27,700 jobs in the Lowcountry alone.

“How do you spell money? P-O-R-T. That’s how you spell money. We are going to make it. We are entering great prosperity now and you’re all a great part of it,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

When supply chain backlogs congested ports around the country this past spring, SC Ports worked to find solutions. Melvin said South Carolina is the only major port on the East Coast that is no longer experiencing that problem.

“Our Sunday gates, our hiring of new people, the use of our inland ports, reduction of our turn times,” Melvin listed. “All of those along with our chassis investment allowed us to work through those measures, get through the tough times, not to finger point.”

The leader said the ports invested $217 million in chassis.

Melvin also outlined new projects in the works including the renovation of the Union Pier which will transition to a port-of-call in 2025 instead of a homeport. She also said they’re close to finishing a Charleston Harbor Deepening Project. SC Ports also plans to implement an inner-harbor barge.

Other achievements this year included creating 22 acres of salt marsh on Drum Island and celebrating 40 years of operations at the Wando Terminal. Melvin said she hopes for SC Ports to be the greenest port in the Southeast.

The State of the Port Address was followed by a ground-breaking ceremony for the Navy Base Intermodal Facility near the Leatherman Terminal. The $400 million project will include 80,000 feet of rail track and is set to be complete in 2025.

SC Ports moved up to the #8 spot in the Top Ten list of ports in the United States. It was previously ranked as #9. Melvin is the first woman to lead a Top Ten container port.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

