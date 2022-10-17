Read full article on original website
'He was not breathing': Officers rush to save life of 1-year-old boy in Harnett County
A Harnett County family is holding onto their 1-year-old son a little tighter today after two law enforcement officers saved his life. A deputy and state trooper are being called heroes for leaping into action. North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Gary Altman was finishing a traffic stop when he heard...
17-year-old charged in Orange Co. murders to be tried as adult, DA says
Orange County seeking to try 17-year-old double murder suspect as adult
82-year-old man assaulted at Home Depot in Hillsborough, police searching for suspect
Police in Hillsborough are searching for a suspect who assaulted a man at Home Depot.
'Unfortunate accident': 2-year-old in Johnston County finds loaded gun in dad's truck, kills himself
A 2-year-old in Johnston County got his hands on a gun and accidentally killed himself, according to investigators.
17-year-old suspect in North Carolina double homicide to be charged as an adult
Gang member shot 63-year-old woman while they were both driving, North Carolina police say
The woman was driving north on N. Wesleyan Boulevard when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots into her car, a Rocky Mount police news release said.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home
ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
Juvenile stands before judge in double murder case of Orange County teens found dead on ATV path
The 17-year-old accused of murdering two Orange County teens is finally back in North Carolina. The juvenile went before a judge on Tuesday, accused of killing Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, a few weeks ago. Their bodies were found on an ATV path on Sept. 18. More than two weeks later, a suspect was finally in custody. It then took roughly two more weeks to get him back to Orange County.
Police charge Sanford man with murder 6 days after deadly shooting
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged with murder six days after another man was shot to death, police said. The Sanford Police Department said Monday that DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin. Police say Johnson was...
Former Raleigh officer gives insight on what report could reveal on mass shooting
A former Raleigh officer said we'll get a better idea as to what happened in the Hedingham mass shooting, however, the report is still in the very early stages. A former Raleigh officer said we'll get a better idea as to what happened in the Hedingham mass shooting, however, the report is still in the very early stages.
Church daycare employee under investigation after videos show 'mishandling' of children
NASHVILLE, N.C. — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a day care worker for suspected child abuse. The investigation comes after videos showed how an employee at Corinth Baptist Daycare in Nashville, NC treated some of the young children in her care. One video shows the employee...
Celebration of life planned for 16-year-old brother of suspected shooter
A celebration of life is planned for James Thompson at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Trinity Baptist Church at 4815 Six Forks Road. His family said James enjoyed deep sea fishing and video games. A celebration of life is planned for James Thompson at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20...
Family says man killed in crash was out with a friend when shots fired at their car
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a man inside died. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Investigators said the car was...
Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County
SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
Raleigh mass shooting suspect 'showing signs of improvement,' mother says
The 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Raleigh is getting better, according to his mother.
17-year-old tossed gun after leading Nash County deputies on chase, sheriff’s office says
A 17-year-old has been charged after the Nash County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase and tossed a gun late Monday morning.
