WRAL

Orange County homicide suspect will be tried as adult

The Orange County District Attorney's office announced it would try the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting as an adult on Wednesday.
WRAL News

Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home

ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

Juvenile stands before judge in double murder case of Orange County teens found dead on ATV path

The 17-year-old accused of murdering two Orange County teens is finally back in North Carolina. The juvenile went before a judge on Tuesday, accused of killing Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, a few weeks ago. Their bodies were found on an ATV path on Sept. 18. More than two weeks later, a suspect was finally in custody. It then took roughly two more weeks to get him back to Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police charge Sanford man with murder 6 days after deadly shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged with murder six days after another man was shot to death, police said. The Sanford Police Department said Monday that DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin. Police say Johnson was...
SANFORD, NC
WITN

Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Richmond Observer

Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County

SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
LEE COUNTY, NC

