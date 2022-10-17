UPDATE: The 19-year-old student has been located by police. According to an updated statement from University of Utah Police, the man was found a little after 7 p.m. Monday. “University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case,” concluded the statement.

