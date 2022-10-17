Read full article on original website
Jamie Duncan-Pugmire
2d ago
Something needs to change. A young man lost his life because the system failed the community. Law abiding citizens have had enough.
Cathy Walker
2d ago
they should have been put in jail a long time ago, and locked up as adults.now they need to be tried as adults. no more mabby pamby slap's on the wrist
The Justice Files: New information released in 1992 unsolved murder
A drug house may hold the answers in the murder of Debbie Grabher. The 15-year-old was murdered in January 1992 while heading to school during the early morning hours, but she never arrived.
kjzz.com
3 alleged gang members accused in 2020 murder of 21-year-old outside Millcreek carwash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive investigation uncovers a major break in a two-year murder mystery. A young man gunned down exactly two years ago today and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera named three Bloods gang members as suspects in the killing of Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez, 21, who was living here on student visa.
Three suspects arrested after pursuit in North Ogden
North Ogden police arrested three of four suspects that fled from police while responding to a call of suspicious activity on Wednesday afternoon.
ksl.com
West Valley man arrested at 16 for killing his stepfather seeks parole
UTAH STATE PRISON — A man who was incarcerated in the Salt Lake County Jail when he was just 16 and later sent to the Utah State Prison at 19, after killing his stepfather, says he's ready to re-enter society. Rosco Dewayne Brackett, now 27, of West Valley, was...
KSLTV
West Jordan man arrested for actions in Jan. 6 election riot
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan gun shop owner has been arrested for what investigators said are his violent actions in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after the 2020 elections. A criminal complaint was filed against Justin Dee Adams in Washington D.C. US District Court...
SLCPD: Man arrested in N. Dexter St. SWAT operation racks up 7 felony charges
Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, is facing a total of eight charges after the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested him last Saturday morning on grounds of domestic violence and aggravated burglary.
kjzz.com
Gang member named Public Enemy No.1 wanted by Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A dangerous gang member known to be armed is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. In fact, the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit has brought back their Public Enemy Number #1 poster and Silas Severnak is the first one on it this year.
KSLTV
Suspect in custody after SWAT incident in SLC neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted his roommate and then barricaded himself inside his Salt Lake City home. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Nicolas Waitkevich, 29, who was identified as the suspect in the case, will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for domestic violence aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and obstruction.
UPDATE: SLCPD take one into custody in domestic violence situation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — SLCPD has reportedly taken the suspect of the domestic violence SWAT situation near 1100 East 2905 South into custody after receiving a search warrant for the residence. At this time, all street closures in the area have been lifted. According to the agency, there were two other people in the […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Four teens arrested after attacking man in Sandy park
SANDY, Utah — Four teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an adult man in a Sandy park. The teens, although not identified, were booked into police custody on aggravated assault charges. Disturbing video sent to FOX 13 News by a Canyons School District parent shows the...
Suspected Utah serial bank robber captured, says FBI
Salt Lake City FBI has confirmed the arrest of a wanted Utah serial bank robber.
KSLTV
Four teens attack man leaving him unconscious
SANDY, Utah — Four Sandy teenagers are facing felony assault charges after attacking a man in a park. It happened Monday around noon at Dewey Bluth Park which is at 170 East Sego Lily Drive. Police say video posted to social media by those on scene, shows the boys attacking the man in his 50s until he was unconscious.
KSLTV
Suspected Utah bank robber arrested by authorities in Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY — Federal authorities say the alleged serial bank robber that robbed two banks and a man in Utah was arrested in Colorado Tuesday. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested by the Greenwood Village Police Department with the help of FBI Denver’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, according to an FBI statement.
KSLTV
New rash of catalytic converter thefts reported around Salt Lake, Utah counties
Police are seeing a sudden rise once again in catalytic converter thefts, with videos showing how the thieves take only seconds to put a car owner out more than $1,000. Residents in a condo complex in Saratoga Springs became the latest victims. On Monday, Karrie Smith and her husband couldn’t...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Missing U of U student found by police
UPDATE: The 19-year-old student has been located by police. According to an updated statement from University of Utah Police, the man was found a little after 7 p.m. Monday. “University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case,” concluded the statement.
5-year-old flown to hospital after dog attack in Sandy
A 5-year-old boy from Sandy was flown to Primary Children's hospital in stable condition after being attacked by a dog on Wednesday afternoon.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD names victim shot, killed after argument over cigarette
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have released the name of a man shot Tuesday after a fight about a cigarette. “The 38-year-old victim in this case has died. He is identified as Nickolas Parks,” the statement says. Police...
ksl.com
Utah's top law enforcer says parents need this tool in case their child gets abducted
LEHI — The abduction of a child is a parent's nightmare. When a kidnapping does happen, every minute and hour that passes "could be very much the difference between bringing someone home or not," Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said. That's why the state reinstated a program that helps...
ksl.com
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was 'random'
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
kslnewsradio.com
Police find missing University of Utah student
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say the missing student was found Monday evening a little after 7 p.m. The University of Utah Police also thanked Sandy Police and Unified Police for their help in the case. There were no further details provided about why the student was reported missing.
