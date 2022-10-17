Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start in the backfield for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday. That decision comes on the heels of Gordon failing to play a single snap in the second half of Denver's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. Gordon, who started the game, rushed three times for eight yards in the first half and finished with nine snaps.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO