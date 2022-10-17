ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

What the NFL told the Titans about hosting a Super Bowl at new stadium

Yesterday’s announcement of the Tennessee Titans new stadium deal has raised a lot of questions from Titans fans and Nashville citizens regarding the project. While the new $2.1 billion dollar project details include a brand new domed stadium and state of the art facilities to improve fan experience, there seems to be growing concern about the Titans decreasing the stadium capacity in the new building.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens could sign ex-All-Pro receiver?

Lamar Jackson may be getting a new weapon (albeit one over a decade older than him). ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet this week with free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The soon-to-be 36-year-old remains unsigned after splitting time in 2021 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders.
BALTIMORE, MD
WREG

Titans’ new stadium proposal: Who’s paying for it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s hard to imagine what $2 billion looks like, but in this instance, it looks like a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans. A new agreement between Nashville’s Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans has been met that would result in a new “enclosed” stadium for the team.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon talks with coach, will start vs. Jets

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start in the backfield for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday. That decision comes on the heels of Gordon failing to play a single snap in the second half of Denver's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. Gordon, who started the game, rushed three times for eight yards in the first half and finished with nine snaps.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy