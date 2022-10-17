Read full article on original website
New Tennessee Titans stadium proposal design concepts
While the proposal for a $2.1 billion new stadium for the Tennessee Titans was just made Monday, we're already getting some insight into the design concept.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Development Plan for New Stadium Finalized
Nashville Mayor John Cooper and franchise officials have concluded negotiations on all pertinent matters. Final approvals are all that is required now for the project to proceed.
3-time Pro Bowl tight end announces his retirement from NFL
After 14 seasons in the NFL, one tight end is saying, “That’s all, folks.”. Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the league. Walker will retire as a member of the Titans. “To be able to retire with the Titans...
What the NFL told the Titans about hosting a Super Bowl at new stadium
Yesterday’s announcement of the Tennessee Titans new stadium deal has raised a lot of questions from Titans fans and Nashville citizens regarding the project. While the new $2.1 billion dollar project details include a brand new domed stadium and state of the art facilities to improve fan experience, there seems to be growing concern about the Titans decreasing the stadium capacity in the new building.
Ravens could sign ex-All-Pro receiver?
Lamar Jackson may be getting a new weapon (albeit one over a decade older than him). ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet this week with free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The soon-to-be 36-year-old remains unsigned after splitting time in 2021 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Titans to build new $2.1B stadium with goal of opening in 2026
A long-awaited decision about Nissan Stadium has finally been made: The Titans are getting a new home.
Titans’ new stadium proposal: Who’s paying for it
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s hard to imagine what $2 billion looks like, but in this instance, it looks like a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans. A new agreement between Nashville’s Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans has been met that would result in a new “enclosed” stadium for the team.
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
Large parts of California will not get the Raiders and Texans NFL Week 7 game on TV
An early game will be shown instead..
Three-Time Pro Bowl NFL Player Announces Retirement After 14-Year Career
A top NFL player is calling it a career. Delanie Walker, a tight end who played for the San Francisco 49ers, and the Tennesee Titans, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. He last played in the NFL in 2019 as he was released from the Titans in March 2020.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 injury report: Wednesday
The bye week is officially in the rearview mirror as the Tennessee Titans now shift their focus toward the first of 12 straight games to close out the regular season. The Titans (3-2) host the Colts (3-2-1) on Sunday in a battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon talks with coach, will start vs. Jets
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start in the backfield for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday. That decision comes on the heels of Gordon failing to play a single snap in the second half of Denver's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. Gordon, who started the game, rushed three times for eight yards in the first half and finished with nine snaps.
