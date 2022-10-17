Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime Wendy Williams' Producer Norman Spotted Working On Sherri Shepherd's Replacement Show — Which Ex-Boss REFUSES To Watch
Norman Baker, known for being a longtime producer of The Wendy Williams Show, appears to be sticking to the TV biz after his former gig went off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.Award-winning TV editor and media coach TeeJ Mercer recently shared an update on Baker in response to all the questions she has received on his future career endeavors."For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow," she captioned the beaming snap on Instagram.As Wendy Williams' former right-hand man, Baker became a fan-favorite and he went on to discuss what her former husband, Kevin Hunter, referred...
Ex-Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Is 'Opening' Her Own Restaurant Following Rehab Struggles
Wendy Williams is looking to trade in her microphone for the hospitality business. The ex-professional gabber is interested in opening her own restaurant after losing her namesake talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wendy, 58, has already put the wheels in motion and sought advice from TV veteran-turned-restaurant owner Rosanna Scotto.The Good Day New York host has successfully run the Big Apple hotspot Fresco by Scotto since 1993, and Wendy has become a regular. “She loves the meatballs at Fresco,” Scotto boasted to Page Six, revealing, "and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to...
Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
Kelly Ripa: 'I loved him' but working with co-host Regis Philbin 'was not a cakewalk'
In a recent interview, 'Live' co-host Kelly Ripa detailed the difficult moments she had with her former co-host, the late Regis Philbin.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Tapped To Host ‘America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation’ On Amazon Freevee
Former The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins has been tapped as host of America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation on Amazon Freevee. The 10-episode cooking competition series premieres December 9, with new episodes airing weekly until February 10 exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and UK. Each of the 11 contestants will present their dishes throughout a series of challenges that test their culinary abilities and on-camera personality. Each week, the contestants will stand in front of the judges’ panel, composed of America’s Test Kitchen alums Dan Souza, Elle Simone Scott, Jack Bishop, and Julia Collin Davison, as well as special guest judges....
Comments / 0