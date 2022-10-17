Read full article on original website
League of Women Voters Features Vote411 as One-Stop Source
VOTE411, a “one-stop shop” for election information, is a source for simple, helpful tools to help Chaffee County voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource, and the League has published their voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all Chaffee County voters,”said Scott Hartman, Vote411.org Coordinator.
Chaffee County Can’t Seem to Get Past its Post Office Woes
If there was a saga titled “Post Office Woes,” Chaffee County might get its own chapter. Having already had trauma related to the Buena Vista Post Office, and with the Salida Post Office reportedly losing its downtown delivery person, this time it’s the little Nathrop Post Office. Located right along U.S. 285, across the road from the Nathrop old town site, it serves the rural middle portion of the county between the town of Buena Vista and the city of Salida.
Guest Opinion: Board of County Commissioner Term Limits
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners recently referred a ballot measure for the November election that would increase the term limit for Commissioner from two, four-year terms to three. Some context for this question is helpful. In 1994, 51 percent of Colorado voters passed Amendment 17, a citizen’s initiative establishing...
City Council Hosts Public Hearings on 146 Taphouse Sound Permit, 2023 Budget, Resolutions Supporting Ballot Issues 2A, 2B and 2D
The next Salida City Council regular meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Touber Building at 448 East First Street, Room 190. The complete agenda and packet are here. 146 Taphouse Amplified Sound Permit. The council will conduct a public hearing on a request...
Funding Arrives to Complete the Arkansas Valley Conduit
The Bureau of Reclamation (BoR) announced on Monday that it will direct $60 million in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) towards advancing the construction of the Arkansas Valley Conduit (AVC), a 130-mile pipeline project from Pueblo Reservoir east to Eads, Colorado that will deliver safe, clean drinking water to 50,000 people in 40 communities.
Adriane Kuhn: Unaffiiated Candidate for Board of County Commissioners
During this 2022 General Election campaign, Ark Valley Voice (AVV) asked candidates running for the District 3 Chaffee County Commissioners seat five initial questions to explain their reasons for running, and what they want to accomplish. On Sunday, AVV received these answers from Adriane Kuhn, running as an unaffiliated candidate:
Letter to the Editor: Ballot Issue 6A Addresses Chaffee’s Housing Crisis
For years Chaffee County, and its municipalities, have worked toward the establishment of a Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Authority. After much discussion, the first seeds were planted with the hiring of Becky Gray 7/2018, as Director of Housing. Now that it is established, the authority represents our best chance to provide permanently deed-restricted housing for those in our community who are unable to afford market-rate housing prices. It is an organization, overseen by a volunteer board, focused on housing the underserved in our community. You might be surprised to know that some of these individuals are not only service workers but fire and police officers, medical personnel, and teachers, just to name a few.
Letter to the Editor: Vote No on 2A and 2B Short-term rental
I encourage you to vote no to both STR ballot measures. 2A and 2B have been rushed to the ballot without an appropriate analysis to understand the population of STR license holders and what the impact of these increases will be on them. Nor has the City of Salida established specifically what will be done with the increased funds or set up any community oversight or transparency.
2022 General Election Ballots have been Placed in the USPS Mail Stream
The Chaffee County Elections Office announced tonight that it has placed the county ballots in the USPS mail stream for the 2022 General Election, meaning they should begin arriving in the next few days. “With ballots mailed out, voters now have the opportunity to make their voices heard and play...
