wxxv25.com
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened overnight on I-10. The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the County Farm Road exit. Two tractor trailer rigs were involved. One driver died and the other was taken to a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula enacts citywide boil water notice
Pascagoula declared a city-wide boil water advisory. This morning, a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities was damaged. At 1:30 p.m., a follow up advisory said the water pump had been repaired and full water pressure should return to all residents in about two hours.
Picayune Item
MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
2 killed in George County early morning house fire
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
wxxv25.com
City of Ocean Springs hosting cemetery tours
Ocean Springs set up it’s very first cemetery tour in the city’s history to get into the Halloween spirit. Guests for the event met up at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center where they were picked up by a bus and brought to the nearby Evergreen Cemetery.
WLOX
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning. The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church...
wxxv25.com
Free Kids Fishin’ Rodeo this weekend in Harrison County
You may want to bring your kids out this Saturday to learn the basics of fishing at the 2022 Kids Fishin’ Rodeo at Harrison County Sheriff’s County Farm. This event is free for kids 15 and under. Children will be able to learn the basics of fishing, they will learn how to tie a knot, select a lure, bait hooks, and cast.
wxxv25.com
Plenty of events to choose from this weekend
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend — whether it’s just for fun or for a good cause — there’s lots to be had out there in South Mississippi. Here’s a look at some of the events planned for Saturday and Sunday. Check Facebook for more details on these events.
wxxv25.com
Crime and Consequences Safety Campaign in Gulfport
Students at Bayou View Middle School in Gulfport received a lesson in making positive choices, courtesy of JZ 94.5 and Mississippi Power. Gulfport police chief, Harrison County district attorney, and others joined in on speaking to students about the consequences of their actions. A jail cell was placed in the...
wxxv25.com
Breakfast with Business Champions in Biloxi
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Diversity Council hosted its Breakfast with Business Champions at Beau Rivage this morning. A panel of speakers discussed the successes and challenges, things they have learned on their journey as business owners. Business resource agencies were also at this morning’s breakfast to provide...
wxxv25.com
Suspect in Jackson County carjacking identified, charged
A suspect involved in a carjacking that led to a pursuit through Jackson County has been identified and charged. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook of Hancock County was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail. Cook is charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking, possession...
wxxv25.com
‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ comes to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center celebrates ‘National Reptile Day’ with a variety of reptiles for kids to see. ‘Wildlife on the Geaux’ Owner Tanee Janusz, who is from Louisiana, traveled to Gulfport to share her reptiles with the youth. Janusz likes to introduce the younger generation to reptiles...
wxxv25.com
Long Beach homeowners go all out for Halloween
There’s another scary house in town! Joey and Jan DeWitt’s house in Long Beach is known as the place to visit on Halloween. What makes their house unique is that most of their decorations are homemade and inspired by their favorite horror films. Joey DeWitt, who is the...
wxxv25.com
Anti-bullying 5K Run and Walk Saturday morning in Long Beach
A community uniting against bullying, an upcoming event in Long Beach will feature the #1 against Bullying campaign. Here to tell us all about it are John Miller, owner of Full Circle Martial Arts, and Caitlyn Necaise, co-owner of Studio E Dance Company.
WALB 10
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two teen girls were found dead Sunday in a crash along a highway in Mississippi after a Homecoming dance at their high school. The Jackson County Coroner said the two girls were identified as 16-year-old Baleigh Bowlin and 16–year-old Chloe Taylor. The girls attended East Central High School in Jackson County.
WLOX
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a Harrison County man after a reported argument turned violent on Saturday. Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a residence...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fentanyl from I-10 seizure was enough to kill 1.5 million people, Mobile County prosecutor says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of California men on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and possession charges related to what authorities say was the largest fentanyl bust in Mobile County’s history. Lener Daneski Jiron Solies, 27, of Norwalk, Calif., and Zeshan Malik Fayyaz, 26, of Hawthorne,...
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
