Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud documents struggles against Iowa, defines what happened

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made no room for excuses following his up and down play that drew mixed reactions after the Buckeyes' 54-10 win over Iowa. The Heisman favorite recovered from a shaky start to throw four touchdown passes in the second half, but it was a pair of turnovers and several miscommunicated throws with receivers that he held onto post-game, knowing he didn't put his best effort on display for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks healthy in workout clip

Ohio State entered this season with college football’s undisputed best group of wide receivers, thanks in large part to the return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And while Smith-Njigba has barely played this year, a recent video posted by Ohio State’s Twitter account would seem to indicate he’s ready to return.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
