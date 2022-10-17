Read full article on original website
Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?
I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
acranger.com
AC says yes to drugs
Dr. Asanga Ranasinghe, professor of physical sciences, sponsors the STEM club on the Washington Street Campus and encourages all students to join. They meet on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. in the STEM research center, Room 103. APD partners with AC to test drugs. By DAISY BURTON. Student Reporter. Dr. Asanga...
Pharmacy’s Looming Departure to Leave North Amarillo in Dire Need
A well-known pharmacy chain in Amarillo is closing one of its stores. We received a message from a listener recently that brought to our attention that CVS is closing a store in Amarillo. CVS has five stores in Amarillo and including the pharmacy inside Target. It was announced that CVS...
KFDA
Nationwide Adderall shortage impacting area pharmacies in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Food and Drug Administration has declared a nationwide Adderall shortage and the Panhandle is feeling the affects. The FDA blames the shortage on manufacturing delays. Health experts say a shortage in stimulant medications is actually not a rare occurrence. “The amount of medication that is...
KFDA
VIDEO: United Family raises $182,000 for MDA Aisles of Smiles campaign
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Video: WTAMU Dean of Education and Social Sciences returning to teaching roots after 17 years. VIDEO: Man arrested after DPS finds $100,000 cash, drugs during traffic stop in Carson County. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: Groundbreaking for Kylie Hiner Memorial Park taking place on...
Amarillo woman acquitted of 2019 murder charge after trial
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a docket entry filed Wednesday afternoon in Randall County District Court, an Amarillo woman has been found not guilty on murder charges in relation to a 2019 incident. According to court records, Brittney Carter was found not guilty after a seven-day jury trial in Randall County. According to previous […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Dollar General Robbery
The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Dollar General on South Western Street Monday morning for an armed robbery. The suspect, a black male wearing black clothing, entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled the scene heading east...
Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter
Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
Man pleads guilty to ‘distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man who Amarillo Police Department officials allege sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.” According to court documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas […]
abc7amarillo.com
Dollar General robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man wanted for robbing a Dollar General. Around 11:20 a.m., the suspect walked into the store located at 403 S. Western Street. Police said he pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect left with an...
Hey Amarillo Walgreens Please Learn New State Laws We Beg You
Sundays can be a really weird day. Especially when it comes to buying beer and wine. There are time frames that you can't purchase any at all. It's the only item I can think of that they put time limits on you. I never understood the whole Sunday rule growing...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery in west Amarillo. According to the report, at around 11:19 a.m., officers were called to a Dollar General on south Western Street on an armed robbery. The report states that the suspect entered the store and pointed...
Amarillo Makes the Top 200 Cities for Single Moms
When it comes to being a parent no parent wants to be a single parent. Life happens and things happen and you find yourself as a single mom its a plus when you're in a good city. I found myself a single mom 11 years ago, and it's tough especially...
KFDA
‘People are having to rely on family friends to provide care’: Childcare deserts affecting working class families in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts said some families and parents are struggling to find childcare for their children. Childcare deserts, which refer to the number of children of working parents under the age of 5, is three or more times greater than the number of childcare givers. It is greatly effecting working class families, single parents, and low income families.
Amarillo Police release details on Monday armed robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a Monday morning armed robbery that reportedly occurred at a store in west Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the Dollar General located at 403 south Western Street on a call […]
KFDA
Childcare crises becoming worse since COVID-19
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For many, the childcare crises is becoming worse as prices increase. Every type of childcare is pricier than it was pre-pandemic. COVID-19 has spiked inflation, staffing shortages and increasing childcare costs, making childcare one of the biggest expenses for working families. Waiting lists are growing and...
Suspect Flees on Foot After Dollar General Armed Robbery
More crime, more robbery taking over Amarillo. This particular robbery takes us to the San Jacinto area. Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:19 am, the Amarillo Police Department received a call about a robbery at Dollar General. Dollar General is located at 403 S. Western. A suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while pointing a gun. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money. ney. No one was harmed in the robbery.
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
KFDA
Scouts Street Smart Rescue
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon. Video: WTAMU Dean of Education and Social Sciences returning to teaching roots after 17 years.
Barfield Hotel up for Texas Downtown People’s Choice Award
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Barfield, a local Amarillo hotel, has been named a finalist in the Texas Downtown People’s Choice Awards. According to a Facebook post, members of the community will be able to vote on their favorite downtown project/place/organization/small business in Texas by liking or loving the individual photo of the item on […]
