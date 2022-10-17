ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
acranger.com

AC says yes to drugs

Dr. Asanga Ranasinghe, professor of physical sciences, sponsors the STEM club on the Washington Street Campus and encourages all students to join. They meet on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. in the STEM research center, Room 103. APD partners with AC to test drugs. By DAISY BURTON. Student Reporter. Dr. Asanga...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Nationwide Adderall shortage impacting area pharmacies in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Food and Drug Administration has declared a nationwide Adderall shortage and the Panhandle is feeling the affects. The FDA blames the shortage on manufacturing delays. Health experts say a shortage in stimulant medications is actually not a rare occurrence. “The amount of medication that is...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: United Family raises $182,000 for MDA Aisles of Smiles campaign

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Video: WTAMU Dean of Education and Social Sciences returning to teaching roots after 17 years. VIDEO: Man arrested after DPS finds $100,000 cash, drugs during traffic stop in Carson County. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: Groundbreaking for Kylie Hiner Memorial Park taking place on...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Dollar General Robbery

The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Dollar General on South Western Street Monday morning for an armed robbery. The suspect, a black male wearing black clothing, entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled the scene heading east...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man pleads guilty to ‘distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man who Amarillo Police Department officials allege sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.” According to court documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery in west Amarillo. According to the report, at around 11:19 a.m., officers were called to a Dollar General on south Western Street on an armed robbery. The report states that the suspect entered the store and pointed...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘People are having to rely on family friends to provide care’: Childcare deserts affecting working class families in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts said some families and parents are struggling to find childcare for their children. Childcare deserts, which refer to the number of children of working parents under the age of 5, is three or more times greater than the number of childcare givers. It is greatly effecting working class families, single parents, and low income families.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Childcare crises becoming worse since COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For many, the childcare crises is becoming worse as prices increase. Every type of childcare is pricier than it was pre-pandemic. COVID-19 has spiked inflation, staffing shortages and increasing childcare costs, making childcare one of the biggest expenses for working families. Waiting lists are growing and...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Suspect Flees on Foot After Dollar General Armed Robbery

More crime, more robbery taking over Amarillo. This particular robbery takes us to the San Jacinto area. Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:19 am, the Amarillo Police Department received a call about a robbery at Dollar General. Dollar General is located at 403 S. Western. A suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while pointing a gun. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money. ney. No one was harmed in the robbery.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Scouts Street Smart Rescue

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon. Video: WTAMU Dean of Education and Social Sciences returning to teaching roots after 17 years.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy