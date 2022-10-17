Read full article on original website
Related
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect
Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
EXCLUSIVE: 'They cut their bodies in half at the waist.' Devastated mother of one of four murdered friends found dismembered and dumped in Oklahoma river tells how they were shot 'multiple times' with one victim's arm 'chopped off' to 'send a message'
The four men who were found dismembered and dumped in an Oklahoma river earlier this month were cut in half at the waist and had their limbs chopped off, DailyMail.com can reveal. The bodies of Mark, 32, and Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were discovered...
Mystery emerges as two-year-old Nadia Lee goes missing and cops believe ‘murder suspect may be involved’
POLICE are urgently searching for the two-year-old daughter of a murder suspect after she vanished almost a week ago. Little Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who was charged with the murder of his 22-year-old common-law wife on Tuesday. She was last seen at Lee's apartment...
Comments / 0