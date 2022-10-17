ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) According to MnDOT, a crash was reported at 9:49 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 52 southbound between 19th St. NW and 37th St. NW in Rochester. The crash caused significant delays for a time. MnDOT, Rochester Police and a tow truck all reported to the scene and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

NW Rochester garage suffers heavy damage from fire Monday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A detached garage suffered heavy fire and smoke damage from a fire on Monday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 10:32 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to 821 11th St. NW after receiving a call of a possible garage fire. When...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron

(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Thursday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
BYRON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota

Check out the official 2022 guide for Halloween haunted houses, events, and attractions in Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area below. There's something for every Halloween lover ranging from incredibly scary haunted houses to incredibly fun corn mazes. There are several options for parents with young kids too including the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man sentenced to 41 months after deadly crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man will spend more than three years in jail after a December 2020 dcrash that killed 24-year-old Joharmi Rubio. Matthew Robert Shaver pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide–operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more in September of this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Lourdes football wins 7th straight game, beats Lake City 35-12

(ABC 6 News) – Eagles show how versatile their offense is with a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in the first quarter. Lourdes finishes the regular season 7-1, and should be the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAA playoffs, pending the QRF being calculated.
LAKE CITY, MN
winonapost.com

Miss Minnesota send-off Nov. 6

Join us in celebrating our former Miss Winona turned Miss Minnesota, Rachel Evangelisto, for food, cash bar, and a preview of her Miss America wardrobe and talent. This send-off will take place on Sunday, November 6, at 1 p.m. at Vision’s Event Center (at The Bridges Golf Course, 22852 County Road 17, Winona). This event is open to the public, but please RSVP to tjsim2358@gmail.com.
WINONA, MN
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Two Minnesota Horses Test Positive for WNV

On Oct. 11, a Minnesota State Animal Health Official confirmed two horses tested positive for West Nile virus. An unvaccinated 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Beltrami County was euthanized after presenting with a stiff gait, ataxia (incoordination), recumbency (down and unable to rise), and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) beginning on Oct. 5.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Freeborn County announces finalists for County Administrator position

(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County and the South Central Service Cooperative announced the four finalists for the County Administrator position. The county contracted South Central Service Cooperative of North Mankato to direct the search process. Overall, nine applications were received with four finalists selected for the position. The...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Chill-Inn Lanesboro project receives $50K grant to help boost winter tourism

(ABC 6 News) – The Chill-Inn Lanesboro project will receive a $50,000 grant to explore the feasibility and ideas surrounding winter tourism in the city, according to the Lanesboro Chamber of Commerce. The Blandin Foundation Rural Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and Tribal...
LANESBORO, MN
KAAL-TV

Minn. State College SE offering free nursing assistant training starting Oct. 24

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State College Southeast is offering free nursing assistant training classes in both Red Wing and Winona starting Monday, October 24. The college says space is limited and the course will be filled on a first come, first served basis. The classes will take place on campus and online over a 6-week period.
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Eyota Legion fire under investigation

(ABC 6 News) – The cause of a small fire at Eyota’s American Legion is unknown, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, but does not appear criminal. Bar staff told first responders that they smelled smoke while closing up, then saw smoke and flames near the east entrance.
EYOTA, MN
KAAL-TV

Freeborn County Sheriff candidates discuss issues during forum event

(ABC 6 News) – We are just weeks away from the November midterm elections and we’re following several local races here in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce hosted candidate forums for the upcoming election. There are a lot of important local...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

ABC 6 GOTW Preview: Tigers hope to get first win of the season against rival Austin

(ABC 6 News) — For the (0-7) Albert Lea Tigers, the season hasn’t gone how they hoped, yet they still remain upbeat and optimistic. Head coach Paul Dunn says they are progressing and healthier than they have been all season. They will travel to Austin to face the (1-6) Packers in the “Battle of I-90” in the ABC 6 Game of the Week. The team feels confident they will get their first win of the season.
ALBERT LEA, MN

