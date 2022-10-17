Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) According to MnDOT, a crash was reported at 9:49 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 52 southbound between 19th St. NW and 37th St. NW in Rochester. The crash caused significant delays for a time. MnDOT, Rochester Police and a tow truck all reported to the scene and...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
KAAL-TV
NW Rochester garage suffers heavy damage from fire Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A detached garage suffered heavy fire and smoke damage from a fire on Monday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 10:32 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to 821 11th St. NW after receiving a call of a possible garage fire. When...
KAAL-TV
Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Thursday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota
Check out the official 2022 guide for Halloween haunted houses, events, and attractions in Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area below. There's something for every Halloween lover ranging from incredibly scary haunted houses to incredibly fun corn mazes. There are several options for parents with young kids too including the...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic marks milestone in construction of new research building
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic is celebrating a milestone at the construction site of a new 11-floor research center. The event marks the “topping off” of the anna-maria and Stephen Kellen building — meaning the structure has reached its full height. The latest addition to...
KAAL-TV
Dodge Center awarded $3.1M grant to help bring high-speed fiber internet to residents
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced the 2021 Minnesota Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) recipients. The City of Dodge Center, in partnership with KMTelecom, has been awarded a $3,142,747 grant from the CDBG-CV program to help bring high-speed fiber internet...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced to 41 months after deadly crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man will spend more than three years in jail after a December 2020 dcrash that killed 24-year-old Joharmi Rubio. Matthew Robert Shaver pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide–operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more in September of this year.
KAAL-TV
Lourdes football wins 7th straight game, beats Lake City 35-12
(ABC 6 News) – Eagles show how versatile their offense is with a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in the first quarter. Lourdes finishes the regular season 7-1, and should be the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAA playoffs, pending the QRF being calculated.
winonapost.com
Miss Minnesota send-off Nov. 6
Join us in celebrating our former Miss Winona turned Miss Minnesota, Rachel Evangelisto, for food, cash bar, and a preview of her Miss America wardrobe and talent. This send-off will take place on Sunday, November 6, at 1 p.m. at Vision’s Event Center (at The Bridges Golf Course, 22852 County Road 17, Winona). This event is open to the public, but please RSVP to tjsim2358@gmail.com.
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Two Minnesota Horses Test Positive for WNV
On Oct. 11, a Minnesota State Animal Health Official confirmed two horses tested positive for West Nile virus. An unvaccinated 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Beltrami County was euthanized after presenting with a stiff gait, ataxia (incoordination), recumbency (down and unable to rise), and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) beginning on Oct. 5.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County announces finalists for County Administrator position
(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County and the South Central Service Cooperative announced the four finalists for the County Administrator position. The county contracted South Central Service Cooperative of North Mankato to direct the search process. Overall, nine applications were received with four finalists selected for the position. The...
KAAL-TV
Chill-Inn Lanesboro project receives $50K grant to help boost winter tourism
(ABC 6 News) – The Chill-Inn Lanesboro project will receive a $50,000 grant to explore the feasibility and ideas surrounding winter tourism in the city, according to the Lanesboro Chamber of Commerce. The Blandin Foundation Rural Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and Tribal...
KAAL-TV
Minn. State College SE offering free nursing assistant training starting Oct. 24
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State College Southeast is offering free nursing assistant training classes in both Red Wing and Winona starting Monday, October 24. The college says space is limited and the course will be filled on a first come, first served basis. The classes will take place on campus and online over a 6-week period.
KAAL-TV
Eyota Legion fire under investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The cause of a small fire at Eyota’s American Legion is unknown, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, but does not appear criminal. Bar staff told first responders that they smelled smoke while closing up, then saw smoke and flames near the east entrance.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff candidates discuss issues during forum event
(ABC 6 News) – We are just weeks away from the November midterm elections and we’re following several local races here in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce hosted candidate forums for the upcoming election. There are a lot of important local...
KAAL-TV
ABC 6 GOTW Preview: Tigers hope to get first win of the season against rival Austin
(ABC 6 News) — For the (0-7) Albert Lea Tigers, the season hasn’t gone how they hoped, yet they still remain upbeat and optimistic. Head coach Paul Dunn says they are progressing and healthier than they have been all season. They will travel to Austin to face the (1-6) Packers in the “Battle of I-90” in the ABC 6 Game of the Week. The team feels confident they will get their first win of the season.
