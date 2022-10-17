Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam teenager makes Young Bucks dance team
UW-Madison installs emergency kits around campus to prevent overdoses. UW-Madison is one of eleven UW-schools who teamed up with the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to ensure 12 overdose emergency kits were placed in residence halls and eating facilities on campus. John Tate II no longer taking Madison Independent Police Monitor...
nbc15.com
A Season of Art: Celebrating the work of Bob Hanneman
Manny Wilke first tried out for Young Bucks dance team at the age of 7. He didn't make the team them, but since then his mom Tiffany says it's been on his radar. This September that dream became reality. Maple Tree Supper Club fire. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:10...
nbc15.com
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers volleyball athletes without their consent, university officials stated Wednesday. In a statement posted on Twitter by UW Athletics, the organization noted the private photos and video that “were never intended to be shared...
nbc15.com
Construction begins on Public Safety Education Center in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College held a groundbreaking event Wednesday in honor of their new Public Safety Education Center. The building is part of the college’s Public Safety & Transportation Complex, a training center that was made possible by the passing of a $32 million referendum voted on unanimously in August of 2020. The funds were approved after the college’s Research and Planning Committee found that the current public safety and transportation facilities were inadequate and unsafe.
nbc15.com
New ARTS for ALL Wisconsin exhibit displaying works of 90-year-old Madison artist
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The art center inside ARTS for ALL Wisconsin on Madison’s East Side, is displaying the life’s work of 90-year-old Bob Hanneman. Wall-to-wall, the new exhibit features the complex artwork Hanneman has created over his 70 years as an independent artist. His artwork has been widely...
nbc15.com
Madison native wins Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest Wednesday night. Gabi Doers, who works for Metcalfe’s Market at West Towne, won the Bag-Off contest in Appleton, Wisconsin. Doers will now go on to represent Wisconsin in February and compete in the National Nevada...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie home displays Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab-themed Halloween decorations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations. The Sun Prairie home along Silverado Drive has Halloween decorations with the theme of Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab this year. The homeowner said a display like this takes a lot of preparation. Homeowner Aaron Vokoun...
nbc15.com
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
nbc15.com
Manny Wilke
Working in pen and felt-tipped marker, Hanneman creates his drawings with rows of miniature flowers, goldfish, and seedlings which are then overlaid with figures and animals. The exhibit runs through Dec. 16. Maple Tree Supper Club fire. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT. The Maple Tree Supper Club,...
nbc15.com
Madison Fire Department opens first recruitment since 2019
A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations. A number of topics were discussed at the public hearing. UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. W-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers...
nbc15.com
Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital
A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations. A number of topics were discussed at the public hearing. UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating. W-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers volleyball athletes without their consent,...
captimes.com
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all. That is, until Oct. 31. Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36...
nbc15.com
John Tate II takes City of Racine position after rejecting Madison offer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Racine revealed Wednesday that John Tate II would serve as the city’s new violence prevention manager, following his decision to withdraw his acceptance of a position with the City of Madison. Tate had been selected last week to serve as the City...
nbc15.com
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Frankie & Bear!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may be National Adopt a Dog Month in October, but these two kitties are ready to steal your heart just the same!. Frankie and Bear are both 2-and-a-half-month-old Domestic Shorthair kittens who are sweet as pie!. The sister-brother duo can be adopted out separately or...
offtackleempire.com
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
nbc15.com
Sarah Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sarah Franklin has made quite the impact on the No. 5 Wisconsin volleyball team since transferring from Michigan State. The redshirt sophomore had her fourth double-double on Sunday’s win over No. 25 Michigan with 16 kills and 11 digs. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter has recorded...
Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week
MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
nbc15.com
Dane County holds first public hearing for 2023 budget proposal
A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations. UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating. W-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers volleyball athletes without their consent, university officials stated Wednesday. Madison Fire Department opens first recruitment...
Comments / 0