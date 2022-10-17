ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam teenager makes Young Bucks dance team

UW-Madison installs emergency kits around campus to prevent overdoses. UW-Madison is one of eleven UW-schools who teamed up with the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to ensure 12 overdose emergency kits were placed in residence halls and eating facilities on campus. John Tate II no longer taking Madison Independent Police Monitor...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

A Season of Art: Celebrating the work of Bob Hanneman

Manny Wilke first tried out for Young Bucks dance team at the age of 7. He didn't make the team them, but since then his mom Tiffany says it's been on his radar. This September that dream became reality. Maple Tree Supper Club fire. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:10...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers volleyball athletes without their consent, university officials stated Wednesday. In a statement posted on Twitter by UW Athletics, the organization noted the private photos and video that “were never intended to be shared...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Construction begins on Public Safety Education Center in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College held a groundbreaking event Wednesday in honor of their new Public Safety Education Center. The building is part of the college’s Public Safety & Transportation Complex, a training center that was made possible by the passing of a $32 million referendum voted on unanimously in August of 2020. The funds were approved after the college’s Research and Planning Committee found that the current public safety and transportation facilities were inadequate and unsafe.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison native wins Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest Wednesday night. Gabi Doers, who works for Metcalfe’s Market at West Towne, won the Bag-Off contest in Appleton, Wisconsin. Doers will now go on to represent Wisconsin in February and compete in the National Nevada...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Manny Wilke

Working in pen and felt-tipped marker, Hanneman creates his drawings with rows of miniature flowers, goldfish, and seedlings which are then overlaid with figures and animals. The exhibit runs through Dec. 16. Maple Tree Supper Club fire. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT. The Maple Tree Supper Club,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Fire Department opens first recruitment since 2019

A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations. A number of topics were discussed at the public hearing. UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. W-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital

A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations. A number of topics were discussed at the public hearing. UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating. W-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers volleyball athletes without their consent,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Frankie & Bear!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may be National Adopt a Dog Month in October, but these two kitties are ready to steal your heart just the same!. Frankie and Bear are both 2-and-a-half-month-old Domestic Shorthair kittens who are sweet as pie!. The sister-brother duo can be adopted out separately or...
DANE COUNTY, WI
offtackleempire.com

In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022

I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sarah Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sarah Franklin has made quite the impact on the No. 5 Wisconsin volleyball team since transferring from Michigan State. The redshirt sophomore had her fourth double-double on Sunday’s win over No. 25 Michigan with 16 kills and 11 digs. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter has recorded...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County holds first public hearing for 2023 budget proposal

A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations. UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating. W-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers volleyball athletes without their consent, university officials stated Wednesday. Madison Fire Department opens first recruitment...
DANE COUNTY, WI

