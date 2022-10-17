Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
abc17news.com
Mid-Missouri shows out in MSHSAA golf state championships
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri girls golf programs came away with multiple top spots in Tuesday's MSHSAA state championships. In class one action, New Bloomfield placed sixth overall in the team scores. Dixie Moss claimed the top spot individually for the Lady Wildcats, with a third place finish. In class two,...
abc17news.com
Fayette’s Allen-Jackman wins Week 8 SZFF play of the week
FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) Fayette's Chase Allen-Jackman is our Week 8 SportsZone Football Friday play of the week winner. You can watch the play in the video player above. Up next - the Falcons travel to meet Tolton in the final game of the regular season on Friday at 7 p.m.
abc17news.com
Local highlights and scores: Oct. 18, 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millions
View of Sanborn Field from the adjacent Bond Life Sciences Center on the University of Missouri campus.Iwtwb8, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1964, the Sanborn Field located on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia (MU), Missouri was named a National Historic Landmark.
Columbia Missourian
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leapheart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leapheart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leapheart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
939theeagle.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
lakeexpo.com
Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)
Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
kjluradio.com
Columbia man missing for four days
A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
abc17news.com
Tom Santulli speaks out on anniversary of the night that left his son, Danny, disabled
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Editors Note: This story has been corrected to say the university fraternity officers knew about the fraternity event ahead of time, according to Tom Santulli. As the one-year anniversary of an alleged hazing incident -- at the University of Missouri's Phi Gamma Delta fraternity that left a...
nomadlawyer.org
Columbia: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri. When it comes to outdoor recreation, Columbia, Missouri, offers more state parks and gardens than you might expect for a city of its size. Even though the city only has a population of about 120,000 people, there are many acres of land for outdoor recreation.
KOMU
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
speedonthewater.com
Performance Boaters Team Up For New Harpers Cõv Development At Lake Of The Ozarks
When well-known performance boat enthusiasts and partners Greg Harris and Yvonne Alemán of South Florida started looking for property at one of their favorite waterways in the country—Lake of the Ozarks in Central Missouri—they didn’t have much luck finding something that checked all of their boxes. Due to the hot market at the lake and their desired location, many options sold immediately, often before even going on the market.
kwos.com
Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants
Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
abc17news.com
Additional charge filed against man for using firearm on FBI agents in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tennessee man and a Missouri, man have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from their threats of violence against immigrants and the federal government, as well as an armed assault of FBI agents. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and...
Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School
A Capital City High School student will be subject to "full disciplinary actions" from school administrators after making a threat on social media, according to an email sent to families Tuesday. The post Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri food bank: food security “is running pretty rampant”
A non-profit organization that’s operated for 51 years in mid-Missouri’s Fulton says their food pantry is seeing a massive effect from supply shortage. They’re also seeing an increase in unemployment and utility assistance requests. SERVE Incorporated’s mission is to organize, facilitate, promote and provide services to meet...
Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat
A seven-hour standoff that ended peacefully Friday at a west Columbia apartment complex started when the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a woman. The post Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts
A 34 year old Jefferson City man admits he stole merchandise from a Walmart in that city, but prosecutors say he did the same thing at Walmart stores across Central Missouri including several in the Lake Area. Jacob Mallicoat has been given 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 46-year-old Mexico man was thrown out of his car after running off the road, striking an embankment, a MODOT sign and overturning according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The crash happened Monday on westbound Highway 54, roughly around 6:35 a.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and according The post Crash in Audrain County leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
