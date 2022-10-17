Read full article on original website
Mercedes CEO says Europe's gas crisis will accelerate its shift to renewables
Europe's gas crisis will be "a catalyst" for Mercedes-Benz to push deeper into clean energy, says its CEO.
TechCrunch
Bird exits Germany, Sweden, Norway and ‘several dozen’ US, EMEA markets
Bird said it will “fully exit Germany, Sweden and Norway, as well as wind down operations in “several dozen additional, primarily small to mid-sized markets” across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the company. Bird would not respond to requests for more information from TechCrunch, so it’s not clear which cities Bird will exit. However, the only Middle Eastern market Bird is in is Israel, and Bird doesn’t appear to be in any African countries.
crowdfundinsider.com
Young French Fintech AlmaPay Selected by SNCF to Power Payments, BNPL
SNCF, or the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français, France’s national state-owned railway company. has selected a young Fintech firm AlmaPay to power its payments, including payments in installments or BNPL. SNCF is ubiquitous and widely utilized in France, generating almost €40 billion in revenue....
defensenews.com
France joins Belgian-Dutch designs for naval de-mining tech
PARIS — Three European nations have teamed up to develop new naval counter-mine capabilities, with France aligning itself with an existing Belgian-Dutch program. Defense officials from the three countries formalized an agreement Oct. 18 during the biennial Euronaval trade conference being held outside of Paris, according to the French Ministry of Defense. Most significantly, the pact brings two programs together – France’s SLAM-F (système de lutte anti-mines futur), or future anti-mine warfare system, and the Belgian-Dutch Mine Countermeasures (rMCM) system.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War
Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians. It is the latest sign that Belarus, which...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
electrek.co
Biden White House to award $2.8B to bolster EV battery and mineral production in the US
Later today, the Biden administration is expected to announce $2.8 billion that will be awarded in grants around the US in support of EV battery manufacturing and mineral production domestically. The White House is also launching what is being called the “American Battery Material Initiative” to bolster mineral supply chains for automakers operating in the US.
teslarati.com
Tesla launches J1772 Wall Connector for all EVs
Tesla launched a new J1772 Wall Connector as a charging solution for all EVs, both Tesla and non-Tesla EVs. Tesla said that the new wall connector, priced at $550, is ideal for houses, apartments, hospitality properties, and workplaces. It offers up to 44 miles of ranger added per hour, includes a 24-foot cable, and has multiple power settings. It’s also designed for both indoor and outdoor use.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Reported Battery Issues In Germany Accelerate Move To Texas
A new report published by German media outlet Handelsblatt further substantiates earlier claims that Tesla is putting some plans on hold at its new factory in Berlin and shifting those plans to its other new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The plans were specific to upcoming battery production, and now it seems we may have a better idea of what Tesla appears to be planning.
Autoweek.com
Germany’s Sono Motors Fields a $25,000 EV—with Solar—for Europe
Sono Motors—a Munich, Germany-based startup—is on tour in the US this month to show off its Sion electric car, a car sporting an electric powertrain and a body covered in solar panels. The company makes the optimistic claim that the solar panels will add up to 70 miles...
Flying Magazine
Dassault Falcon 10X and 6X Bizjets Nearing Service Launch
The Dassault Falcon 6X is entering the final phase of its certification flight-test campaign. [Courtesy: Dassault Aviation]. Dassault Aviation’s new ultra long-range business jet, the Falcon 10X, has entered the production phase of the first test article, with key components coming together, the OEM said Monday. The Falcon 10X...
CNET
BMW Invests $1.7 Billion to Build EVs, Batteries in the US
The new tax credit structure for electric-vehicle purchases, introduced in the Inflation Reduction Act in August, places a big emphasis on manufacturing in the US -- and not just the cars themselves, but the batteries that power them. To that end, BMW just announced a major investment that seeks to bring the EV assembly process as close together as possible.
EU produces record wind and solar energy as it shirks Russian gas
Wind and solar power have made up a record 24% of the European Union's electricity mix since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, a new report says, a boost that has also helped the bloc battle soaring inflation.
teslarati.com
Tesla expands hiring efforts in Israel with a focus on Service
Tesla is expanding hiring efforts in Israel, focusing on its Mobile Service division as the company fills out a team in the country. Tesla is hiring for several positions in several different categories, including Sales & Customer Support, Operations & Business Support, Solar Energy & Storage, and, as most of the posted positions show, Vehicle Service.
agritechtomorrow.com
Q ENERGY France and its partner Aquacosy Inaugurate France's very first Hydrovoltaic Prototype
Hydroponics is an above-ground horticultural system which involves growing plants, without soil, by using water-based mineral nutrient solutions. The hydrovoltaic prototype, with an installed power of 9.3 kW, has been operational since August 2021 and covers an area of 250 m². It is equipped with a hydraulic system with two rainwater collection gutters and a tank with a pump system.
BBC
Brazil's winemakers aiming to toast more global sales
Giorgia Mezacasa says that overseas drinkers are often taken aback by the high standard of the wines her colleagues produce. "The client buys the first bottle because they're curious, and they are surprised by the quality," says Ms Mezacasa, who is export supervisor for Aurora, the largest winery in Brazil.
Sunak, Mordaunt, Johnson? Contenders who could replace Truss
Liz Truss' resignation as British Prime Minister has triggered another leadership race — the second in just four months — for the U.K.'s fractured and demoralized Conservative Party
