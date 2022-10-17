ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Brandon Liebman, Former Agent to Armie Hammer, Parts Ways With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fp6qn_0iclV4mM00

Talent agent Brandon Liebman has parted ways with longtime employer WME, multiple sources tell Variety .

A partner at the power agency since 2014, Liebman’s exit was announced in a brief companywide memo circulated on Monday. WME declined to comment on the matter. Liebman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Liebman’s contract was recently up for renegotiation, one source familiar with his deal said, and neither party could reach terms on a new agreement. Liebman’s next moves are unclear. During his long tenure at the agency, he worked on teams for stars including Dev Patel, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Liebman was also crucial in shaping the career of disgraced actor Armie Hammer .

Hammer’s career imploded after he was accused of emotional abuse and sexual assault by numerous women engaged in extramarital affairs with the “Call Me by Your Name” star. WME dropped Hammer as a client in February 2021, after the actor departed numerous projects including the Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” the Paramount Plus original series “The Offer” and a Broadway mounting of the play “The Minutes.”

Liebman began his career in the Endeavor mailroom in 2003 and was promoted to agent in 2006.  Other notable clients have included Vince Vaughn, Richard Madden, Tenoch Huerta, Wagner Moura, Daniel Bruhl, James Norton, Marisa Abela, Dominic West, Damon Wayans Jr. and Ryan Garcia. He attended the University of Hawaii in 2000, and also holds a law degree from USC. Liebman also serves on the Los Angeles Advisory Board of Common Sense Media.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalie Morales has been cast in Season 3 of “The Morning Show,” Variety has learned exclusively. She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup,...
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
defpen

Jonathan Majors Teases His Role In ‘Creed III’

Jonathan Majors is not only preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also getting ready to hope in the ring with Adonis Creed in Creed III. While Creed III is the latest entry in the legendary Rocky saga, the film has largely flown under the radar. In fact, the film’s release was pushed back from November 2022 to March 2023 with little to no discussion. As a result, few know much about the plot of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut or the introduction of Majors’ character, Anderson Dame. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Majors hinted at what fans can expect from his new character when he hits the big screen.
Deadline

Will Patton Reteams With Kevin Costner For Filmmaker’s Western Saga ‘Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: The Halloween franchise actor is reuniting with Kevin Costner for the fourth time after No Way Out, The Postman, and the Paramount+ series Yellowstone for the 2x Oscar winner’s New Line’s Civil War epic Horizon. Will Patton boards alongside previously announced Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Tim Guinee, Michael Angarano, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith and Jon Beavers. This weekend Patton had a No. 1 movie alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Collider

James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor

As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
Variety

Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology

A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report

The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
Variety

Comedy Central Considers ‘Daily Show’ Host Rotation After Trevor Noah Departure

Filling Trevor Noah’s seat at “The Daily Show” may not be a task that can be accomplished with a snap of the fingers. Comedy Central is considering utilizing a rotating array of hosts on “The Daily Show” after the program returns from a hiatus following Trevor Noah’s exit in December, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Paramount Global-backed cable network is mulling a range of options, some of these people suggested, and it is not clear at present whether its plans are finalized. The network has already said it intends to put the show on hiatus after a...
Variety

Selma Blair Chokes Back Tears After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit Due to Health Concerns: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Each season, “Most Memorable Year” night is the most emotional episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” Monday night’s episode was no different when the evening came to an end with Selma Blair and Sasha Farber saying goodbye to the competition. In a pre-recorded packaged, Blair told her partner that she couldn’t continue due to health concerns connected to her multiple sclerosis. The duo hugged close while watching the package from inside the ballroom. “I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to… I can’t go on with the competition,” she said. “With a chronic illness,...
Deadline

‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya

EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
Variety

Meghan Markle Describes ‘Discomfort’ as an Actor; Believed She’d Be Recast on ’Suits’ During Season 1

In Meghan Markle’s revealing cover story with Variety, she described the discomfort she felt during her time as an actor in Hollywood. Markle made appearances on shows such as “Deal or No Deal,” “90210” and “Fringe” before landing her signature role of Rachel Zane on “Suits” in 2011. Although she would be on the show for more than 108 episodes, she spoke about the anxiety she faced early on which lead her to constantly question her place on the series during the first season.
Variety

Holly Madison Won’t Testify in Harvey Weinstein Case

Former reality star Holly Madison won’t be called to testify during Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday. The defense wanted Madison to take the stand in order to undermine testimony from actress Ashley Matthau, one of the uncharged supporting witnesses. Matthau, who’s accusing Weinstein of sexual battery, claims the former mogul masturbated on her at his hotel in 2003 in Puerto Rico, where they were shooting Miramax’s “Dirty Dancing” sequel, “Havana Nights.”  Madison, who dated and lived with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008, is close friends with Matthau. The defense intended on questioning her about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
Variety

Liz Truss Resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

Embattled U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has been ousted from office. Truss, a Conservative politician who was voted in as leader of her party only on Sept. 6, announced her resignation on Thursday. She served the shortest term ever for a U.K. Prime Minister, 44 days. A leadership election will take place in the next week, Truss said. “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back...
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Variety

Judge Scolds D.A. in Danny Masterson Case for ‘Inundating’ Trial With Scientology

Scientology was front and center on Tuesday as the rape trial against “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson began. Masterson is a Scientologist and each of his alleged victims was a Scientologist at the time of the alleged rapes, which span from 2001 to 2003. The first witness to take the stand — who prefers to be known as Jane Doe #1 — testified that the church warns members against “fraternizing with the enemy,” and refers to non-Scientologists as “wogs.” That testimony drew an angry rebuke from Judge Charlaine Olmedo during a break, who blistered the prosecutor for straying from her pre-trial rulings...
Variety

Karen Bass, the Frontrunner for L.A. Mayor, Is Getting a Lot of Advice

As his term in office winds down, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has kept a low profile. But he spoke at a recent downtown luncheon and offered some advice to the next mayor — whether it’s Karen Bass or Rick Caruso. “The top three issues for my successor — it’s housing, it’s housing and it’s housing,” Garcetti said. “There is no issue more important than housing.” Bass is leading Caruso by a significant margin in the polls, and so she in particular has been getting a lot of advice lately. Among her most influential supporters is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy