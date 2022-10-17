Brandon Liebman, Former Agent to Armie Hammer, Parts Ways With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

Talent agent Brandon Liebman has parted ways with longtime employer WME, multiple sources tell Variety .

A partner at the power agency since 2014, Liebman’s exit was announced in a brief companywide memo circulated on Monday. WME declined to comment on the matter. Liebman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Liebman’s contract was recently up for renegotiation, one source familiar with his deal said, and neither party could reach terms on a new agreement. Liebman’s next moves are unclear. During his long tenure at the agency, he worked on teams for stars including Dev Patel, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Liebman was also crucial in shaping the career of disgraced actor Armie Hammer .

Hammer’s career imploded after he was accused of emotional abuse and sexual assault by numerous women engaged in extramarital affairs with the “Call Me by Your Name” star. WME dropped Hammer as a client in February 2021, after the actor departed numerous projects including the Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” the Paramount Plus original series “The Offer” and a Broadway mounting of the play “The Minutes.”

Liebman began his career in the Endeavor mailroom in 2003 and was promoted to agent in 2006. Other notable clients have included Vince Vaughn, Richard Madden, Tenoch Huerta, Wagner Moura, Daniel Bruhl, James Norton, Marisa Abela, Dominic West, Damon Wayans Jr. and Ryan Garcia. He attended the University of Hawaii in 2000, and also holds a law degree from USC. Liebman also serves on the Los Angeles Advisory Board of Common Sense Media.