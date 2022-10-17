Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Meet Aurea, the first baby in the world to be ‘selected’ after being genetically screened before birth for a host of diseases
BECOMING a parent for the first time is a major moment for anyone — but for Laura Gayton, giving birth to a healthy, crying baby boy felt nothing short of a ‘miracle’. Laura, a swimming teacher from Kettering, Northants, is one of around 10,800 people in the UK with cystic fibrosis (CF), a progressive genetic disease that claims the lives of half of those affected before the age of 40.
Hearing aids no longer need a prescription, available over-the-counter next week, UW says
Hearing aids will be available over-the-counter for the first time in the United States starting next week, according to a University of Washington Medicine Oct. 12 press release. Hearing aids will no longer require a prescription, after The Food and Drug Administration issued a ruling to allow hearing aids to...
mailplus.co.uk
Name and shame the treacherous pilots!
FORMER RAF pilots teaching China how to shoot down Western aircraft were labelled ‘traitors’ last night by furious former comrades. Up to 30 Top Guns, said to include former Red Arrows pilots, are passing on vital knowledge and experience to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a serious threat to national security, according to defence officials.
57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care
A new report from Medscape UK on physicians’ opinions on current social issues revealed that more than 9 in 10 (91%) doctors surveyed have seen an increase in patients struggling to access medical healthcare services in the last five years. Most doctors (57%) also reported to have seen an increase in patients turning to private healthcare in the last 5 years, likely due to long waiting lists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005861/en/ The report is based on a survey of 467 UK physicians which aimed to get an independent temperature check of current attitudes across the healthcare sector. Access to healthcare was ranked as the top concern of doctors as 9 in 10 (90%) are seeing an increase in waiting lists. “The UK healthcare system is under incredible pressure at the moment and there is worry it could get worse this winter,” commented Vanessa Sibbald, Managing Editor at Medscape UK. “It is unsurprising yet worrying that amid rising waiting lists the number one concern of doctors is access to healthcare. Our report underlines the urgency to tackle the current healthcare access crisis in the UK.”
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Quarter of hospitals yet to refer patients for ‘life-saving’ community pharmacy service
More than a quarter of NHS trusts have yet to start referring patients to community pharmacies through the discharge medicine service (DMS), an investigation by The Pharmaceutical Journal has found. The DMS, which enables community pharmacy teams to check if any medicines awaiting collection by a patient recently discharged from...
End rules stopping thousands of doctors working in GP surgeries, says GMC chief
Exclusive: regulator warns ‘patients will suffer’ if growing group of medics in NHS restricted mainly to hospitals
KevinMD.com
The elephant in the room: end-of-life discussion with patients
I have been at my current hospital for 12-plus years now. Like many of you, I have gotten to know some of my patients very well. I have known some of them since I first started out here. We talk about my dogs and cows, our newest grandkids, and politics if we feel adventurous. This is an extraordinary relationship built on the intangible magic generated over time, known as rapport and founded on trust.
KevinMD.com
The perioperative surgical home: a model to tackle today’s pressing health care issues
The health care landscape has never been more complex. A deadly and enduring pandemic; health care delivery challenges that leave some communities at higher risk for adverse outcomes; an opioid crisis that takes nearly 200 American lives per day; and an ever-evolving regulatory climate. In the midst of these challenges, health care organizations are pressured to decrease costs and transition to value-based care.
84-year-old with Alzheimer's graduates from university with bachelor's degree: 'Living a full life'
As he turns 85 next month, Robert plans to pursue a master’s degree and research ways of living better with Alzheimer's disease.
News-Medical.net
Certain hospital room features may influence patient outcomes after high-risk operations
Certain hospital room features, such as having a window view and distance from a nursing station, may influence clinical outcomes after undergoing high-risk operations, according to research findings presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. Each year, about $50 billion is spent...
beckerspayer.com
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy, Vivio partner on specialty drugs for health plans, employers
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy, Cost Plus Drug Co., has picked up another partner to help it enter the specialty drug market. Cost Plus said Oct. 18 it's now collaborating with Vivio, a San Leandro, Calif.-based specialty drug management platform that markets itself as a PBM alternative. Vivio's clinicians and researchers...
The Case for Incorporating Patient Perspectives into Clinical Decision Support
A recent report from the Leapfrog Group found that patient experience scores at hospitals declined during the pandemic. This should be no surprise. Hospitals faced an incredible crucible during COVID-19, with many still experiencing high levels of stress in their systems. In addition to increasing demands on caregivers, the pandemic created a fundamental change in how patients are treated. The drive to telehealth was rapidly accelerated, transforming traditional in-person interactions between clinician and patient to a virtual format. This created an entirely new dimension to the patient-provider dynamic, essentially overnight.
What Is Patient Abandonment? (2022 Guide)
Patient abandonment is a type of medical negligence that occurs when a healthcare provider improperly terminates the doctor/patient relationship. When patient abandonment causes harm, the victim could pursue a medical malpractice claim to recover compensation for damages. It’s important to understand the definition of patient abandonment and to know what...
infomeddnews.com
SOTA’s Dental Imaging Software Gets Pearl’s AI Pathology Detection Capabilities
Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and SOTA Imaging, the leading manufacturer of dental imaging hardware and software, announced today a partnership to integrate Pearl’s FDA-cleared Second Opinion® real-time clinical pathology detection artificial intelligence (AI) solution with SOTA’s popular SOTA Cloud® dental imaging software.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that artificial intelligence can determine race from medical images
Artificial intelligence (AI) is used in a wide variety of health care settings, from analyzing medical images to assisting with surgical procedures. While AI can sometimes outperform trained clinicians, these superhuman abilities are not always fully understood. In a recent study published in The Lancet Digital Health, researchers found that...
TechCrunch
‘She Matters’ is the name and mission of a BIPOC-focused postpartum care startup
Her experience led her to found and lead She Matters, a digital health platform focused on supporting Black women experiencing postpartum comorbidities, and providing cultural competency training for care providers. The company is part of the Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. “It’s not only up to Black women to...
wdfxfox34.com
3 Benefits of Outsourcing Your Medical Billing and Coding | EL Medical Billing Solutions
Originally Posted On: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiqDRT37HvQ. Your organization and its workforce are under a lot of pressure. Somewhere, at some time, your team may make a mistake when it comes to medical billing and coding. When this happens — everyone gets upset. To curb these instances, one the thing you may want...
healio.com
Familiarity between medical staff betters team performance, study shows
Increased familiarity between residents and nurses led to better performance in medical simulations, according to research published in JAMA Internal Medicine. Though “teamwork is critical in delivering quality medical care,” large teaching hospitals typically have “transiently formed interprofessional teams as residents rotate through clinical floors, each with its own nursing staff,” Christiana A. Iyasere, MD, MBA, of Massachusetts General Hospital and the department of general internal medicine at Harvard Medical School, and colleagues wrote.
mailplus.co.uk
45 newborn babies died needlessly in another hospital maternity scandal
DEVASTATED families were left asking ‘how many more babies must die’ following the latest ‘catastrophic’ maternity scandal to shame our health service. A damning report yesterday exposed the outrage that at least 45 babies died unnecessarily due to ‘deep-rooted’ failures in care at East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust.
ConsumerAffairs
Over-the-counter hearing aids are coming and promise lower-cost options. But they have loud questions attached
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is publishing a new rule that lets companies sell non-prescription, over-the-counter hearing aids. These devices, which can be marketed to any American with a little bit of hearing loss, will slowly become a fact of life moving forward. The new rule took effect on...
