mailplus.co.uk

Meet Aurea, the first baby in the world to be ‘selected’ after being genetically screened before birth for a host of diseases

BECOMING a parent for the first time is a major moment for anyone — but for Laura Gayton, giving birth to a healthy, crying baby boy felt nothing short of a ‘miracle’. Laura, a swimming teacher from Kettering, Northants, is one of around 10,800 people in the UK with cystic fibrosis (CF), a progressive genetic disease that claims the lives of half of those affected before the age of 40.
mailplus.co.uk

Name and shame the treacherous pilots!

FORMER RAF pilots teaching China how to shoot down Western aircraft were labelled ‘traitors’ last night by furious former comrades. Up to 30 Top Guns, said to include former Red Arrows pilots, are passing on vital knowledge and experience to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a serious threat to national security, according to defence officials.
The Associated Press

57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care

A new report from Medscape UK on physicians’ opinions on current social issues revealed that more than 9 in 10 (91%) doctors surveyed have seen an increase in patients struggling to access medical healthcare services in the last five years. Most doctors (57%) also reported to have seen an increase in patients turning to private healthcare in the last 5 years, likely due to long waiting lists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005861/en/ The report is based on a survey of 467 UK physicians which aimed to get an independent temperature check of current attitudes across the healthcare sector. Access to healthcare was ranked as the top concern of doctors as 9 in 10 (90%) are seeing an increase in waiting lists. “The UK healthcare system is under incredible pressure at the moment and there is worry it could get worse this winter,” commented Vanessa Sibbald, Managing Editor at Medscape UK. “It is unsurprising yet worrying that amid rising waiting lists the number one concern of doctors is access to healthcare. Our report underlines the urgency to tackle the current healthcare access crisis in the UK.”
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Quarter of hospitals yet to refer patients for ‘life-saving’ community pharmacy service

More than a quarter of NHS trusts have yet to start referring patients to community pharmacies through the discharge medicine service (DMS), an investigation by The Pharmaceutical Journal has found. The DMS, which enables community pharmacy teams to check if any medicines awaiting collection by a patient recently discharged from...
KevinMD.com

The elephant in the room: end-of-life discussion with patients

I have been at my current hospital for 12-plus years now. Like many of you, I have gotten to know some of my patients very well. I have known some of them since I first started out here. We talk about my dogs and cows, our newest grandkids, and politics if we feel adventurous. This is an extraordinary relationship built on the intangible magic generated over time, known as rapport and founded on trust.
KevinMD.com

The perioperative surgical home: a model to tackle today’s pressing health care issues

The health care landscape has never been more complex. A deadly and enduring pandemic; health care delivery challenges that leave some communities at higher risk for adverse outcomes; an opioid crisis that takes nearly 200 American lives per day; and an ever-evolving regulatory climate. In the midst of these challenges, health care organizations are pressured to decrease costs and transition to value-based care.
HIT Consultant

The Case for Incorporating Patient Perspectives into Clinical Decision Support

A recent report from the Leapfrog Group found that patient experience scores at hospitals declined during the pandemic. This should be no surprise. Hospitals faced an incredible crucible during COVID-19, with many still experiencing high levels of stress in their systems. In addition to increasing demands on caregivers, the pandemic created a fundamental change in how patients are treated. The drive to telehealth was rapidly accelerated, transforming traditional in-person interactions between clinician and patient to a virtual format. This created an entirely new dimension to the patient-provider dynamic, essentially overnight.
Forbes Advisor

What Is Patient Abandonment? (2022 Guide)

Patient abandonment is a type of medical negligence that occurs when a healthcare provider improperly terminates the doctor/patient relationship. When patient abandonment causes harm, the victim could pursue a medical malpractice claim to recover compensation for damages. It’s important to understand the definition of patient abandonment and to know what...
infomeddnews.com

SOTA’s Dental Imaging Software Gets Pearl’s AI Pathology Detection Capabilities

Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and SOTA Imaging, the leading manufacturer of dental imaging hardware and software, announced today a partnership to integrate Pearl’s FDA-cleared Second Opinion® real-time clinical pathology detection artificial intelligence (AI) solution with SOTA’s popular SOTA Cloud® dental imaging software.
MedicalXpress

Study finds that artificial intelligence can determine race from medical images

Artificial intelligence (AI) is used in a wide variety of health care settings, from analyzing medical images to assisting with surgical procedures. While AI can sometimes outperform trained clinicians, these superhuman abilities are not always fully understood. In a recent study published in The Lancet Digital Health, researchers found that...
TechCrunch

‘She Matters’ is the name and mission of a BIPOC-focused postpartum care startup

Her experience led her to found and lead She Matters, a digital health platform focused on supporting Black women experiencing postpartum comorbidities, and providing cultural competency training for care providers. The company is part of the Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. “It’s not only up to Black women to...
wdfxfox34.com

3 Benefits of Outsourcing Your Medical Billing and Coding | EL Medical Billing Solutions

Originally Posted On: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiqDRT37HvQ. Your organization and its workforce are under a lot of pressure. Somewhere, at some time, your team may make a mistake when it comes to medical billing and coding. When this happens — everyone gets upset. To curb these instances, one the thing you may want...
healio.com

Familiarity between medical staff betters team performance, study shows

Increased familiarity between residents and nurses led to better performance in medical simulations, according to research published in JAMA Internal Medicine. Though “teamwork is critical in delivering quality medical care,” large teaching hospitals typically have “transiently formed interprofessional teams as residents rotate through clinical floors, each with its own nursing staff,” Christiana A. Iyasere, MD, MBA, of Massachusetts General Hospital and the department of general internal medicine at Harvard Medical School, and colleagues wrote.
mailplus.co.uk

45 newborn babies died needlessly in another hospital maternity scandal

DEVASTATED families were left asking ‘how many more babies must die’ following the latest ‘catastrophic’ maternity scandal to shame our health service. A damning report yesterday exposed the outrage that at least 45 babies died unnecessarily due to ‘deep-rooted’ failures in care at East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust.

