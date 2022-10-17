ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13abc.com

Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old daughter on Wednesday. According to court documents, Treyonna Smith was charged with felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. Smith’s trial is scheduled for November 29 at 9 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Illness

Mother wanted in connection for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Treyonna Smith’s boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl related compound. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chilly, breezy and rain...
13abc.com

A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft

Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

huroninsider.com

Man sentenced for the murder of Trinidy Jones

SANDUSKY – Tevin Latin has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the January 5th murder of Trinidy Jones. The 22-year-old plead guilty to aggravated murder on Thursday. As a result of pleading guilty to aggravated murder, the charges of aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence were dismissed. Latin initially plead not guilty to all four charges in February.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”
BLISSFIELD, MI
13abc.com

Toledo residents voice concerns over weekend violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With multiple shootings over the weekend in the City of Toledo, some residents are saying they don’t feel safe in their own homes. A shooting on Upton Avenue, on Saturday, killed 30-year-old Travis Glenn when bullets came through the walls of his home. ”We heard...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sunday night death investigated as a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to two reports of threats made over phone

Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports Tuesday afternoon of two people allegedly making threats over the phone to shoot or kill someone. Police were dispatched to Wood County Juvenile Court, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, around 3:49, after a prosecutor reported being threatened by the parent of two juveniles. During...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
MAUMEE, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
SANDUSKY, OH

