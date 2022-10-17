Read full article on original website
Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old daughter on Wednesday. According to court documents, Treyonna Smith was charged with felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. Smith’s trial is scheduled for November 29 at 9 a.m....
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft
Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter. According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. TPD says on Aug. 12, 2021, 2-year-old Jordynn...
Man sentenced for the murder of Trinidy Jones
SANDUSKY – Tevin Latin has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the January 5th murder of Trinidy Jones. The 22-year-old plead guilty to aggravated murder on Thursday. As a result of pleading guilty to aggravated murder, the charges of aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence were dismissed. Latin initially plead not guilty to all four charges in February.
Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments
On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man police say was wielding knives while walking Toledo streets is in police custody after an apparent standoff that prompted more than an hour of negotiations with the suspect, police said. It started Tuesday afternoon on Revere in Toledo around 12:30 p.m. According to Toledo...
Man shot Oct.6 has died
A man shot on Oct. 6 has died. Jonathan Coleman was in a car when he was shot in north Toledo.
Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”
Toledo residents voice concerns over weekend violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With multiple shootings over the weekend in the City of Toledo, some residents are saying they don’t feel safe in their own homes. A shooting on Upton Avenue, on Saturday, killed 30-year-old Travis Glenn when bullets came through the walls of his home. ”We heard...
Sunday night death investigated as a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
BG Police respond to two reports of threats made over phone
Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports Tuesday afternoon of two people allegedly making threats over the phone to shoot or kill someone. Police were dispatched to Wood County Juvenile Court, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, around 3:49, after a prosecutor reported being threatened by the parent of two juveniles. During...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
One person in critical condition after shooting outside south Toledo bar Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition. Crews were dispatched to Crox Bar & Grill on Arlington Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, outside the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
BODY CAM: Lenawee Co. deputy rescues man from burning vehicle
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lenawee County deputy rescued a man from a burning vehicle last month after making a traffic stop. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 8, Deputy Bill Warner made a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two people with felony warrants.
Two people hospitalized after gunshots reported at Smith Park Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 28, 2022. Police are investigating after gunfire at a park left two people with gunshot wounds. Toledo police responded to several Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting gunshots near Smith Park in central...
