Fans celebrate victory Monday by stocking up on new Bills gear

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – A win for the Buffalo Bills, is a win for local businesses. Football fans are heading out to stores to get their hands on the latest Bills gear.

Whether fans are cheering on the Buffalo Bills inside the stadium, at a bar, or at the airport, besides making a lot of noise, to be a Bills fan, you need to look the part.

“It depends on what I see, every week there’s something different out,” said one Buffalo Bills fan at the Bills Store. “I got a bunch of helmets, I collect 10 helmets at home, and I got a couple jerseys.”

“We got all the good stuff, got me a little beanie, because I’m freezing, we got a glow in the dark Josh Allen jersey for [my girlfriend], we got another beanie for her because it’s cold and we got some socks for my sister,” said Asa Abdallah who went shopping at the Bills store.

People News 4 talked to were shopping for Josh Allen jerseys, Josh Allen figurines and signs to hang up in their home. Fans say after yesterday’s win against the Chiefs they’re even more excited about this season and with how far they expect the team to go.

“We bought our grandson for his first birthday a Josh Allen jersey, that’s what we’re doing here today,” said John Hills who went shopping Monday.

The most popular item at the Bills Store right now are Allen jerseys. The store manager says they have plenty in stock because of that.

A win for the Buffalo Bills, is a win for businesses and the community. A 26 shirts, a portion of each sale, goes to local organizations or fundraisers. Since it was founded, the company has been able to give back more than $1.5 million.

“The past few seasons have been great, we’ve had a lot of opportunities to help local families in need with our designs,” owner Del Reid said. “When the team does well people get excited and want to express that excitement in a tangible way and we’re here to help with it

For 26 Shirts latest design, click here.

New on WIVB.com

Sarah Minkewicz is an Emmy-nominated reporter and Buffalo native who has been a part of the News 4 team since 2019. Follow Sarah on Twitter @SarahMinkewicz and click here to see more of her work.