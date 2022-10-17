ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Fans celebrate victory Monday by stocking up on new Bills gear

By Sarah Minkewicz
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmAmk_0iclUgvy00

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – A win for the Buffalo Bills, is a win for local businesses. Football fans are heading out to stores to get their hands on the latest Bills gear.

Whether fans are cheering on the Buffalo Bills inside the stadium, at a bar, or at the airport, besides making a lot of noise, to be a Bills fan, you need to look the part.

“It depends on what I see, every week there’s something different out,” said one Buffalo Bills fan at the Bills Store. “I got a bunch of helmets, I collect 10 helmets at home, and I got a couple jerseys.”

“We got all the good stuff, got me a little beanie, because I’m freezing, we got a glow in the dark Josh Allen jersey for [my girlfriend], we got another beanie for her because it’s cold and we got some socks for my sister,” said Asa Abdallah who went shopping at the Bills store.

People News 4 talked to were shopping for Josh Allen jerseys, Josh Allen figurines and signs to hang up in their home. Fans say after yesterday’s win against the Chiefs they’re even more excited about this season and with how far they expect the team to go.

“We bought our grandson for his first birthday a Josh Allen jersey, that’s what we’re doing here today,” said John Hills who went shopping Monday.

The most popular item at the Bills Store right now are Allen jerseys. The store manager says they have plenty in stock because of that.

A win for the Buffalo Bills, is a win for businesses and the community. A 26 shirts, a portion of each sale, goes to local organizations or fundraisers. Since it was founded, the company has been able to give back more than $1.5 million.

“The past few seasons have been great, we’ve had a lot of opportunities to help local families in need with our designs,” owner Del Reid said. “When the team does well people get excited and want to express that excitement in a tangible way and we’re here to help with it

For 26 Shirts latest design, click here.

New on WIVB.com

Sarah Minkewicz is an Emmy-nominated reporter and Buffalo native who has been a part of the News 4 team since 2019. Follow Sarah on Twitter @SarahMinkewicz and click here to see more of her work.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street

The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

One unheralded Bills’ player is forcing NFL fans to learn his name

Every NFL fan knows the name of every premier Buffalo Bills player. Josh Allen, Von Miller, Stefon Diggs, and even safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. But defensive tackles – unless their name is Aaron Donald – can go unnoticed by the everyday fan even if it’s actually one of the most fun positions to focus on. That’s why even nine years into his NFL career, some people are just learning about DaQuan Jones.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia man wins $1,000 a week for life

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man is claiming his top prize after scratching a winning Win $1,000 A Week For Life ticket. Shawn Elkins purchased the winning ticket from Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming and will receive payments annually, for life. There are six top prizes remaining of the Win $1,000 a Week For Life […]
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teen in stable condition after Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night, police said. Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they say the teen was struck in connection with a shots fired call between two vehicles. He was […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy