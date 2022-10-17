Right around the time Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was visiting Hollywood in the early 1930s — at the invitation of producer Samuel Goldwyn, to design costumes for his films — the famed French couturier was creating another game-changer within her atelier: a high-jewelry collection. The professional relationship with Goldwyn didn’t last, though 1931’s Tonight or Never, starring Gloria Swanson, is a terrific look at Chanel’s designs on film. But her idea to produce haute joaillerie (one-of-a-kind jewels that represent the pinnacle of stones and handcraft) has endured and transformed the jewelry industry and red carpets alike.More from The Hollywood ReporterThuso Mbedu and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO